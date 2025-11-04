MAN OF STEEL Director Zack Snyder Shares New Photo Of Henry Cavill's "Pure" Superman

Justice League director Zack Snyder has shared a new photo of Henry Cavill suited up in 2013's Man of Steel, declaring this shot of The Witcher star as "pure Superman." You can take a closer look here...

By JoshWilding - Nov 04, 2025 10:11 AM EST
After helming comic book adaptations like 300 and Watchmen (both of which had previously been described as "impossible" to adapt), Zack Snyder seemed a perfect fit to helm 2013's Superman reboot, Man of Steel

The DCEU movie still has its fair share of fans, but also some highly divisive elements. The destruction of Metropolis, Superman's inability to save innocents, and the hero's decision to kill General Zod are chief among them. The death of Jonathan Kent is another major sticking point. 

Regardless, Henry Cavill went on to play Clark Kent in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Had Snyder been able to tell the story he wanted in a trilogy for the latter franchise, we'd have seen Supes fall under Darkseid's control before ultimately finding redemption. 

Snyder's plans for Superman didn't come to fruition, but Cavill did return to the DCEU in Black Adam's post-credits scene. He also filmed a cameo for The Flash, which ended up on the cutting room floor when DC Studios was formed and the decision was made to cast a new Man of Tomorrow for James Gunn's DCU. 

Snyder, who recently joined Instagram, continues sharing unseen DCEU photos from the movies he worked on. Today, it's a Polaroid shot of Cavill's Superman in Man of Steel, which the filmmaker captioned, "I love this photo...it is pure Superman."

Is it, though? Cavill certainly looks suitably imposing here, but there's nothing particularly joyous or hopeful about this image. It was the kinder, far more positive take on this character that made Superman such a hit when it opened in theaters this summer. 

"It’s terrible," Gunn previously said of Cavill's unceremonious DCEU exit. "Believe it or not, the day we were dealing with trying to figure out if we could take the job at DC Studios, the day the deal closed, all of a sudden, they were announcing that Henry was back. And I was like, 'What is going on? We know what the plan is. The plan was to come in and do 'Superman.'' It was really unfair to him and a total bummer."

"There was a vacuum at the time and a lot of people were... They had a take on what they wanted to do at DC and they were trying to force their way and it was just never part of the equation for [WBD CEO] David Zaslav," he continued. "We came in, and that was really unfortunate. I’m like, 'This poor guy.'" Gunn later added that he "would love" to cast Cavill in a different role and claimed to have spoken to him about that.

Check out this newly revealed photo from Man of Steel in the Instagram post below. 

Zack Snyder Sets Next Directorial Project - And It Marks Quite A Departure For The Former DCEU Filmmaker
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/4/2025, 10:45 AM
This is so sad. What Snyder is doing, and that you keep using it for clicks
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/4/2025, 11:07 AM
@SATW42 - this place is on its last leg
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 11/4/2025, 11:19 AM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/4/2025, 10:46 AM
Time to move on Zack.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/4/2025, 10:48 AM
Henry's looking like I swear if this MF shares one more damn pic from this movie

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/4/2025, 10:50 AM

He has time on his hands. After burning through about a zillion dollars on the DCFU SnyderVerse and the terrible Rebel Moon 5 movie fiasco, he doesn't have a stupid sugar daddy studio exec on the hook right now.
ChrisEl
ChrisEl - 11/4/2025, 10:54 AM
Snyder is such an overgrown adolescent
nerdygeek12
nerdygeek12 - 11/4/2025, 11:00 AM
Just move on Zach. Please dont turn into David Ayer.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/4/2025, 11:01 AM
I think the suit looks really good but once again, Cavill just looks miserable which is just frustrating.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/4/2025, 11:07 AM
@epc1122 - User Comment Image

Dude can smile , we know he can lol
mck13
mck13 - 11/4/2025, 11:05 AM
Gunns Superman is BEHIND BLACK ADAM with 258 million minutes viewed & Black Adam has over 500 MILLION MINUTES VIEWED😂😂😂 Gunn SHILLS constantly move the goal post & probably will say this doesn't matter etc🤣 When it DOES! He has lost over $42 MILLION DOLLARS & NEVER MADE DC a profit. NEVER! They'll just disrespect the person stating fact & attack them while Gunn is using his ChatGpt to generate his scripts😂 Henry Cavill SUPERMAN is Superman...nobody is looking at David Corenswet as Superman. Sad cuz with a better script, suit & direction Im sure he could bet a great Superman but Gunn is a ONE TRICK PONY (ensembles, forced comedy, weird & uncomfortable sexual innuendos & gratuitous cursing) has no depth. Zack understands his characters & treat them with reverence. Gunn says lies change the reason he came to earth & make him like a weak Viltramite..😂🤣🧐 Netflix will buy DC & bring Zack back to do some DC work...& why not? It will make more money than Gunn small shill fanbase can. I argue to RELEASE THE GUNN CUTS & lets see the 30 minutes of goofy bad script they made him cut out.
newhire13
newhire13 - 11/4/2025, 11:12 AM
@mck13 - You can think about all that while he films his next Superman movie.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/4/2025, 11:15 AM
@mck13 - Snyder didn't understand Superman at all
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/4/2025, 11:05 AM
User Comment Image

