Rachel Brosnahan Reveals How She Found Out She Was Lois Lane For SUPERMAN

In a conversation with Good Housekeeping, Rachel Brosnahan has revealed the comedic situation in which she found out she was going to be the next Lois Lane: in the bathroom.

"I was in a bathroom at Aritzia in SoHo. My phone rang, and it said 'James Gunn.' I don't know why he's listed, but he's listed. And I was praying that the toilet didn't flush behind me, but I didn't want to miss the call. Somewhere in my brain I felt like if I missed the call that I wouldn't get the job. So I picked up the phone and he just said, 'How'd you like to be the next Lois Lane?' I was very excited and then immediately nervous. I had big shoes to fill."

The big shoes Bosnahan is referring to are those of Amy Adams who played Lois Lane in the DC Extended Universe films Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Erica Durance who played Lois in Smallville, Margot Kidder who played Lois in the original Superman movies, and lots of other actresses who have played the character in animation.

Brosnahan continued by recounting the audition process and jokes about her husband playing Superman. "I made a tape in my living room with my husband. He's really confused about why he's not playing Superman after his excellent off camera reading.”

She has a lot of love for the team that has worked on Superman and their appreciation for comic books as well. "Even from the tests that we all did out in Los Angeles, it was clear that this was a really special team of people who just love this project, love comic books — and that's who you want behind these iconic characters and properties."

The tone of Superman, that of hope, is something Brosnahan thinks the world needs right now. "I'm excited to be putting something hopeful out into the world in the middle of these pretty tricky and tumultuous times. It's hopeful, but it's also entertaining. It has all the things you expect and want from a big superhero movie and then also a lot of heart too."

Superman has been in the news pretty much constantly since its first trailer dropped. Executives have given the film lots of praise, Gunn talks about it constantly, and a sneak peek was shown at CinemaCon as well as before The Minecraft Movie.

