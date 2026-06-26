Supergirl: Milly Alcock & Craig Gillespie Reveal Actor Behind That Hilarious Cameo & How It Came Together

Supergirl: Milly Alcock & Craig Gillespie Reveal Actor Behind That Hilarious Cameo & How It Came Together

If you watched Supergirl and thought you spotted a massive, unannounced cameo, you weren't imagining things. We now have official confirmation that the actor was exactly who you suspected.

News
By RohanPatel - Jun 26, 2026 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Supergirl is now playing in theaters, and if you’ve already managed to catch it, you may have picked up on a quick voice cameo during a key moment. The scene in question happens early on, when Kara (Milly Alcock) and Ruthye (Eve Ridley) are aboard a space bus that gets robbed by the Sklarian Raiders. When the sequence ends, a little alien delivers one of the film's funniest lines—and we've just received confirmation that the actor was exactly who we suspected.

While it's been rumored since last December, Entertainment Weekly has finally confirmed that the little alien was indeed voiced by 4x Primetime Emmy-winner Seth Rogen (The Studio; Invincible).

Now, as for how the voice cameo came to be, director Craig Gillespie simply said, "It could possibly be a very kind favor," before adding, "We were trying to figure out who could do that [voice role], and I happened to text somebody, and they said sure."

His leading lady Milly Alcock added, "Craig knows people, Craig's well-connected.," which is an understatement to say the least. Gillespie previously worked with Rogen on the critically acclaimed Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, where Rogen played Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the infamous sex tape. The pair then reteamed on the 2023 film Dumb Money, where Rogen portrayed billionaire hedge fund manager Gabe Plotkin. 

Rogen was a great get, but Alcock says she initially wanted someone else for the role, "I really wanted Craig to do the voice. While we were shooting, I was like, 'Craig, it needs to be you.'"

Supergirl features Milly Alcock in the lead role, with a supporting cast consisting of Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, with David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, and Jason Momoa as the Main Man Lobo.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters!

“Supergirl,” DC Studios’ newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, with David Corenswet, and Jason Momoa.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/26/2026, 6:11 PM
Now the comments are going to tell me how this is the worst decision ever and that this movie gives puppies cancer
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/26/2026, 6:13 PM
@bobevanz - do you ever stop moaning.... Jesus Christ
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/26/2026, 6:15 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Yes?
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/26/2026, 6:15 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - these guys are imploding due to supergirl's critical reception. Just wait and see how they act when the final box office numbers come in 😮‍💨
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/26/2026, 6:17 PM
@SenorTwats - how would either of those dictate one’s own opinion?
Wilkes91
Wilkes91 - 6/26/2026, 6:34 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Do you terminally crying freakshows ever stop projecting? JFC
Wilkes91
Wilkes91 - 6/26/2026, 6:39 PM
@SenorTwats - You've been non-stop imploding for 13 straight years ever since Emo-Murder-Man of Steel flopped as bad as Thor The Dark World and sent the DCEU into a decade-long "break class in case of emergency" course-correction spiral so bad they had to eventually throw the entire thing out and start over.

And thank god for that 😊
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/26/2026, 6:43 PM
@MyCoolYoung - opinion? i dont think these guys are smart enough to form one 😅 This dude is insulting everyone who isn't automatically fighting supergirl's corner. He is yet to share his opinion on the film 😅 yet he has spammed my comments (over 20 messages)with insults because the critical reception has not been top notch.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/26/2026, 6:44 PM
@Wilkes91 - how's supergirl's opening weekend doing? 👀
Wilkes91
Wilkes91 - 6/26/2026, 6:51 PM
@SenorTwats - How's the human female you've demonstrably never touched? 👀
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/26/2026, 6:52 PM
@Wilkes91 - why are you projecting? 👀
Wilkes91
Wilkes91 - 6/26/2026, 6:57 PM
@SenorTwats - Unlike you I wont be projecting seething anger over fake movies and women existing morning, noon and night on this site until the day you drop dead. I.E. I already won 😉
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/26/2026, 6:19 PM
Rogan is just a cool guy. Definitely the kinda guy everyone would think is fun.
His The Boys cameo was hilarious.

Cool on him being willing to do that.
Fanmar16
Fanmar16 - 6/26/2026, 6:31 PM
James Gunn's obsession with cramming as many characters as possible into a film, whether secondary, or potential merchandise, overloads the movie for the worse, the same thing happened with Superman.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/26/2026, 6:32 PM
"Hilarious"
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/26/2026, 6:37 PM
Interesting. But ngl I am with Milly Alcock in this one, sometimes it's more fun when the director has a minuscule and funny role somewhere in the film. Like how Andy Muschiette showed up in the final moments of The Flash (IIRC) and had his sandwich stolen by the speedster.

This could've been in the same vein like in Obsession when the director provided the voice over for the call when the MC asks how to undo the wish that created the whole mess.

Director cameos are cooler.
Wilkes91
Wilkes91 - 6/26/2026, 6:45 PM
Oh look another Supergirl article, this one's talking about a Seth Rogen voiceover. Surely all the comments must also be talking about a Seth Rogen voiceover. There's no way anyone could be such a pathetic level of triggered dikedd that they keep clicking on literally anything with the word "Supergirl" on it just to go "Lolz woke girlboss pedo jaymes gun movie fAiLinG cuz it got mixed reviews Lolz Lolz".

Yeah definitely no chance that's happening.........riiiiiiight? 😁
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 6/26/2026, 7:00 PM
It’s not a big “get”, Rogan will show up in anything.

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