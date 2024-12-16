SUPERMAN Motion Poster Sees The Man Of Steel Take Flight And Features A VERY Familiar Theme Song

Speculation about when we'll see the first Superman trailer has been running wild on social media for months now. However, this week at last looks set to be all about the Man of Tomorrow as the first poster for the movie has just been released by DC Studios.

Shared as both a motion poster and traditional one-sheet, it shows David Corenswet's Superman taking flight surrounded by similar colours to those used on posters for 1978's Superman: The Movie.

Likely confirming that classic blockbuster will be a key source of inspiration for filmmaker James Gunn is the fact that we hear a reimagined version of John Williams' classic theme for this contemporary take on the iconic superhero.

It's unclear whether this is John Muphy's main theme for Superman in the reboot but it's hard to imagine anyone having an issue with that being used when it's become so synonymous with the character.

It was previously used in the Smallville finale and Superman Returns, with the latter serving as a follow-up to Richard Donner's beloved classics.

Check out the first Superman poster below and stay tuned for more on the trailer as we have it.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.