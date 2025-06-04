SUPERMAN Character Poster Spotlights Anthony Carrigan As The "Haunted" Metamorpho

SUPERMAN Character Poster Spotlights Anthony Carrigan As The &quot;Haunted&quot; Metamorpho

Following a first batch of posters highlighting the movie's Metahumans, Superman director James Gunn has unveiled another banner featuring Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 04, 2025 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn shared a series of Superman posters spotlighting the movie's Metahumans (though the term only loosely applies to some of the characters) yesterday, and the director has now unveiled a new banner for Metamorpho.

"Can't wait for you to see Anthony Carrigan’s haunted Rex Mason this July 11," Gunn captioned his social media posts.

Why would Mason be haunted? Just in case this proves to be a significant plot point, here's your spoiler warning.

Based in a description from a kids' tie-in book titled Superman's Friends and Foes, the green-skinned infant we've been seeing in toy sets known as Baby Joey is "Metamorpho's toddler son. When Joey is take, Metamorpho must choose between working with Superman or Lex Luthor."

This tracks with a previous rumor which claimed that Luthor kidnaps the boy to use as leverage against Metamorpho, who is forced to keep the Man of Steel prisoner by transforming his body into Kryptonite.

Fans had been wondering how Metamorpho would factor into the story (he didn't seem to be associated with the members of the Justice Gang), so this would also explain how the character will be utilized - initially, at least. We fully expect him to get his son back and join forces with Superman by the end of the movie. 

It's assumed that we will also get characters posters for the movie's villains and the Daily Planet staff, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

