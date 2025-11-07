“I’m Proud Of This Movie”: Michael Shannon Defends MAN OF STEEL; Addresses Neck Snap Controversy

“I’m Proud Of This Movie”: Michael Shannon Defends MAN OF STEEL; Addresses Neck Snap Controversy

In a new video, Michael Shannon, who starred as General Zod in 2013’s Man of Steel, defended the project and touched on its most controversial moment.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 07, 2025
Source: Vanity Fair

Zack Snyder's Man of Steel is, perhaps, one of the most controversial superhero movies out there. Everything from its bleak tone to the characterization of the Big Blue Boy Scout continues to be debated among fans to this day. At the time of its release, the movie was meant to be the triumphant return of its titular character to the big screen. Instead, the its poor critical reception (57% RT score) blocked it from reaching its full potential.

Now, however, one important defender of the film has come out to give his perspective on it: General Zod himself, Michael Shannon. The actor recently did a look back on his career for Vanity Fair. One of the projects touched upon was Man of Steel, giving the actor the opportunity to give his thoughts on the film. First, Shannon addressed the matter of Superman killing Zod, stating: 

"Oh, gosh, I just wish people didn't kill people. Period. I mean, whether or not they're aliens from outer space, or just regular joes. I guess one of the controversies with this film—and Zack [Snyder] engineered this, really—is that Superman is not supposed to kill anybody. So, I put him in a situation where, if he wants to save these people, he has to kill me, and he does. And that obviously led to a lot of sturm un drang, or whatever you say."

As Shannon mentioned, one of the most talked about and—at times—downright hated aspects of the movie is Kal-El snapping Zod's neck during the final battle. While the intended message of the scene is clear—wanting audiences to feel the weight of Superman's decision—its execution was flawed. Yes, Superman was meant to make the ultimate moral sacrifice to help humanity. However, it could have been shown in a way that didn't leave audiences frustrated at all the different ways the conflict could have been resolved. 

Regarding the movie as a whole, Shannon stated he loved both working with Zack Snyder and the process of making what would become the first DCEU installment

"I really loved working with Zack [Snyder], and I really loved making this movie. I think a lot of people say, 'Oh, this isn't what he usually does. He just went for the big payday,' or something, but I'm proud of this movie. I think it's actually about something."

Shannon presented an intriguing idea by mentioning that Man of Steel had something to say. While that could sound like a shot at other comic book movies, it may not necessarily be his intention. Instead, he might be referring to the relevance behind the film. Nowadays, superhero movies are a dime a dozen, so there's a formula that audiences have come to expect from them, and that many comic book movies lean into as well.

At the time Man of Steel came out, the formula was arguably not as ingrained into our culture. Comic book films were not as abundant, so nearly every new superhero adaptation that came out felt like a unique experience, taking audiences through territory that hadn't been as well-trodden as it is today. That could be what afforded Man of Steel so much staying power in the eyes of audiences, years after its release. It's not necessarily that the film happened to capture something that modern superhero fare doesn't. Instead, it might just be that we're now incredibly accustomed to that type of content, and thus, older releases remain memorable, while new ones fail to stand out. 

Aside from Shannon's views on the film, it's good to know he has pleasant memories and an appreciative mindset for the film. Actors who star in superhero movies, particularly those not received well, can, at times, be dismissive of their work. As such, it's refreshing to hear an actor from a project as controversial as Man of Steel look back on it fondly, and find aspects about it to appreciate. 

Man of Steel is available to stream on HBO Max. 

What did you think about Michael Shannon's thoughts on Man of Steel? Do you agree with him? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

