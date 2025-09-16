SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Announces Official HBO Max Premiere Date - And It's Coming VERY Soon

Superman is already available to rent or purchase on Digital platforms, but director James Gunn has now announced that subscribers will be able to watch the first ever DCU movie on HBO Max this week...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 16, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Superman is currently available to purchase on Digital platforms, and is set to take flight on Blu-ray/DVD on September 23. Now, director James Gunn has announced that HBO Max subscribers will be able to watch the first ever DCU movie from this Friday, September 19.

Superman finished its theatrical run (somewhat abruptly) after taking in $615 million at the worldwide box office, making it the year’s highest-grossing comic book movie. While some feel that a movie featuring the iconic DC Comics hero's long-awaited return to the big screen really should have performed a little better, the reboot still managed to surpass all three Marvel Studios releases, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Captain America: Brave New World, and Thunderbolts*.

Variety recently reported that the film made a profit of $125 million for Warner Bros./DC Studios, but analysts believe that the movie may have run up a budget of over $330 million after P&A (all marketing, advertising, publicity, promotion and releasing costs) is factored in.

At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter how much of a profit Superman did or didn't make. The studio was clearly happy enough with its box office performance, as we recently learned that Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/16/2025, 12:23 PM
I am so looking forward to this being rebooted. Then we can get a nice in between of serious and silly.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/16/2025, 12:42 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - How was this film even remotely silly?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/16/2025, 12:48 PM
@JackDeth - ?si=Ulb5K1YlqHp_VLy6
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 12:33 PM
Is it me or it just odd not to just announce a movie being on HBO Max or a specific streaming service at the same time it releases on digital?.

I feel like most would have seen it by now though I guess if they really enjoyed it then they could just rewatch it on there so oh well.

Anyway , it’s a solid film and I can’t wait to see more from Gunn’s take on Superman and his world!!.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 9/16/2025, 12:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The idea of not announcing it, is primarily because they want it to continue making money on the pay services or pre orders of physical media. If you know when it will be on a service that you already have a subscription to, you're less likely to buy it beforehand.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/16/2025, 12:48 PM
"At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter how much of a profit Superman did or didn't make. The studio was clearly happy enough with its box office performance.."

