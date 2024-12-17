SUPERMAN Composer John Murphy Shares 30-Second "Theme From SUPERMAN" Ahead Of Trailer Release

Yesterday, Warner Bros. and DC Studios shared the first poster for Superman. The movie will serve as the true launching platform for the new DCU after Max's Creature Commandos, and excitement for Thursday's trailer is rapidly rising.

In the motion poster shared on social media yesterday, we heard what appeared to be composer John Murphy's score for the reboot. Taking its cues from John Williams' work in Superman: The Movie and, to a lesser extent, Hans Zimmer's Man of Steel theme, it's received a positive response from fans.

Today, Murphy has posted a 30-second clip on YouTube in a video he's named "Theme From Superman." We don't know if this is the Man of Tomorrow's main theme, but it seems to be at least part of it (we'd imagine a full "reveal" is being saved for the trailer).

"Happy to announce that my frequent collaborator [John Murphy] is scoring [Superman]," Gunn said on social media in February. "John was one of the first people I called when I finished the script many months ago as I knew how incredibly important the score was to this production."

"John has been working tirelessly since, creating hours worth of music that we’ll play on set as we shoot & use in the edit [and] that will eventually be recorded with a glorious symphony for all of you. Welcome to the DCU, John!" the filmmaker added.

Murphy, a British composer who has collaborated with the likes of Danny Boyle, Guy Ritchie, Michael Mann, Matthew Vaughn, and Stephen Frears, will reteam with Gunn for the fourth time.

He previously scored The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker and later joined the filmmaker in the MCU for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He also worked on the 2010 comic book movie, Kick-Ass. Other credits include Sunshine, Miami Vice, and 28 Days Later.

Check out the clip below and check back here on Thursday at 9am ET for the Superman trailer.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor.

The movie also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and William Hoy (The Batman).

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.