MAN OF STEEL Director Zack Snyder Shares New Photo Of Henry Cavill's Pure Superman
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/7/2025, 2:17 PM
Drumstrang? I knew Michael wasnt a Hogwarts graduate
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 11/7/2025, 2:17 PM
Man of Steel rocks. Watch it all the time.
AscendedExtra
AscendedExtra - 11/7/2025, 2:25 PM
@XenoJazz - same. MoS could exist in a vacuum as a one-and-done and it would still be my favorite live-action Superman.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/7/2025, 2:28 PM
@XenoJazz - I agree. Still a great movie every time I see it. About as re-watchable as any Marvel movie.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/7/2025, 2:23 PM
It takes more effort to snap a neck then it does to turn someone's head, no matter how strong they are. Snyder just wanted it to look cool, and that was stupid. That's how he creates. 'The rule of cool' which is fine for some. I personally can't stand massive plot holes you can drive a truck through, but that's just me.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/7/2025, 3:05 PM
@JackDeth - Ok, so if he didn’t kill him in that instance, he would have had to kill him some other way, he wasn’t going to stop trying to kill people and he couldn’t have been arrested and detained.
Huskers
Huskers - 11/7/2025, 3:16 PM
@soberchimera - that’s just poor writing because they wanted him to kill. For decades in the comics Superman always finds a better way, which takes more creative writing and strengthens Superman’s character.
Colton
Colton - 11/7/2025, 3:28 PM
@JackDeth - What a stupid take
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/7/2025, 3:33 PM
@soberchimera - That's just lazy writing. It's a comic book movie. You DEFEAT the villain, you don't kill them. Find a way to send him back to the Phantom Zone or something.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/7/2025, 3:35 PM
@Colton - Yeah, the truth hurts. lol
Colton
Colton - 11/7/2025, 3:37 PM
@JackDeth - take 2 paracetamol and drink a glass of water and the pain will be relieved
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/7/2025, 3:40 PM
@Colton - NO WAY !! I heard that stuff causes autism.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/7/2025, 2:27 PM
Times were so much simpler when our biggest issue was if Superman should’ve snapped Zod’s neck or found a way to win without killing Zod.
Now we don’t know if Superman’s a hippy liberal who uses women’s bathrooms and grabs them by the heart…. Confusing times.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 11/7/2025, 2:45 PM
@slickrickdesigns - ....what?
Humperdoo
Humperdoo - 11/7/2025, 2:56 PM
@slickrickdesigns - You're confused which restroom to use? LOL. Hating liberals is the least of your issues.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/7/2025, 2:29 PM
For me , the issue isn’t Superman killing Zod necessarily and moreso the execution of the scene and the lack of follow through…

I get that it was essentially this Superman’s first day on the job so to speak but I feel he could have stopped Zod from trying to laser vision that family by going different routes such as tossing him aside or flying him away etc.

However , the biggest issue for me is the lack of exploration regarding Clark’s decision to kill Zod since all we get is him he upset about it and comforted by Lois which I guess could be enough for him to consciously decide never to do so again no matter what but I feel that besides the moment , it has no real affect on him considering the film ends a few minutes after and BVS has him immediately plow into a human warlord.

Anyway , I don’t care much for the film but I think Shannon is great as that version of Zod and maybe the MVP of the film!!.

?si=Obu-U-G37RnITXq9
Knightrider
Knightrider - 11/7/2025, 2:35 PM
I didn’t mind Superman having to kill.

Just with all of Snyder’s Universe there are great ideas with not so great execution.

Superman isn’t pleading with Zod to stop shooting at the family he is pleading with him to stop fighting, to stop trying to hurt humanity and when Zod says “Never” Superman realises that Zod will never stop killing humans like he promised.

Now, this could have been illustrated better, and after he kills the next few scenes should have been Superman reflecting on choosing humanity, why he made that choice. Instead of becoming Clark Kent and a ‘Kinda Hot’ joke scene.

The funny thing is the one thing I feel was pulled off perfectly gets popped on, Pa Kent’s “Maybe” line. The delivery of a father having to say something horrible in order to protect his son, something he knows isn’t right or true, but means putting his son first is great. Seeing how Pa Kent shifts his feet, looks away as he says it he feels shame by the admission. Of course, this should have led to him seeing his son stepping out and becoming a man but like I say some great ideas, poor delivery

I like MoS, it has many, many faults. Yes, Superman - even for a first day - was letting too many people die.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 11/7/2025, 2:57 PM
@Knightrider - I was rewatching some of the earlier seasons of Smallville and Jonathan Kent also had a very protective nature about Clark and his abilities. It was just done better in the show (granted its a show so it has multiple episodes to do this vs a movie).
SethBullock
SethBullock - 11/7/2025, 2:36 PM
If MoS' huge flaws could be fixed, it would be a much better film than Gunn's.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/7/2025, 2:40 PM
didn't mind him killing zod's neck, like with batman, sup has killed before in the past.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/7/2025, 2:45 PM
@harryba11zack - EXACTLY! Reeves Superman has killed each one of his villains besides Lex Luthor.
And Cavill had to kill Zod because there was nothing else to do with him. You can’t lock him up and the ship for the Phantom Zone was already gone. Does anyone have a plausible answer to what to do with Zod? And remember, Kryptonite wasn’t a thing yet.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/7/2025, 3:12 PM
@harryba11zack -
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

Internet:
User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 11/7/2025, 3:30 PM
@soberchimera - I think it’s a huge leap to say Superman killed in Superman II.

