SUPERMAN Clip Sees Lex Luthor Invade The Fortress Of Solitude, Where He Reveals His Hatred For The Hero

In the latest Superman clip, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor invades the Fortress of Solitude alongside Ultraman and The Engineer. Unsurprisingly, Lex can't hide his disdain for the DCU's Man of Tomorrow...

By JoshWilding - Jun 30, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman is fast approaching, and another new clip from the movie has been released today. This one finds Lex Luthor, Ultraman, and the Engineer in the Fortress of Solitude, as the LuthorCorp CEO looks to find a way to destroy the Man of Steel's reputation. 

Acknowledging that he "can't stand" metahumans, Lex points out that Superman is worse, describing the Kryptonian as an "it." Lex clearly hates aliens, and it's his disdain for Supes that looks to be the backbone of whatever he's up to in this movie. 

Fans have seen Superman clash with Luthor on screen countless times over the years. Has Gunn found a way to deliver a new take on their rivalry that doesn't feel like a retread of Superman: The Movie, Superman Returns, Smallville, and even Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice? We'll see.

Nicholas Hoult plays the DCU's Luthor, and recently reflected on his audition for the role of Superman while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside David Corenswet. 

"This is very awkward. Yes, I auditioned for Superman," the actor said. "I walked out of doing one of my audition scenes, and I was like, 'Yeah, not bad. OK,' And I walked around the corner, and there was lots of shadows on the studio lot and then one ray of sunshine. David had taken a seat in this ray of sunshine and was sitting there, charging up from the sun like Superman does, getting his power."

"I walked over to say hello, and he stood up, and I was like, 'Goddamn, he’s about an inch taller than me. Look at his hair. Look at his jawline.' And then he started speaking, and I shook his hand, and I was like, 'His hands are a bit bigger than me.' And then he spoke, and I was like, 'Oh, his voice is a little bit deeper too."

Hoult added, "And in that moment, whilst we were shaking hands, I was like, 'I’d be happy if this guy was Superman. I was like, 'You’re perfect for it.'"

Corenswet was ultimately cast by Gunn, and the rest, as they say, is history. Hoult isn't likely to be a one-and-done villain in the DCU and is expected to return in future DC Studios projects. 

Watch this new clip from Superman in the player below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 6/30/2025, 11:53 AM
Didn't watch the clip but hated it this movie is gonna bomb booooo
RolandD
RolandD - 6/30/2025, 12:23 PM
@BrainySleep - Wow! Your opinion is so valuable. You hated the clip but didn’t watch it. Thanks for not actually playing.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/30/2025, 11:56 AM
𝘾ould be 𝙒orse?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/30/2025, 12:12 PM
@Lisa89 - yes...could be a Snyder joint
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/30/2025, 12:20 PM
@Malatrova15 - It's not a Snyder joint. It's Gunn gout.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 6/30/2025, 12:25 PM
@Lisa89 - yeah, im thinking it's just gonna be over the top a little, kids will love it though
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/30/2025, 11:57 AM
Hoult as Lex is looking pretty promising.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/30/2025, 12:04 PM
I am not seeing anything that makes this Lex Luthor stand out against any of the others?
RolandD
RolandD - 6/30/2025, 12:25 PM
@Forthas - Of course you haven’t. You have hated this movie since it was announced before you saw anything.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/30/2025, 12:10 PM
Shouldn't he be explaining this exposition to them before getting there?

