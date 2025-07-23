SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Debated Cutting Divisive Scene After "Protestations" From Members Of His Own Crew

Yes, we're talking about the squirrel scene.

Early on in James Gunn's Superman, the Man of Steel must attempt to subdue a rampaging kaiju Lex Luthor has set loose upon Metropolis. While ensuring that everyone in the vicinity is unharmed, Supes takes a moment to rescue a squirrel and fly it to safety.

For many fans, this moment was a perfect representation of the iconic hero's belief that all life, human or otherwise, is precious. For others, it was an overly silly scene that simply didn't need to be in the movie.

While speaking to Rolling Stone, Gunn revealed that he did consider removing the scene after negative test-screening reactions, and "protestations" from members of his own crew.

"[This] was probably the second- or third-most hotly debated moment in the movie. Because we showed it to test audiences and some people did not like the squirrel. They’re like, “Why the [frick] is he saving a squirrel? Why is he taking time out, saving a squirrel?” There was a cut where I cut it out and I’m like, 'I really miss the squirrel. He’s gotta save the squirrel.' In addition, there were also some geographic problems with where he ended up if I didn’t have him fly over with the squirrel. So I put the squirrel back in despite the protestations of some of my people on my crew."

We're not sure why someone would have a problem with this moment, specifically, as it's pretty much in-keeping with the overall tone of the movie. At the end of the day, why wouldn't Superman save a squirrel if it was in his power to do so without leaving others in danger in the process?

Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."