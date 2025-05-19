SUPERMAN Action Figure Reveals Best Look Yet At "Baby Joey" - But Who Or What Is The Mysterious Character?

In recent weeks, Superman merchandise has given us a first look at everything from Lex Luthor's warsuit to an Abominable Snowman-like creature in the Fortress of Solitude. Now, we have a closer look at "Baby Joey."

As character designs go, this is very weird, and the visual effects will need to be flawless to avoid it looking like a cartoon character has suddenly stumbled into frame.

So, who or what is Superman's "Baby Joey"?

We still don't have official character details, but this is almost certainly Joey Mason, the son of Metamorpho and Sapphire Stagg. Both Metamorpho and Stagg Industries are confirmed for Superman, with Paige Mobley—who was spotted on set and is in the cell next to Metamorpho in the latest trailer—a likely contender for Sapphire.

In the comics, the mutant Joey inherited his father's ability to affect nuclear properties, adding or subtracting protons from nuclei. While his father can alter the physical properties of his own body, Joey could transmutate the nuclear properties of other objects, a skill which would be useful to the DCU's Lex Luthor.

Joey's grandfather, Simon Stagg, hoped to use the boy to make him an endless supply of gold and trapped him inside a special nursery he built in a laboratory. Ultimately, Metamorpho rescued Joey and used the Orb of Ra to cure his son (could that be what's in the sky above Metropolis?).

It's a little surprising to hear that Gunn is adapting this story for Superman, especially when there's quite a lot seemingly already taking place elsewhere in the movie.

Recently, Metamorpho actor Anthony Carrigan said this about playing the character. "It was really important to me — and I think it was also one of the reasons James hired me — because this character in particular has this real kind of pathos to him."

"And unlike a lot of superheroes, he's not crazy about the fact that he's a superhero," he continued. "He feels cursed by what he has. And so I really kind of bring something to that, and it really lit a fire."

Check out this new look at Superman's "Baby Joey" in the X posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.