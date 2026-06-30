Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland Says Man Of Tomorrow "Might Be James Gunn's Best Movie"

Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland Says Man Of Tomorrow &quot;Might Be James Gunn's Best Movie&quot;

In a recent interview, Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland revealed that she has seen "an enormous portion" of Man of Tomorrow, and feels it might be James Gunn's best movie yet...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 30, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Whether you happen to feel that he's the right person to be running DC Studios or not, James Gunn has delivered some very highly regarded film and TV projects over the years, and fans are hoping that next year's Man of Tomorrow will surpass them all.

Though her opinion will likely be viewed as being just a tad biased (she is his wife, after all), Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland has seen an "enormous portion" of Gunn's Superman follow-up, and is confident that it is his best - or at least, her favorite - movie yet.

Total Film caught up with Holland at the recent Supergirl world premiere and asked her if she could share anything about Man of Tomorrow.

"I can tell you that I have seen an enormous, enormous portion of the movie, and I am so excited for Man of Tomorrow. It is different...I don't wanna say this. Ugh. It might be James's best… my favorite movie of James, and I haven't even seen the whole thing yet. I'm just... I love the movie. I'm really excited about it. It feels like a step up to me in a lot of ways. I'm excited for people to see it, and he's not done filming it yet."

As far as we know, Holland's Peacemaker character Emilia Harcourt won't appear in MOT, but that doesn't mean we won't see her on the big screen at some point.

"I could definitely see that happening," she said in a separate interview with PEOPLE. "Obviously, I don't know. I know as much as everyone else knows about where we're gonna see Harcourt again. But I am keeping my arms as toned as possible in the off time, just in case, so that they're ready for me."

When last we saw Harcourt, she had joined Christopher Smith, Vigilante and the rest of the 11th Street Kids, along with Judomaster and A.R.G.U.S. Agents Sasha Bordeaux and Langston Fleury, as founding members of Checkmate. We also saw a vengeance-fuelled Rick Flag Sr. establish his villainous turn by kidnapping Chris and stranding him in Salvation, the Earth-like dimension Flag intends to use as a prison for the planet's metahumans.

We know that Flag Sr. will be back for Man of Tomorrow, but Gunn has previously confirmed that the movie will not directly address Peacemaker's fate.

The plot of MOT will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/30/2026, 3:01 PM
Strong emphasis on *might*
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/30/2026, 3:03 PM
User Comment Image
Fanmar16
Fanmar16 - 6/30/2026, 3:04 PM
My mom says i'm the cutest boy in the world and i look like Brad Pitt
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/30/2026, 3:08 PM
@Fanmar16 - is this you?

User Comment Image
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/30/2026, 3:06 PM
Good night. Now his wife has to come out and defend him. Freakin' sad.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/30/2026, 3:08 PM
@BadgerThorkin - Desperation is what it is.
HypotheticalMan
HypotheticalMan - 6/30/2026, 3:07 PM
Guy's wife likes his stuff. Holy shit how has no one on this site won a pulitzer yet?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/30/2026, 3:09 PM
shes Gunna divorce HIM 4 mE
User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/30/2026, 3:10 PM
What is the good digger equivalent to what she is doing?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/30/2026, 3:20 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - neponerdlighting
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/30/2026, 3:10 PM
Correction:

Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland Says Man Of Tomorrow "Might Be James Gunn's Last Movie"
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/30/2026, 3:12 PM
Gunn cowering behind her wife from dc fans
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/30/2026, 3:15 PM
Bros wife is supportive. Insert mild shock meme.
evilbastard
evilbastard - 6/30/2026, 3:16 PM
Mid Western values is how we got Trumpy
Kiba
Kiba - 6/30/2026, 4:25 PM
@evilbastard - Maybe we should just adopt the East and West Coast model instead where open-air drug use is normalized, homelessness is treated as an unsolvable feature, criminals get more sympathy than victims, and common sense is somehow controversial. No morals whatsoever and blame everyone else be being an f-up.

Not to mention the Folsom street festival in San Francisco where they openly orgy in the street and have a piss pool.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 6/30/2026, 3:16 PM
User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/30/2026, 3:17 PM
Woman who has absolutely nothing to gain (..I swear it by the Seven Gods...) from this whatsoever, states that the upcoming movie that she just might happen to be cast in a small role,.....is going to be the bestestest movie ever.

Also, she might be married to the guy that's making it.
But that's neither here nor there.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/30/2026, 3:19 PM
Thanks for your opinion, wife of James Gunn.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/30/2026, 3:20 PM
Zack Snyder Fires Back: Posts Gal Gadot Wonder Woman As Gunn’s DCU Stumbles😂😂😂🤣
Just as Wonder Woman casting rumors are heating back up, and Supergirl bombs, Zack Snyder dropped a reminder of his own.



It also comes with the claim that DC PR is spinning things that female superheroes are to blame.

Snyder posted a striking poster of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman to Instagram, and given the timing, it seems anything but a coincidence.

