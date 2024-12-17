James Gunn Says SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Wasn't Originally Going To Be The Second DCU Movie

Though he didn't say which film he was originally considering, James Gunn has revealed that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow wasn't always going to follow Superman as the second DCU movie...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 17, 2024 08:12 PM EST

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be the next DCU movie to follow Superman on the big screen, but it seems this wasn't always the plan.

While speaking to Omelette.com, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said he had no intention of making the Girl of Steel's solo outing the second DCU film until he read the script by actress and playwright Ana Nogueira.

"I didn't necessarily know that Supergirl would be the second movie we were going to make, but Ana wrote an incredible script, and then we hired an incredible director, and we're going to do this movie after Superman because he was the best option. Other movies have been written, but they haven't been as good as this one. So we're going to keep going with that. Everything has to be good. Quality comes first in every project we do. And that's more important than telling a grandiose mega-narrative."

Unfortunately, Gunn didn't give us any indication of which other movies he was considering, but it certainly sounds like none of the other completed scripts have impressed him as much as Supergirl.

Milly Alcock is believed to have filmed scenes for Superman (this has yet to be confirmed), but based on Gunn's comments, it doesn't sound like her scenes will lead directly into Woman of Tomorrow.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to film early next year, and will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

Warner Bros. recently announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026. Craig Gillespie is set to direct.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn recently revealed that he actually had Alcock in mind to play Supergirl since seeing her performance in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," the filmmaker posted to Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed.”

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 12/17/2024, 8:47 PM
Was probably gonna be batman brave and the bold in terms of what the second movie would be. I'm wondering what's going on with that movie honestly
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2024, 8:50 PM
@Mrcool210 - I know Muschietti was busy with Welcome to Derry but he’s wrapped that a bit ago now so maybe he’s working on the script of that?.

I think Gunn has said there are projects whose writers haven’t been announced yet.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/17/2024, 9:18 PM
@Mrcool210 - probably nothing, my guess is nothing is in active production and that movie slate is as bullshit as the Snyder one back then...at least until WB sees Superman opening numbers for real.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/17/2024, 8:51 PM
Having a supergirl who looks like a bottle blonde trans boy is diabolical.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/17/2024, 9:14 PM
@TheNewYorker - Save it for the judge!
Amaru
Amaru - 12/17/2024, 9:14 PM
@TheNewYorker - You need help.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/17/2024, 9:21 PM
@TheNewYorker - we still revoking birthrigth citizenship in january...so cry me a river
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/17/2024, 8:51 PM
Brave and the Bold? Swamp Thang (if its still happening)?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/17/2024, 8:58 PM
Glad it worked out how it did. It's EASILY one of the best Supergirl stories and a pretty badass cosmic soap opera inspired story in itself👍🏾
bcom
bcom - 12/17/2024, 9:07 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Yeah. Using that story as a base should lead to a really interesting movie.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/17/2024, 9:15 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Agreed.

I'm not the biggest Supergirl fan but on the suggestion of some fiends I read the graphic novel was was pleasantly surprised how good it is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2024, 9:02 PM
Sounds good to me!!.

Since they aren’t necessarily super focused on telling a larger narrative in these films it seems , it would make sense to focus on the movie that you think is most ready to go into production rather then the one that is piece of the larger puzzle next.

However , Quality and “good” nowadays atleast feels so subjective that you will no doubt have people who dislike a project so I would be interested to see how he reacts then if that becomes a loud minority which has been the case for other franchises aswell…

I think then they should stay the course and just ignore that , never be reactionary.
bcom
bcom - 12/17/2024, 9:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Exactly. I like the idea of a proper shared DCU, but I would much prefer that great stories come ahead of larger world building.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2024, 9:13 PM
@bcom - agreed

World building should be secondary to the story and characters.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/17/2024, 9:27 PM
"Quality comes first in every project we do. And that's more important than telling a grandiose mega-narrative"

Marvel of now cannot.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/17/2024, 9:28 PM
I am guessing it was going to be "The Suicide Squad: Folie Au Deux"

