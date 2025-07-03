SUPERMAN: Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult Wants To Team Up With The Joker

In Batman: The Animated Series and Superman: The Animated Series, Lex Luthor and the Joker first teamed up in the three-part 1997 episode titled "World's Finest."

In the crossover event, the story kicks off in Gotham City, where the Joker pulls off a heist involving a giant statue made of Kryptonite. After securing the radioactive prize, he makes his way to Metropolis with a plan in mind. There, he approaches Lex Luthor and proposes a deal: he’ll take down Superman if Luthor agrees to pay him a huge sum in return.

This leads Superman and Batman to inevitably cross paths and one-up each other by figuring out their respective secret identities. They team up and eventually stop Lex and the Joker, setting the stage for the later arrival of another fantastic animated series, Justice League.

Could something similar happen in the DCU, where audiences are introduced to a reverse take on the World's Finest?

While out on the press tour, Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult stated that the Joker is someone he wants Lex to meet and team up with.

"The combination of those two together was really fun to read, so perhaps if we are lucky and get to keep making movies, that's something I'd like to see"



Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, officially kicking off the movie side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A private screening for critics and select online personalities took place on June 25 at the Warner Bros. lot, though full reviews won’t be released until July 7. Prime Video subscribers will also have access to early screenings on July 8.

The film, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is written and directed by Gunn and marks the beginning of a new era for DC's cinematic storytelling.

David Corenswet leads the cast as Clark Kent, better known as Superman. Joining him are Rachel Brosnahan as the determined reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the ruthless and intelligent Lex Luthor.

Several other DC heroes make their big-screen debut, including Nathan Fillion as the impulsive Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the fierce Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the sharp-minded Mister Terrific.

The supporting cast features Sean Gunn as manipulative businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the tech-enhanced Angela Spica (also known as The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will play Daily Planet editor Perry White, and Sara Sampaio appears as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan portrays Metamorpho, the Element Man who can change his body into different substances. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Jonathan and Martha Kent, the Kansas couple who raised Clark.

Milly Alcock also makes her debut as Supergirl, with a standalone film already in development for the character.