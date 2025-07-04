SUPERMAN Actor David Corenswet Names Nightwing As The Character He Most Wants The Man Of Steel To Meet

In a recent interview snippet, Superman actor David Corenswet stated that he wants to see his Man of Steel meet up with Nightwing or one of the Robins.

"I think, like a Nightwing character, one of Batman's proteges. I think it would be really cool because Superman has good dad energy. I'd like to see his uncle energy."

In most comic book continuities, Nightwing gets his name from Superman. After parting ways with Batman and leaving his role as Robin behind, Dick Grayson turned to Superman for guidance.

During their conversation, Superman told him a story from Kryptonian folklore about a hero named Nightwing, a symbol of hope, transformation, and protection for the vulnerable. Moved by the legend and determined to become his own kind of hero, Dick embraced the name Nightwing as a way to honor that tale and step out of Batman’s shadow.

Adding intriguing layers to the burgeoning DC Universe, Nicholas Hoult, who portrays the villainous Lex Luthor in the upcoming Superman film, recently expressed his strong desire for his character to encounter the Joker.

Curiously, both stars of the Superman movie have been vocal about their hopes for interactions with characters from the Batman mythos, sparking considerable speculation among comic book fans.

This consistent hinting at the Dark Knight's world seems like it might be more than just coincidental as it coincides with a persistent and rumor that asserts that the direct sequel to the highly anticipated Superman film will indeed be a World's Finest movie.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, officially kicking off the movie side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A private screening for critics and select online personalities took place on June 25 at the Warner Bros. lot, though full reviews won’t be released until July 7. Prime Video subscribers will also have access to early screenings on July 8.

The film, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is written and directed by Gunn and marks the beginning of a new era for DC's cinematic storytelling.

David Corenswet leads the cast as Clark Kent, better known as Superman. Joining him are Rachel Brosnahan as the determined reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the ruthless and intelligent Lex Luthor.

Several other DC heroes make their big-screen debut, including Nathan Fillion as the impulsive Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the fierce Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the sharp-minded Mister Terrific.

The supporting cast features Sean Gunn as manipulative businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the tech-enhanced Angela Spica (also known as The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will play Daily Planet editor Perry White, and Sara Sampaio appears as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan portrays Metamorpho, the Element Man who can change his body into different substances. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Jonathan and Martha Kent, the Kansas couple who raised Clark.

Milly Alcock also makes her debut as Supergirl, with a standalone film already in development for the character.