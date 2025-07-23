SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Debated Cutting Divisive Scene After "Protestations" From Members Of His Own Crew

Though it may seem like a fairly innocuous thing to get worked up about, one particular moment from Superman has proven to be highly divisive, and James Gunn has now revealed that he considered cutting it.

By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2025 05:07 AM EST
Yes, we're talking about the squirrel scene.

Early on in James Gunn's Superman, the Man of Steel must attempt to subdue a rampaging kaiju Lex Luthor has set loose upon Metropolis. While ensuring that everyone in the vicinity is unharmed, Supes takes a moment to rescue a squirrel and fly it to safety.

For many fans, this moment was a perfect representation of the iconic hero's belief that all life, human or otherwise, is precious. For others, it was an overly silly scene that simply didn't need to be in the movie.

While speaking to Rolling Stone, Gunn revealed that he did consider removing the scene after negative test-screening reactions, and "protestations" from members of his own crew.

"[This] was probably the second- or third-most hotly debated moment in the movie. Because we showed it to test audiences and some people did not like the squirrel. They’re like, “Why the [frick] is he saving a squirrel? Why is he taking time out, saving a squirrel?” There was a cut where I cut it out and I’m like, 'I really miss the squirrel. He’s gotta save the squirrel.' In addition, there were also some geographic problems with where he ended up if I didn’t have him fly over with the squirrel. So I put the squirrel back in despite the protestations of some of my people on my crew."

We're not sure why someone would have a problem with this moment, specifically, as it's pretty much in-keeping with the overall tone of the movie. At the end of the day, why wouldn't Superman save a squirrel if it was in his power to do so without leaving others in danger in the process?

Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Bloody Scene That Didn't Make The Cut: This Is Too Dark”
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 7/23/2025, 5:35 AM
I think it was great.

Really made Superman stand out as not just another "action hero" or "fighting hero."
noname
noname - 7/23/2025, 5:46 AM
@MaximusTheMad - I hear the squirrel is getting its own HBO miniseries
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/23/2025, 6:37 AM
@noname - I heard he hooked up with a cute girl and signed a deal with Marvel Studios for a his own film set in central park, NYC.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/23/2025, 6:51 AM
@Apophis71 - [krusty]I want my Squirrel Girl movie!

I want it, want it, want it now!

NOW, NOW, NOW, NOW, NOW!!![/krusty]
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 7/23/2025, 5:35 AM
Great scene.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/23/2025, 5:43 AM
Should have foucused on saving the script instead 👀


User Comment Image
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/23/2025, 5:53 AM
@28ClungesLater - Exactly. A squirrel really? A creature so hyper-aware to its surroundings it doesn’t realise there’s a gigantic monster about to step on it. This makes seasame street look like John wick. The levels of absurdity and goofiness is beyond my comprehension with this movie. The sad thing is fanboys actually think it’s a great moment. It’s terrible. Superman was relegated to crowd control. The whole scene is a joke. Superman crying about not wanting to kill the thing when that was the only logical option. The movie is so desperate to prove that superman doesn’t kill but he was forced to kill Ultraman by sending him into the black hole. It’s so contradictory. Now some might say he’s not dead he’s going to return as bizarro. Nope, until he returns he’s dead!!!
noname
noname - 7/23/2025, 5:44 AM
im out here handing out backshots
Sinner
Sinner - 7/23/2025, 6:13 AM
One of the best scenes in the movie. While Gunn’s Superman was even saving a squirrel, Snyder’s let a whole court room of people burn just to farm aura
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/23/2025, 6:31 AM
@Sinner - User Comment Image

I don't even like BvS but he saved some peeps sir!
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 7/23/2025, 6:24 AM
Maybe the squirrel will go on to become B’dg

User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/23/2025, 6:45 AM
Glad he saved a squirrel, wow in the meantime all the people in the city stood there like idiots standing there staring 50 feet away from a giant monster destroying buildings. So stupid.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/23/2025, 6:48 AM
@JobinJ - they've had 300 years of this.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/23/2025, 6:54 AM
Just wanted to say, some of y'all are getting upset over a squirrel.

A squirrel no less.
Let that sink in.

