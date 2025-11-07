“I’m Proud Of This Movie”: Michael Shannon Defends MAN OF STEEL; Addresses Neck Snap Controversy

Zack Snyder's Man of Steel is, perhaps, one of the most controversial superhero movies out there. Everything from its bleak tone to the characterization of the Big Blue Boy Scout continues to be debated among fans to this day. At the time of its release, the movie was meant to be the triumphant return of its titular character to the big screen. Instead, the its poor critical reception (57% RT score) blocked it from reaching its full potential.

Now, however, one important defender of the film has come out to give his perspective on it: General Zod himself, Michael Shannon. The actor recently did a look back on his career for Vanity Fair. One of the projects touched upon was Man of Steel, giving the actor the opportunity to give his thoughts on the film. First, Shannon addressed the matter of Superman killing Zod, stating:

"Oh, gosh, I just wish people didn't kill people. Period. I mean, whether or not they're aliens from outer space, or just regular joes. I guess one of the controversies with this film—and Zack [Snyder] engineered this, really—is that Superman is not supposed to kill anybody. So, I put him in a situation where, if he wants to save these people, he has to kill me, and he does. And that obviously led to a lot of sturm un drang, or whatever you say."

As Shannon mentioned, one of the most talked about and—at times—downright hated aspects of the movie is Kal-El snapping Zod's neck during the final battle. While the intended message of the scene is clear—wanting audiences to feel the weight of Superman's decision—its execution was flawed. Yes, Superman was meant to make the ultimate moral sacrifice to help humanity. However, it could have been shown in a way that didn't leave audiences frustrated at all the different ways the conflict could have been resolved.

Regarding the movie as a whole, Shannon stated he loved both working with Zack Snyder and the process of making what would become the first DCEU installment

"I really loved working with Zack [Snyder], and I really loved making this movie. I think a lot of people say, 'Oh, this isn't what he usually does. He just went for the big payday,' or something, but I'm proud of this movie. I think it's actually about something."

Shannon presented an intriguing idea by mentioning that Man of Steel had something to say. While that could sound like a shot at other comic book movies, it may not necessarily be his intention. Instead, he might be referring to the relevance behind the film. Nowadays, superhero movies are a dime a dozen, so there's a formula that audiences have come to expect from them, and that many comic book movies lean into as well.

At the time Man of Steel came out, the formula was arguably not as ingrained into our culture. Comic book films were not as abundant, so nearly every new superhero adaptation that came out felt like a unique experience, taking audiences through territory that hadn't been as well-trodden as it is today. That could be what afforded Man of Steel so much staying power in the eyes of audiences, years after its release. It's not necessarily that the film happened to capture something that modern superhero fare doesn't. Instead, it might just be that we're now incredibly accustomed to that type of content, and thus, older releases remain memorable, while new ones fail to stand out.

Aside from Shannon's views on the film, it's good to know he has pleasant memories and an appreciative mindset for the film. Actors who star in superhero movies, particularly those not received well, can, at times, be dismissive of their work. As such, it's refreshing to hear an actor from a project as controversial as Man of Steel look back on it fondly, and find aspects about it to appreciate.

Man of Steel is available to stream on HBO Max.