Snyder wrote that he was proud to have helped bring Wonder Woman “to life for the first time on the big screen,” adding that her story could inspire a new generation.
Supergirl Box Office Gets Worse As Overseas Numbers Revised Down Again
Supergirl's box office problem is not holding still. Days after its weak opening, the numbers are still being revised down, and the...
That “first time on the big screen” line is the part fans immediately seized on, taking it as a not-so-subtle flex about who put Diana in theaters first.



The post went up within the hour and quickly started racking up likes and comments, with fans connecting it directly to the mess DC finds itself in right now.

“While Wonder Woman has always been an icon, I’m incredibly proud to have played a role in bringing her to life for the first time on the big screen, where her story could inspire a new generation,” said Snyder.
Zack Snyder Posts Gal Gadot Wonder Woman As DCU Rumors Heat Up

Snyder’s tribute lands just days after Supergirl cratered at the box office, opening to a soft $37 million domestically and roughly $62 million worldwide, well under projections and saddled with rotten reviews.

It also arrives right as speculation builds that Gunn is eyeing Adria Arjona for the DCU’s Wonder Woman, something our insiders told us is happening.

One top comment summed up the read bluntly, calling it “crazy” to post this right after Supergirl flopped.

For fans of Snyder’s DC run, the subtext writes itself.
Zack Snyder just shared another treasure trove from his time in the DCEU, and this time it’s loaded with deep cuts. Over...


While Gunn’s new-look DCU is already stumbling, Snyder is pointing back to the Wonder Woman who actually became a box office phenomenon.

Gadot’s 2017 Wonder Woman opened to $103 million and remains one of the DCEU’s signature wins, a contrast fans were quick to draw against Supergirl‘s debut. In today’s dollars, it’s a $1.1 billion movie.

Zack Snyder Wonder Woman Gal Gadot
Snyder reminds fans who Wonder Woman is

This is not the first time Snyder has stoked the fire while Gunn’s DC has been taking heat.



He posted a Bruce Wayne image while Supergirl footage was getting roasted online, and he has kept his Diana in the conversation before with DCEU throwback posts.

Snyder was also the director who cast Gadot in the first place, with her Wonder Woman screen test now part of DCEU lore alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman.

So when Snyder drops a Gadot Wonder Woman image right as Gunn’s DCU is dealing with a box office flop and fresh Wonder Woman casting rumors, fans are obviously going to read it as a message. And there’s more.

Deborah Snyder Adds To The Wonder Woman Speculation

Snyder’s producing partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, recently liked Gadot’s latest Instagram post, a Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan cover shoot.

Stacked on top of Zack’s tribute, the Snyder camp is closing ranks around their Wonder Woman.

Snyderverse Fans Rally Around Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman

That statement plays directly into the Snyderverse restoration crowd, which packed the comments with calls to bring his version of the universe back.

Following Supergirl flopping, there are now big conversations that Gunn’s time in the DCU could be ending with Paramount buying WBD.

That’s something we were told in October, and also that the SnyderVerse returning is fully in play.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/30/2026, 4:23 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - User Comment Image
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/30/2026, 4:32 PM
@JustAWaffle - after reading post, respond "Im not reading that"🙈🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣COPIUM!😂😂😂😂😂😂
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 6/30/2026, 3:23 PM
Of course she'll say that. He needs to stop making everything look like Guardians of the Galaxy
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/30/2026, 3:25 PM

Gunn is a pervert who loves directing his wife making out with and getting pawed by other men. Even Krypto got in on the action.

She was a nobody actress who now has a lot of money and a big house because she married Gunn right after 2 GotG movies and IW/Endgame made him fairly wealthy. She'll latch on to some other guy who's the man in bed when Gunn's fortunes go south.
Keja
Keja - 6/30/2026, 3:33 PM
@DocSpock - absolutely Gunn is a pervert. He made porn. PG porn, but still he worked with porn graphic actors and actresses
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/30/2026, 3:27 PM
Could you imagine if she was like "Meh. This one isn't my favorite. I've told most people to just wait for streaming."
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/30/2026, 3:28 PM
Although I'm laughing at this comment section, ya'll will be back on Gunns 🥜 if MOT is any good (I doubt it will be based on superman but i mean to you lot's standards).
elgaz
elgaz - 6/30/2026, 3:38 PM
Tomorrow it might rain. It also might not.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/30/2026, 3:43 PM
If Man of Tomorrow fails to turn a profit, I think WB should focus on the Horror side of DC. Reboot the entire thing and ride the horror train. Justice League Dark anyone? Constantine and Swamp Thing on a smaller budget could help build hype and then eventually if it succeeds then introduce Batman to the equation followed by Wonder Woman and so on.
Sominan
Sominan - 6/30/2026, 3:50 PM
I believe her.

#DCAlliance
RolandD
RolandD - 6/30/2026, 3:58 PM
You guys are in true form. She was asked about the movie. What do you expect her to say?
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/30/2026, 4:00 PM
They’re getting desperate LOL
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/30/2026, 4:07 PM
That's Not really setting a high bar.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/30/2026, 4:18 PM
I mean, coming from his actual WIFE, who he employs BTW, I doubt she's gonna talk shit even if it was a wreck. This is the equivalent of "mommy and daddy say I can be anything I want when I grow up".

Just saying 🤷🏾‍♂️

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