We never see any dead bodies. Even in the movie theater I thought he imprisoned them in the fortress by throwing them into a hole. Plus, in the extended version shown on tv, they’re seen being taken away by the authorities, so the script clearly wasn’t written for them to die.

And I hated how Byrne went out on his last issue because I loved his run on Superman. But his killing them had MAJOR consequences for Superman. He ended up mentally broken by it to where he became violent vigilante called Gangbuster while he was sleeping, completely unaware of his actions. This led to him having to exile himself from the Earth to come to terms with and reconcile what he had done.

We didn’t get any of that from Man of Steel’s Superman. In fact, in the very next film he appears to kill again in the opening scenes when he pulverizes a terrorist by driving him through a brick wall at full speed.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/7/2025, 3:35 PM
@Huskers -I think it’s a huge leap to say Superman killed in Superman II.

Almost everyone agrees that the Kryptonian criminals were killed in the theatrical version, the version most everyone saw, not the version that came out TWENTY-SIX years later. They were in the frickin’ Arctic and they didn’t have their powers, if the fall didn’t kill them the cold certainly would.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/7/2025, 2:43 PM
My favorite film in the Snyderverse. Didn't find the knock snap to be controversial, to me it was a solid depiction of the weight of Superman's decision
ShellHead
ShellHead - 11/7/2025, 2:48 PM
He's definitely the best part of the movie, he crushes the role of Zod. If they had established Superman's no kill rule early, made a point of how being a hero tests your values, and then with the neck snap showed the real impact of that, it would've worked better.
Humperdoo
Humperdoo - 11/7/2025, 2:54 PM
I love how people would've preferred Zod killing a lot more people instead of Supes putting Zod down. Supes had no choice but, people act like he killed him for fun. He screamed in agony after killing Zod, showing he didn't want to kill Zod. I'll take Man of Steel over Gunn's Superman comedy.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/7/2025, 2:57 PM
I absolutely loved Man of Steel; BVS and JL not so much.
Huskers
Huskers - 11/7/2025, 3:04 PM
Shannon was fine in that movie, it’s just that Zod has been done before, and was done in a really memorable fashion. Superman films really need different villains.

It was the portrayal of Superman that bothered me personally. To me it felt like a bunch of stuffed suits at Warner Bros. we’re sitting around and said, “Hey, Batman’s made us billions, let’s make Superman more like Batman”.

So instead of the bright hopeful Superman with great parents that raised him to be a hero, that most of us are accustomed to. We instead got dark emo “Nobody stays good in this world” Superman whose parents told him to let kids die on a bus and that he doesn’t owe people a damn thing. That let his father die in front of him, which screwed him up so bad he walked the Earth for 12 years trying to find himself, and had to kill in order to be more edgy.

That’s what I felt was wrong with how Superman was handled.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/7/2025, 3:05 PM
@Huskers - "Zod has been done before, and was done in a really memorable fashion..

Very true.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/7/2025, 3:07 PM
Snyders films were utter garbage and amazingly, got worse as the universe progressed. That being said, a few changes and MoS couldve been great. The soundtrack and trailers are incredible
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/7/2025, 3:09 PM
Man of Steel holds the test of time. Flawed? Absolutely. But the Act I scenes in Krypton are spectacular and the Superman v Zod/other Kryptonians are quite good. Excellent score by Hans Zimmer also.

7 out of 10.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/7/2025, 3:39 PM
This is exactly what Snyder wants. He's so desperate for relevance, he's posting old pictures like a scorned ex.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 11/7/2025, 3:42 PM
@JackDeth - And you keep coming back to comment on them 🤷

View Recorder