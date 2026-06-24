Supergirl Movie Spoilers Hit Social Media After Early Overseas Screenings - Fans Already Divided

Supergirl Movie Spoilers Hit Social Media After Early Overseas Screenings - Fans Already Divided

Spoilers for Supergirl are already hitting social media following early overseas screenings, and some big changes to the Woman of Tomorrow comic book have already generated some controversy.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl is already playing in some countries, meaning spoilers are hitting social media. As of now, platforms like X, TikTok, and Instagram are flooded with photos and footage, none of which is likely to do the DCU movie any favours this weekend.

However, a brief breakdown of the movie's ending is already dividing fans in what could be the biggest test for DC Studios since its launch in January 2023.

We'll be sharing a full "Ending Explained" for Supergirl later this week, but this leak from Reddit suggests the closing moments won't necessarily sit well with some comic book readers.

As a reminder, in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, Krem of the Yellow Hills is captured and banished to The Phantom Zone for 300 years. Eventually freed by Supergirl and an elderly Ruthye, the story wraps up with the latter hitting the repentant villain over the head with her cane (whether that was a killing blow is left up to interpretation). 

The comic is a poignant story about revenge and even reveals that Kara Zor-El lied about needing to find Krem and his antidote to save Krypto. Why? Because she wanted to be with Ruthye and help her avoid heading down a dark, vengeful path she couldn't come back from.

According to this leak, Supergirl simplifies things greatly. After Krem captures Ruthye and Lobo, Supergirl kills him with her young protégé's sword—by stabbing him in the chest and neck—and takes the youngster with her on her ship. We don't see what becomes of Ruthye, but Kara returns to Earth and tells Superman—in Clark Kent's apartment—that she plans to stick around. 

We'll leave you to decide whether that's a good or bad ending, especially with a lot of context missing. However, that last scene sounds a lot like the product of reshoots, especially with Man of Tomorrow on the horizon. Either way, the response to this (and the decision to change Kara's age) has not been met with much enthusiasm.

This may also explain what we've been hearing about Supergirl's post-credits scene plans.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
What To Watch Before SUPERGIRL: Your Complete DCU Catch-Up Guide
Related:

What To Watch Before SUPERGIRL: Your Complete DCU Catch-Up Guide
Supergirl Producer Says Paramount's David Ellison Is Pretty Open To What We’re Doing At DC Studios
Recommended For You:

Supergirl Producer Says Paramount's David Ellison Is "Pretty Open To What We’re Doing" At DC Studios

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/24/2026, 11:13 AM
I was confused why Clark didn't take Hawkgirl to jail for murder at the end of the last movie. Now we're doing this again. It's like they forgot this is DC.

I suppose cold-blooded homicide is alright with Superman so long as it's in the name of Girl Power.
Sominan
Sominan - 6/24/2026, 11:22 AM
@InfinitePunches - Netanyahu deserved what he got for trying to genocide Jarhanpur repeatedly.

Also, Superman is still a vigilante and does act outside of the law. He also isn't responsible for Hawkgirl's actions.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/24/2026, 11:28 AM
@Sominan - User Comment Image
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/24/2026, 11:14 AM
https://www.threads.com/@redboxfugitive/post/DWo18sukSYN/media

Chaka, Chaka, Chaka, Chaka Khan
Chaka Khan, Chaka Khan, Chaka Khan
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/24/2026, 11:18 AM
@GeneralZod - Khaaaaaaaan!!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/24/2026, 11:21 AM
@GeneralZod - 😂😂😂
Vigor
Vigor - 6/24/2026, 11:18 AM
Damn I guess you have to be a diehard fan of supergirl for this ending to upset you. Because my immediate reaction is WHO GIVES A FUKK.
She kills the bad guy and goes and hangs with her cousin. Sounds like a good way to wrap up a conflict

But again i only know supergirl by name. I guess this ending is divisive because shes supposed to be more merciful?
*shrug*
Kill on girl. Go teach Brucce Wayne how to properly dispatch of serial killers. Tony Stark would have blasted a hole through his chest in Act 1
Sominan
Sominan - 6/24/2026, 11:23 AM
@Vigor - exactly.
clarksupermankent
clarksupermankent - 6/24/2026, 11:35 AM
@Vigor - guess we're forgetting the HERO in superheroes again.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/24/2026, 11:47 AM
@clarksupermankent - would you not consider the man who shot Osama bin Laden, a hero?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 11:23 AM
so Zack kill = bad .....butt...... GUN kill = good?
User Comment Image
Sominan
Sominan - 6/24/2026, 11:24 AM
@harryba11zack - Snyderman killing Zod was the least of the problems with Man Of Murder.
Sominan
Sominan - 6/24/2026, 11:24 AM
Sounds great to me. Can't wait to see it!

I was just worried whether the dog would die. I'm fine with killing the bad guy depending on context tho.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 6/24/2026, 11:34 AM
@Sominan - There are some arguing that Superman should've arrested Hawkgirl in Superman because she killed the leader of Boravia
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/24/2026, 11:36 AM
I can't imagine why anyone would have a problem with this
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/24/2026, 11:43 AM
@Nonameforme -
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2026, 11:39 AM
I mean , you can’t necessarily do the ending of Kara and a old Ruthye since that could create timeline issues…

Ultimately given that this film is based on Woman of Tomorrow , that just means they use it as a foundation but are telling their own story with it like other cbms so if Kara kills Krem then it means it may not necessarily be a story about revenge vs justice but perhaps something else thematically but we’ll see.

We need to watch it in context but on paper , I like the idea that Superman doesn’t kill while Kara may depending on the circumstances which further sets them apart but also ties into him continuing the best in people while she sees the truth as she says and to me , she saw that someone as vile and evil as Krem seems to be won’t change or be better.

Anyway it definitely seems like one of the reasons some fans of the comic may not like the film much or at all is that it simplifies certain things such as Krypto perhaps actually being poisoned and this moment which I would find understandable tbh!!.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/24/2026, 11:42 AM
I haven’t seen a single positive reaction on IG or YouTube. Not one 🤣 I can’t fathom what they were thinking making this.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/24/2026, 11:46 AM
Oh no, another araenal added on the list of lame reasons of Snyder cultists in why they hate a movie they didnt watch 😂😂😂
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/24/2026, 11:46 AM
Let's wait to see the actual movie and context before judging it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder