UPDATE: Supergirl, Lobo And Ruthye Take The Fight To The Brigands In New Clip As More Reactions Land

UPDATE: We've added more reactions from today's press screening, and they're definitely more mixed than the initial wave of social media posts. It'll be interesting to see what the critics have to say when the full review embargo lifts in a few days.

Original article follows.

Supergirl takes flight this weekend, and DC Studios has released a new clip featuring the Woman of Tomorrow, Lobo and Ruthye Mary Knolle facing off against the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills and his Brigands.

The social media embargo was lifted on the 18th, and the next DCU movie was met with a mostly positive reception. A handful of reactions have been shared since, which you can also check out below.

Supergirl looks set for a $50 - $60 million opening weekend when it arrives in theaters on the 26.

#Supergirl IMAX: works fine as summer superhero content, but not a standout. Alcock shines, happy to see her be Kara again. Lame villain & main story drags. Space weirdness for the sake of space weirdness. But Kryptonian backstory flashbacks were quite engaging. Good 2 weeks,… pic.twitter.com/Fz8Kg9YrnG — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) June 22, 2026

Vi #supergirl e realmente acho que o filme se beneficia muito do carisma de Milly Alcock que está excelente.



Mas ao mesmo tempo me pareceu uma história de caso do dia, sabe? Sem muitos momentos uau, impactantes ou memoráveis.



Gostei do Lobo do Momoa e acho que o vilão do… pic.twitter.com/6h4vfvDuZR — Miguel (@mpmorales) June 22, 2026

I saw #Supergirl! I liked it, didn't love it - but loved Milly Alcock's performance as Kara. She's perfect and all of the Krypton/Superman stuff is REALLY good. It just felt a bit generic or predictable as a whole at times. Unfortunately (shockingly) didn't like Momoa as Lobo. pic.twitter.com/utpC1dc3Ed — BING BOB (@RobbieBarstool) June 22, 2026

#Supergirl is an action-packed blockbuster that pulls no punches.



Milly Alcock is genuine perfection. Jason Momoa is the Lobo we deserve. A somewhat conventional story and a forgettable villain, but a wildly entertaining experience.



You’ll have a blast. pic.twitter.com/KfGPLxE1Tc — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) June 22, 2026

I think #SuperGirl was just fine.



Alcock is a home run yin to Corenswet's Yang. David Krumholtz shows up and delivers one of the best dialogue scenes in a CB movie and it's in a made-up language. But most other characters are kinda dull. pic.twitter.com/iBLu5QZ1Mj — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) June 22, 2026

SUPERGIRL is adventurous, fun, and feels like a classic hero story. Milly Alcock gives Kara more value and heart and Jason Momoa's Lobo is a WILD DREAM COME TRUE. A potent mix of KILL BILL and JOHN WICK-esque action to round out this thrilling, slightly dark, journey. #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/c4P8pwnSsr — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) June 22, 2026

SUPERGIRL is adventurous, fun, and feels like a classic hero story. Milly Alcock gives Kara more value and heart and Jason Momoa's Lobo is a WILD DREAM COME TRUE. A potent mix of KILL BILL and JOHN WICK-esque action to round out this thrilling, slightly dark, journey. #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/c4P8pwnSsr — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) June 22, 2026

#Supergirl is a punk rock blast, feeling like a delightful cocktail of Road Warrior and GOTG! Love how this one is so tonally dissimilar to Gunn’s Superman while still feeling like it’s cut from the same universal cloth. Alcock is a ferocious force here, making Kara a fractured… pic.twitter.com/N5rLmpclpZ — Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) June 22, 2026

It's everyone for themselves in this action-packed NEW clip from #Supergirl, in cinemas June 25. pic.twitter.com/OpYVRao2FG — Warner Bros. IRL (@WarnerBrosIRL) June 22, 2026

Craig Gillespie’s #Supergirl is a great follow-up to #Superman. It’s got the underdog rock 'n' roll attitude of Guardians of the Galaxy mixed with the grimy ruthlessness of a Mad Max movie. Tonally it’s a unique concoction, but it works!



It’s a film about fighting for those who… pic.twitter.com/DdOmrLzRPz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2026

YA VI SUPERGIRL!!!!🚨🚨🚨



Milly Alcock se come la película en uno de los MEJORES CAST de los últimos años. Te hace reír, sufrir y amar a Kara desde el primer segundo en pantalla!



Adaptación correcta, entretenida y con mucho amor por el personaje. Dc va en buen camino! pic.twitter.com/gBOTRciSuG — Hablemos De Cine - Dami Nakache (@HablemosdecineX) June 19, 2026

Supergirl is the film I wish I'd had as a teenager who loved superhero movies. Milly Alcock is perfect, bringing humour, heart, and incredible drunk acting. Really loved Craig Gillespie's vision of this world. Mad Max vibes for sure, but #Supergirl is something all of its own. pic.twitter.com/OYddzGY77p — Fay Watson (@FayAnnaWatson) June 19, 2026

As a fan of the Woman of Tomorrow comic, I wanted to love #Supergirl but ended up thinking it was fine. More of a me problem because I can see general audience members really loving it!



Milly Alcock as Kara is brilliant. Jason Mamoa as Lobo steals scenes. Tons of heart & humor! pic.twitter.com/CxwwtdJFUF — Sammy J Jonah Jameson (@SammyJReacts) June 21, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”