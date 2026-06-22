UPDATE: Supergirl, Lobo And Ruthye Take The Fight To The Brigands In New Clip As More Reactions Land

UPDATE: We've added more reactions from today's press screening, and they're definitely more mixed than the initial wave of social media posts. It'll be interesting to see what the critics have to say when the full review embargo lifts in a few days.
Original article follows.
Supergirl takes flight this weekend, and DC Studios has released a new clip featuring the Woman of Tomorrow, Lobo and Ruthye Mary Knolle facing off against the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills and his Brigands.
The social media embargo was lifted on the 18th, and the next DCU movie was met with a mostly positive reception. A handful of reactions have been shared since, which you can also check out below.
Supergirl looks set for a $50 - $60 million opening weekend when it arrives in theaters on the 26.
"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."
Supergirl
Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.
Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.
Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”