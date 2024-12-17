James Gunn Says SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Wasn't Originally Going To Be The Second DCU Movie

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be the next DCU movie to follow Superman on the big screen, but it seems this wasn't always the plan.

While speaking to Omelette.com, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said he had no intention of making the Girl of Steel's solo outing the second DCU film until he read the script by actress and playwright Ana Nogueira.

"I didn't necessarily know that Supergirl would be the second movie we were going to make, but Ana wrote an incredible script, and then we hired an incredible director, and we're going to do this movie after Superman because he was the best option. Other movies have been written, but they haven't been as good as this one. So we're going to keep going with that. Everything has to be good. Quality comes first in every project we do. And that's more important than telling a grandiose mega-narrative."

Unfortunately, Gunn didn't give us any indication of which other movies he was considering, but it certainly sounds like none of the other completed scripts have impressed him as much as Supergirl.

Milly Alcock is believed to have filmed scenes for Superman (this has yet to be confirmed), but based on Gunn's comments, it doesn't sound like her scenes will lead directly into Woman of Tomorrow.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to film early next year, and will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

Warner Bros. recently announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026. Craig Gillespie is set to direct.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn recently revealed that he actually had Alcock in mind to play Supergirl since seeing her performance in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," the filmmaker posted to Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed.”

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”