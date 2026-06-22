Does Supergirl Have A Post-Credits Scene? Whether You Need To Wait When The Movie Ends Explained

Does Supergirl Have A Post-Credits Scene? Whether You Need To Wait When The Movie Ends Explained

Supergirl is part of James Gunn's "Superman Saga," and with Man of Tomorrow fast approaching, does it contain any post-credits scenes to set up the DCU's future? We have a spoiler-free breakdown.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 22, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl's world premiere takes place tonight, shortly before the movie's review embargo lifts on Thursday. That's the same day it releases in many countries, including the U.S., where preview screenings start hours after the embargo lifts (the first reactions dropped last week, so tonight won't be the first time critics watch it). 

As we write this, spoilers for the movie have, fortunately, not been leaked. That includes details on any potential post-credits scenes, with filmmaker Craig Gillespie previously confirming there's at least one.

Does Supergirl have a post-credits scene? As of now, no, there is no mid- or post-credits scene attached to Supergirl. This has been confirmed by multiple press screening attendees, but could things change? 

We may get a better idea of that after tonight's premiere. Studios have been known to withhold stingers to avoid spoilers leaking in advance—the Hollywood trades ruined Harry Styles' Eternals cameo weeks before the movie's release—and that may very well be the case if Supergirl includes something that tees up Man of Tomorrow.

Still, with the Superman follow-up set to start arriving in theaters in a matter of days, any surprises won't be kept a secret for long. With that in mind, as things stand, there's no reason to stick around when the credits roll, which is a shame for a movie that's part of a wider universe and James Gunn's "Superman Saga."

The trades should share news on Supergirl's box office tracking in the coming days, but in the meantime, @GlobalBoxOffice has a positive update.

As of now, the movie is eyeing a $55 million to $65 million start at the North American box office. $70 million is possible with "great walk-ups," but the DC Studios movie could debut to less than $50 million if "reception and walk-ups are not good." The outlet adds, "At this point, we can only see a debut in the $40M range in case of a toxic reception like 'Joker 2.'"

Stay tuned for updates on Supergirl in the coming days.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2026, 1:31 PM
This movie might not break even, or barely but you know the usual chuckle [frick]s will say DC went woke. They sHouLd'vE mAdE a " " movie. It's so tiring. Last year Superman was handicapped thanks to baldy MOVING F4 to the third week. Disney announces Toy Story 5's date AFTER Supergirls date. She also has to deal with a Spielberg movie, an easy money printer for Disney, and do overperforming horror movies. WB should've moved both after the fact but I can see why they're mad and refuse. Hence why Disney is mad they don't get IMAX for Spider-Man and Doomsday.


They won't give a shit how much Supergirl makes or doesn't make because they're going to keep building. Do you think baldy cared about Iron Man 2 underperforming or TIH flopping? The ENDGAME is all the matters lol
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/22/2026, 1:45 PM
@bobevanz - It'll be a massive flop and you'll make 1 hundred cope comments bitching under comments telling the truth about Gunn's bullshit universe.

If this was Marvel, you'd trash this to hell and back.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/22/2026, 1:44 PM
"in case of a toxic reception like 'Joker 2"

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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/22/2026, 1:44 PM
This film is tracking to be one of the biggest box office flops EVER for a CBM! It'll take a miracle to get 300m WW

Reboot the MCU and DCU

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