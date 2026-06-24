Supergirl Movie Spoilers Hit Social Media After Early Overseas Screenings - Fans Already Divided

Supergirl is already playing in some countries, meaning spoilers are hitting social media. As of now, platforms like X, TikTok, and Instagram are flooded with photos and footage, none of which is likely to do the DCU movie any favours this weekend.

However, a brief breakdown of the movie's ending is already dividing fans in what could be the biggest test for DC Studios since its launch in January 2023.

We'll be sharing a full "Ending Explained" for Supergirl later this week, but this leak from Reddit suggests the closing moments won't necessarily sit well with some comic book readers.

As a reminder, in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, Krem of the Yellow Hills is captured and banished to The Phantom Zone for 300 years. Eventually freed by Supergirl and an elderly Ruthye, the story wraps up with the latter hitting the repentant villain over the head with her cane (whether that was a killing blow is left up to interpretation).

The comic is a poignant story about revenge and even reveals that Kara Zor-El lied about needing to find Krem and his antidote to save Krypto. Why? Because she wanted to be with Ruthye and help her avoid heading down a dark, vengeful path she couldn't come back from.

According to this leak, Supergirl simplifies things greatly. After Krem captures Ruthye and Lobo, Supergirl kills him with her young protégé's sword—by stabbing him in the chest and neck—and takes the youngster with her on her ship. We don't see what becomes of Ruthye, but Kara returns to Earth and tells Superman—in Clark Kent's apartment—that she plans to stick around.

We'll leave you to decide whether that's a good or bad ending, especially with a lot of context missing. However, that last scene sounds a lot like the product of reshoots, especially with Man of Tomorrow on the horizon. Either way, the response to this (and the decision to change Kara's age) has not been met with much enthusiasm.

This may also explain what we've been hearing about Supergirl's post-credits scene plans.

New York kept the energy soaring at the world premiere of #Supergirl. 💥 Get your tickets NOW - only in theaters and @IMAX THIS FRIDAY. https://t.co/i8YOU5FL7f pic.twitter.com/AhuoX7ko1N — Supergirl (@supergirl) June 24, 2026

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.