I don’t particularly see him looking like “pure” Superman in that image but to each their own…

Also speaking of that , I’m still confused as to why Snyder had Superman wear the black suit after his resurrection in ZSJL?.

I get that it was likely due to comic accuracy since he needs that after his resurrection to build his power back considering it absorbs solar energy but I don’t think that’s ever stated in the film…

However I feel symbolically or story wise , it would have made sense to have him wear his regular red & blue suit like in the JL theatrical cut if his rebirth is meant to mean that he’s more hopeful now due to his second lease on life which is what I thought was the case but could be wrong.
IcePyke
IcePyke - 11/4/2025, 11:06 AM
He IS Superman! ☝


Not this!
User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/4/2025, 11:15 AM
@IcePyke - You're right, because that is AI
IcePyke
IcePyke - 11/4/2025, 11:21 AM
@ThorArms - I know it's AI, but you know what I mean. 🤷‍♂️
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/4/2025, 11:23 AM
@IcePyke - I feel like this is how all of us would fly around for at least the first few days of realizing that we can fly.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/4/2025, 11:06 AM
Cavill should’ve been Batman

User Comment Image
Rpendo
Rpendo - 11/4/2025, 11:13 AM
@ElJefe - honestly, yeah.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/4/2025, 11:06 AM
This place is a [frick]ing joke.

[frick] THE SNYDERVERSE AND [frick] EMO SUPERMAN
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/4/2025, 11:12 AM
@bobevanz - you everytime Zack drops a pic

User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 11/4/2025, 11:07 AM
Cool shot, but from the get go Snyder had difficulty in understanding that Superman needed to smile more to reflect the hope and love he relfects onto humanity.. otherwise I liked MoS.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/4/2025, 11:10 AM
@UnderBelly - he thought Superman was a Jesus archetype which isn't true, he's Moses. [frick]ed it up from the get go, then turn him into am emo, have his dad say "you can't save everyone" AND PEOPLE SAY THIS IS THE BEST SUPERMAN?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/4/2025, 11:13 AM
@UnderBelly - MOS was fine as it was his first day on the Job. There's 0 excuse after that and that was the issue with BvS!
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 11/4/2025, 11:08 AM
Love the Snyderverse but Zack continuing to do this is brutal haha..
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/4/2025, 11:10 AM
Now that's a Superman suit!
newhire13
newhire13 - 11/4/2025, 11:10 AM
🙄 Doing way too much. You’ve got other movies man. Hell, aren’t you working on something new now? Post that
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/4/2025, 11:19 AM
@newhire13 - yep , I think he is still filming it in post atleast on it.

Also he’s got 2 films about MMA and the LAPD in the works too apparently.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 11/4/2025, 11:13 AM
Homeboy needs a job…
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/4/2025, 11:14 AM
Snyder bored af or something?
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/4/2025, 11:14 AM
Henry Cavill channeling his inner T-1000 in this image. He looks like a badass Superman.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/4/2025, 11:15 AM
Does he have any pics of the FEMALE stars he had in his movies, or just a billion different shots of the boys?
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 11/4/2025, 11:15 AM
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 11/4/2025, 11:17 AM
Snyder and his fans need to

User Comment Image
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 11/4/2025, 11:18 AM
Yes, the Superman that looks as though he is going to rape, kill and rape you again.

Sick Snyder does it again!
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 11/4/2025, 11:19 AM
The struggle continues for Snyder. Let it go....
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 11/4/2025, 11:20 AM
This man is tortured by the missed opportunity to make THE quintessential Superman and JL movies with a PERFECT Kal-El, a very good Batman and a decent Wonder Woman. The writing didn't deliver on the promise of the cast (despite the odd Aquaman choice, a mentally ill Flash and a pointless Cyborg. He got lost in his own ego but for a brief moment, we almost had it all.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/4/2025, 11:24 AM
Is this news? Isn't Snyder posting about the DCEU a bit of a "dog bites man" story at this point?

