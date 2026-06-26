Supergirl: Milly Alcock & Craig Gillespie Reveal Actor Behind That Hilarious Cameo & How It Came Together

Supergirl is now playing in theaters, and if you’ve already managed to catch it, you may have picked up on a quick voice cameo during a key moment. The scene in question happens early on, when Kara (Milly Alcock) and Ruthye (Eve Ridley) are aboard a space bus that gets robbed by the Sklarian Raiders. When the sequence ends, a little alien delivers one of the film's funniest lines—and we've just received confirmation that the actor was exactly who we suspected.

While it's been rumored since last December, Entertainment Weekly has finally confirmed that the little alien was indeed voiced by 4x Primetime Emmy-winner Seth Rogen (The Studio; Invincible).

Now, as for how the voice cameo came to be, director Craig Gillespie simply said, "It could possibly be a very kind favor," before adding, "We were trying to figure out who could do that [voice role], and I happened to text somebody, and they said sure."

His leading lady Milly Alcock added, "Craig knows people, Craig's well-connected.," which is an understatement to say the least. Gillespie previously worked with Rogen on the critically acclaimed Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, where Rogen played Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the infamous sex tape. The pair then reteamed on the 2023 film Dumb Money, where Rogen portrayed billionaire hedge fund manager Gabe Plotkin.

Rogen was a great get, but Alcock says she initially wanted someone else for the role, "I really wanted Craig to do the voice. While we were shooting, I was like, 'Craig, it needs to be you.'"

Supergirl features Milly Alcock in the lead role, with a supporting cast consisting of Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, with David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, and Jason Momoa as the Main Man Lobo.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters!