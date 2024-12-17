SUPERMAN Composer John Murphy Shares 30-Second "Theme From SUPERMAN" Ahead Of Trailer Release

SUPERMAN Composer John Murphy Shares 30-Second &quot;Theme From SUPERMAN&quot; Ahead Of Trailer Release

Superman composer John Murphy has shared 30 seconds of his theme from the DC Studios movie, and the Superman: The Movie and Man of Steel inspiration is hard to ignore. You can check it out right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 17, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Yesterday, Warner Bros. and DC Studios shared the first poster for Superman. The movie will serve as the true launching platform for the new DCU after Max's Creature Commandos, and excitement for Thursday's trailer is rapidly rising.

In the motion poster shared on social media yesterday, we heard what appeared to be composer John Murphy's score for the reboot. Taking its cues from John Williams' work in Superman: The Movie and, to a lesser extent, Hans Zimmer's Man of Steel theme, it's received a positive response from fans.

Today, Murphy has posted a 30-second clip on YouTube in a video he's named "Theme From Superman." We don't know if this is the Man of Tomorrow's main theme, but it seems to be at least part of it (we'd imagine a full "reveal" is being saved for the trailer). 

"Happy to announce that my frequent collaborator [John Murphy] is scoring [Superman]," Gunn said on social media in February. "John was one of the first people I called when I finished the script many months ago as I knew how incredibly important the score was to this production."

"John has been working tirelessly since, creating hours worth of music that we’ll play on set as we shoot & use in the edit [and] that will eventually be recorded with a glorious symphony for all of you. Welcome to the DCU, John!" the filmmaker added.

Murphy, a British composer who has collaborated with the likes of Danny Boyle, Guy Ritchie, Michael Mann, Matthew Vaughn, and Stephen Frears, will reteam with Gunn for the fourth time. 

He previously scored The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker and later joined the filmmaker in the MCU for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He also worked on the 2010 comic book movie, Kick-Ass. Other credits include SunshineMiami Vice, and 28 Days Later.

Check out the clip below and check back here on Thursday at 9am ET for the Superman trailer. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet (TwistersHollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor.

The movie also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice PizzaBooksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (SelmaTom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People). 

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2Blue Beetle), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and William Hoy (The Batman). 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Shares Photos From Trailer Event; 4K Textless Version Of Poster Released
Related:

SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Shares Photos From Trailer Event; 4K Textless Version Of Poster Released
SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Offers Glimpse Inside The Fortress Of Solitude As Trailer Is Confirmed For Thursday
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Offers Glimpse Inside The Fortress Of Solitude As Trailer Is Confirmed For Thursday

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/17/2024, 8:59 AM
I'm just happy it isn't edgy rock/pop music.
Fogs
Fogs - 12/17/2024, 9:01 AM
Sounds nice for an incidental part.
LegendaryOutlaw
LegendaryOutlaw - 12/17/2024, 9:02 AM
You know, I thought he worked well for The Suicide Squad. I was upset that he replaced Tyler Bates for GOTG3. It felt like it was missing a little bit of his magic, but man if this is what he’s cooking for Superman, then I’m all in.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/17/2024, 9:16 AM
duh duh duho duh duh duhhhh duhhhh duhhhhhhhhhhhhh
duh duh duh duh dhua duuuuuuuuuuuu dhuuuuuuuuuuuudhuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
and later!
duhdudhdhduh dhuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
Ryan
Ryan - 12/17/2024, 9:17 AM
I like it. It reminded me of the music from the first Man Of Steel trailer in the beginning but then shifted into the Donner film theme. Great way to tie into the history of both films.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/17/2024, 9:17 AM
It's basically a cover, albeit done creatively. Looking forward to the original score.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/17/2024, 9:21 AM
It's good n' all ... but can you sing to it?
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/17/2024, 9:25 AM
Feels like a remix of Williams and Zimmer.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/17/2024, 9:29 AM
Cool, but if they're going to do the moany ululating etheral female voice a la Gladiator soundtrack, doesn't that kind of defeat the purpose of using the John Williams theme in the first place, which is very bold and triumphant sounding and full of trumpets, french horns, and a full orchestra?
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 12/17/2024, 9:31 AM
I was really hoping this would be completely new, I’m tired of all the Donner throwbacks. They can’t seem to get away from those movies. Now people will assume they will do the same whenever they come up with Batman.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/17/2024, 9:40 AM
I can't tell you have much I love the poster. It's by far one of the best live action Superman posters. Hopefully the trailer delivers this week.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2024, 9:44 AM
I feel like I definitely hear some influence of Zimmer’s MOS theme in there but might just be me since others have said that’s not the case..

I do like the idea of them doing a choral rendition of the Williams theme and to a lesser extent , Zimmer’s by seemingly combining both as the beginning but you can tell it’s building by the end so that could be where Murphy’s actual theme kicks in.

It’s like he’s paying homage to the past at the start but then kicking into gear with his version if that makes sense.

Anyway so far so good!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder