SUPERMAN Motion Poster Sees The Man Of Steel Take Flight And Features A VERY Familiar Theme Song

It's time to look up because Warner Bros. and DC Studios have released the first poster for Superman, and it's accompanied by a new take on a classic piece of music. You will believe that a man can fly...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 16, 2024 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Speculation about when we'll see the first Superman trailer has been running wild on social media for months now. However, this week at last looks set to be all about the Man of Tomorrow as the first poster for the movie has just been released by DC Studios. 

Shared as both a motion poster and traditional one-sheet, it shows David Corenswet's Superman taking flight surrounded by similar colours to those used on posters for 1978's Superman: The Movie

Likely confirming that classic blockbuster will be a key source of inspiration for filmmaker James Gunn is the fact that we hear a reimagined version of John Williams' classic theme for this contemporary take on the iconic superhero. 

It's unclear whether this is John Muphy's main theme for Superman in the reboot but it's hard to imagine anyone having an issue with that being used when it's become so synonymous with the character. 

It was previously used in the Smallville finale and Superman Returns, with the latter serving as a follow-up to Richard Donner's beloved classics.

Check out the first Superman poster below and stay tuned for more on the trailer as we have it. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

AnEye
AnEye - 12/16/2024, 8:58 AM
The score, the poster, the DC Studios logo......I mean MAN! A+!
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 12/16/2024, 9:04 AM
Would much prefer a new and unique score, but digging the poster overall
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 12/16/2024, 9:05 AM
If THAT is the score…..Life…is….complete 😭😭
Bokis
Bokis - 12/16/2024, 9:07 AM
I thought it sounded a lot like the Man of Steel theme. Do the rest of you hear John Williams' theme?
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 12/16/2024, 9:08 AM
@Bokis - That absolutely is the JW theme.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/16/2024, 9:13 AM
@Bokis - yeah it's John Williams theme. Gunn gonna go hard with the nostalgia points
Tardisdan
Tardisdan - 12/16/2024, 9:07 AM
I'm not familiar what score is this ?
jst5
jst5 - 12/16/2024, 9:12 AM
@Tardisdan - It's the John Williams Superman theme.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 12/16/2024, 9:07 AM
Josh, enough with the "seemingly confirmed." If it's seemingly then it's not confirmed - it's speculation. Come on, man. Stop it.
Fares
Fares - 12/16/2024, 9:07 AM
A fine poster. I hope the John Williams theme is just for this poster because I would very much prefer to see a new Superman theme come into existence.
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 12/16/2024, 9:10 AM
Hans Zimmer did a great job. Superman and Lois theme was great too. But the JW theme will always be Superman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 9:10 AM
I would prefer a theme atleast unique to this version of the character but if that is just part of the score then it’s a beautiful take on the Williams theme…

It feels hopeful & awe inspiring at the same time.

Also , I dig that poster!!.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 12/16/2024, 9:10 AM
Also that theme...

User Comment Image
jst5
jst5 - 12/16/2024, 9:13 AM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - I mean it's the John Williams Superman theme...
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/16/2024, 9:10 AM
😬😬😬😬😬

That suit looks kinda the same, hopefully I'm wrong (looks a bit tighter).
jst5
jst5 - 12/16/2024, 9:14 AM
@BraveNewClunge - It 100% looks more fitted in the pic...hopefully it looks like that in the movie.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/16/2024, 9:10 AM
This should've been the first poster they released.
kazuma
kazuma - 12/16/2024, 9:11 AM
I am NOT a fan of that William theme being used here. Reusing that theme just means we're missing out on something potentially just as good if not better.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 12/16/2024, 9:18 AM
@kazuma - possibly … but then the Bond Theme has never been surpassed for James Bond. And that is coming up on 65 years.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/16/2024, 9:18 AM
@kazuma - just wait to hear the full thing. That could simply be the intro to a completely new theme. Just a familiar intro to the new theme.
jst5
jst5 - 12/16/2024, 9:12 AM
The vibes....oh yes!!!
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/16/2024, 9:14 AM
All kinds of new marketing on the official Superman Facebook page this morning. Like this teaser for the teaser.

http://www.facebook.com/superman/videos/28036980739251225/?mibextid=9drbnH&s=yWDuG2&fs=e
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 12/16/2024, 9:17 AM
I don't hear the Williams theme in this at all. But hot damn I won't lie it sounds [frick]ing amazing. Like genuinely might top the MOS theme for me.

User Comment Image
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 12/16/2024, 9:18 AM
Looks awesome

