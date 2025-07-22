SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Bloody Scene That Didn't Make The Cut: "This Is Too Dark”

Superman director James Gunn has revealed details on one scene from the DCU reboot that he felt the need to cut (well, trim) for being too dark and violent...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 22, 2025 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Some mild profanity and the usual superhero violence aside, Superman is a fairly family-friendly movie, but there is one moment that stands out as being jarringly dark - and the scene in question was originally going to be even more brutal and bloody.

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, director James Gunn revealed that the scene in which Lex Luthor executes a civilian named Malik Ali (Dinesh Thyagarajan) in cold blood was going to play out differently until he decided that it was simply too much for a PG-13 movie.

"Once I saw the movie, I’m like, ‘This is [too dark],’” said Gunn.

“Lex shoots the guy in the head, that was always done in this extreme wide [shot] so it’s not too graphic. But the guy fell on the ground, and blood is pouring out onto the platform, and Lex looks down and sees the blood is about to get on his shoes. Ghurkos goes, ‘What? No!’ And Nic looks at him, and his delivery is great, because he looks at him straight and [says], ‘No?’ And then Ghurkos, sheepishly, sadly, trudges forward and lays down on his back.”

Just in case it wasn't clear, the idea was that Ghurkos would get down on the floor to prevent the blood for reaching Luthor.

“And [Burić], he’s so funny. He lays down on his back and starts soaking up the blood. Then Nic looks over at Superman and says, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow.’”

Gunn confirms that the extended version of the scene was cut early on and wasn't included in any test-screenings.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

1 2
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/22/2025, 3:38 PM
This is one of the only DC movies i've went to the theater to see of late. Thinking Gunn was on a hot streak I felt this was the best chance for DC to turn things around.....

So im just going to come out and say it. Superman was wretched trash on the level of WW84. it's being falsely propagated by WB and fanboys because this film was too IMPORTANT. It wasn't just the start of a new Superman franchise, which is important but also a new start to the DCU. Can't believe I'm saying this but Gunn dropped the ball big time.

Once the newness fades this film will be universally considered garbage. Objectively I can go on all day. Just terrible. Honestly I think Gunn got lost. To much on his plate molding an entire DCU, figuring out Superman etc...

Superman deserves a measure of reverence that Gunn simply can't provide. Completely crash and burned as a film. Just one nonsense clusterf***. I mean, "what the hell was even that!""
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/22/2025, 3:51 PM
@DCasAhobby - Haha, sucks to be you while most of everyone else is having a blast!
noname
noname - 7/22/2025, 3:59 PM
@DCasAhobby - Just wait for the other projects. Supergirl, Clayface. It's not just Gunn directing these films. Im actually interested in Peacemaker S2. I think James is better at long-form content than in films, cause he gets to really flesh out his stories.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/22/2025, 4:00 PM
@DCasAhobby - no
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/22/2025, 4:15 PM
@DCasAhobby - Spoken like a true prodigy. Couldn’t have said it better myself. Those who love this film are in denial. They love it because they hated MOS and the synderverse that’s it. Unfortunately their emotional attachment to a fictional character such as superman has clouded their judgement and they are unable to critique the film or think logically about it. Fanboys are obsessed with superman not killing, saving squirrels, hugging children etc. There’s this misconception about superman. Yes he’s a virtuous figure of humility and compassion for human life but at his core, superman is a tragic character. Superman is also a character that is not without intensity, high stakes, a sense of dread.

Gunn has catered to the fanboys who are still in diapers playing with their Superman action figures. This film is fun with solid performances and a few endearing moments here and there but ultimately it’s flawed and therefore vanilla. Nothing but a movie of the week. Nothing but one giant fat milkshake from baskin n robbins. You got all the flavours in there but once ingested you realise it’s nothing but sugar, fat and diary. Empty calories. Also the justice gang sweep the rug from underneath. They steal the spotlight making Superman feel subsidiary and amateur in his own movie, sigh.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/22/2025, 4:31 PM
@DCasAhobby - this all sounds familiar 🤔
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/22/2025, 4:46 PM
@Canyoublush - "They love it because they hated MOS and the Snyderverse that's it."

'No true Scotsman' fallacy in full effect.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/22/2025, 5:06 PM
@DCasAhobby - I agree
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 7/22/2025, 5:07 PM
@DCasAhobby

Good to see you back, Jimmie.
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/22/2025, 5:08 PM
@regularmovieguy - jimmie? Im not a pimp like Olsen.

This ain't superman
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/22/2025, 3:38 PM
Let's All Give PedroSparkles Big Welcome to CBM and the Courage to Come Out of Closet. Mr. Sparkles just created his account today.


User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/22/2025, 4:06 PM
@AllsGood - Gotta know, are you hallucinating the presence of PedroSparkles or did PedroSparkles block me "minute one" on the site?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/22/2025, 4:08 PM
@Lisa89 - He just commented on my post. Rotten Tomatoes Score
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/22/2025, 4:10 PM
@AllsGood - Yup. PedroSparkles is REAL(ish).
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/22/2025, 3:39 PM
Wrong time to insert "comedy" into your scene, plz don't write the next film.
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/22/2025, 3:42 PM
@HashTagSwagg - this movie was dog water!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/22/2025, 3:58 PM
@DCasAhobby - so now dog water is bad....i mean we voted trump .
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/22/2025, 3:48 PM
Has Gunn made anything good besides the first Guardians?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/22/2025, 3:52 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - the suicide squad movie was pretty good if you cut out all the harley quinn scenes.
noname
noname - 7/22/2025, 4:05 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - Peacemaker Season 1 was great. I thought I would HATE it...but it was great. I actually think that's his best work. If Peacemaker was a movie, it wouldnt be as good. You need the time it takes to flesh out these characters.

James is better in TV than he is in films. He has too much story to tell and he struggles to fit it all under films time limit (as seen in "Superman"). He's better with TV.

If "Superman" was a TV show, it would be fantastic and I believe a lot of its issues would be fixed.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/22/2025, 4:33 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - Brightburn is good and so is SUPER
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/22/2025, 4:48 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - The third Guardians. (really good)

Peacemaker. (good)

Twoicide Squad. (pretty good)
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/22/2025, 3:51 PM
If prior to this movie if had said, "yo guys i have this great idea for a Superman movie. Lets make Jimmy Olsen a pimp. Then let's have him screwing Lex's girl on the side conveniently moving the plot forward exposing the pocket universe...."

OMG, and that's not even worse! Mindless terrible film. The only reason fanboys are supporting this is because they don't have choice. It's here to stay.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/22/2025, 3:55 PM
It must burn y'all up to know that this movie is well rated, popular and making money.

User Comment Image
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/22/2025, 4:23 PM
@Goldboink - It’s barely broke even fool. Not many enough money overseas. The general audience outside of the U.S. do not associate superman with a dog and they know bullshit when they see it. This is guardians of metropolis not superman but by all
means keep playing with your superman action figures and don’t forget to wear your Krypto pyjamas.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/22/2025, 4:44 PM
@Canyoublush -

"by all
means keep playing with your superman action figures and don’t forget to wear your Krypto pyjamas."

Good one. Did you think of that yourself?
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 7/22/2025, 3:59 PM
OT but RIP

User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/22/2025, 4:02 PM
@PeterDarker121 - sad day
Forthas
Forthas - 7/22/2025, 4:03 PM
-Man gets shot in the head
-Jor-El tells his son to conquer the world and f*ck like a rabbit
-Superman helps to kill a creature that from what I can tell did nothing wrong
-Clark Kent the hero of the film flies off the handle every 30 minutes.
-Drunk Supergirl refers to her cousin as a bitch

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT!!!!
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/22/2025, 4:15 PM
@Forthas - every now and then a popular character gets a movie so bad it exposes the shills and fanboys. This is one of those times.

This movie literally could not have been any worse.
TheNameIsWayne
TheNameIsWayne - 7/22/2025, 4:38 PM
@Forthas - The man getting shot in the head highlighted the cruelty of Lex Luthor.

Jor-El portrayal as an Omniman like being has been done before and setup some amazing themes for Superman choosing the right heritage.

Superman was UPSET at the Justice Gang for how they treated and hurt the Kaiju. Did you stick your fingers in your ears and yell LALALA during the dialogue?

Clark Kent freaking out demonstrated how human he is and how real the pressure of being Superman. He keeps trying to do right but still gets attacked or misinterpreted. You never felt that way??

Drunk Supergirl was a unique portrayal to show how different and irresponsible she is compared to Clark. Clearly its setting up her movie which will probably show how she gains maturity by aiding her friend.

Also do you never swear and joke around with your siblings and cousins?
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/22/2025, 4:56 PM
@Forthas - they said shit like 50 times. This movie was ass, I can't believe they let Gunn of the hook with mess.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/22/2025, 4:04 PM
Should have kept it , cause everyone was hyping up that scene and when I saw it I was like , yeah it’s sad because it’s Supes friend and I felt that when he shed a tear, but Lex didn’t seem that intimidating in the scene itself,
Seemed more like an accident even tho he was going to kill him.

I loved Nicholas Hoult in the movie , but I never once thought he was intimidating or imposing.
He came off as a whiney brat with jealousy and inferiority issues, which is actually what I liked lol because I truly felt it with Hoult’s performance.

But everyone hyping him up as this really intimidating villain, idk what y’all saw lol
noname
noname - 7/22/2025, 4:13 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - He's the same character as the villain from GOTG 3. LITERALLY the same characterization.

Narcissistic, self-centered, basically God type of genius, surrounded by a loyal crew who aid in his fked up experiments. Oh, and he yells a lot. I noticed it at the beginning scene with the Hammer of Boravia. It's just the same guy.

This Lex should have been cold and calculating, not raising his voice until necessary. As it stands, this Lex Luthor is just a hating ass nga.
noname
noname - 7/22/2025, 4:16 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - James did a great job writing Mr. Terrific. He's excellent. Some of Mr. Terrific's coolness should have bled into Superman and Lex Luthor. Both of those guys are too whiny.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/22/2025, 4:30 PM
@noname -

You know what , now that you mention it that’s true !!

Damn, right down to the shouting! Lol

Although I think Lex does come form a place or envy and jealousy , but he also does have a god complex like the villain from GoG3.

Good observation, Gunn does tend to recycle a lot of stuff from previous movies.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/22/2025, 4:33 PM
@noname -

Yeah I really liked Mr Terrific, although I would have liked for him to have more likes a bit more development.
I am not familiar at all with the character in the comics so I would have liked to see and know more about him.

He was just a basically cool , stoic superhero. Which we have seen before lol
But he was a standout for sure
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/22/2025, 4:33 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -
More lines***
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2025, 4:14 PM
That sounded pretty good till a certain point honestly which was Ghurkos laying on his back…

Overall though I think I prefer how it played out in the actual film since Lex’s comment afterwards worked too due to Hoult’s rather casual delivery I feel.

User Comment Image

Anyway , Hoult was great overall as perhaps the pettiest and most obsessive Lex we have had in live action thus far!!.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/22/2025, 4:36 PM
At least Gunn didn't let Jimmy get shot in the head 5 minutes into the movie!
1 2

