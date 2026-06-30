Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland Says Man Of Tomorrow "Might Be James Gunn's Best Movie"

Whether you happen to feel that he's the right person to be running DC Studios or not, James Gunn has delivered some very highly regarded film and TV projects over the years, and fans are hoping that next year's Man of Tomorrow will surpass them all.

Though her opinion will likely be viewed as being just a tad biased (she is his wife, after all), Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland has seen an "enormous portion" of Gunn's Superman follow-up, and is confident that it is his best - or at least, her favorite - movie yet.

Total Film caught up with Holland at the recent Supergirl world premiere and asked her if she could share anything about Man of Tomorrow.

"I can tell you that I have seen an enormous, enormous portion of the movie, and I am so excited for Man of Tomorrow. It is different...I don't wanna say this. Ugh. It might be James's best… my favorite movie of James, and I haven't even seen the whole thing yet. I'm just... I love the movie. I'm really excited about it. It feels like a step up to me in a lot of ways. I'm excited for people to see it, and he's not done filming it yet."

As far as we know, Holland's Peacemaker character Emilia Harcourt won't appear in MOT, but that doesn't mean we won't see her on the big screen at some point.

"I could definitely see that happening," she said in a separate interview with PEOPLE. "Obviously, I don't know. I know as much as everyone else knows about where we're gonna see Harcourt again. But I am keeping my arms as toned as possible in the off time, just in case, so that they're ready for me."

When last we saw Harcourt, she had joined Christopher Smith, Vigilante and the rest of the 11th Street Kids, along with Judomaster and A.R.G.U.S. Agents Sasha Bordeaux and Langston Fleury, as founding members of Checkmate. We also saw a vengeance-fuelled Rick Flag Sr. establish his villainous turn by kidnapping Chris and stranding him in Salvation, the Earth-like dimension Flag intends to use as a prison for the planet's metahumans.

We know that Flag Sr. will be back for Man of Tomorrow, but Gunn has previously confirmed that the movie will not directly address Peacemaker's fate.

The plot of MOT will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.