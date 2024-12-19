SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Hopes Movie Can Unify People And Explains Trailer's Bloody Opening Shot

Superman writer and director James Gunn has shared his hope that, in a world divided by politics and other social issues, the movie might go some way in uniting people. Find his comments in full here...

By JoshWilding - Dec 19, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Without getting into recent elections and other pressing social issues, it's not unfair to say the world is a very divided place right now. Social media only seems to make that worse and fanbases are often every bit as divided as political parties. 

Talking to IGN earlier this week, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn shared his desire to highlight "the simplicity of the morals and goodness and love" the character embodies in next summer's reboot. 

The filmmaker went on to share his hope that a character like Superman might, just for a moment, help people put their differences to one side.

"Listen, I do think that things have become really polarizing, and my life is just not that," he explained. "I also think that the internet has become polarizing and it's much more polarizing than life is. I live in rural Georgia and I have friends of all different political persuasions. I'm not a person that believes in cutting someone out because their politics are different than mine."

"And I think at the end of the day, most of us are trying to do our best, and most of us are making the best choices we can for ourselves and trying to do things compassionately," Gunn continued. "I know that's hard to believe in this time when everything is so black and white on the internet in terms of what's good and what's bad, what choices are good and what choices are bad."

"But I would hope that Superman does unify us a little bit because he is just about those core values that I think everyone believes in. Not everyone, but almost everyone believes in," he added. "And so hopefully this is outside of that realm of political discourse in that respect."

"I do think that if we can focus on our humanity, which is what Superman is about as a character and as a movie, and focus on doing the best we can day-to-day, then it's a little bit healing, but not a lot."

Superman's teaser trailer - you can watch it here - opens with a shot of a beaten and bloodied Man of Tomorrow calling out to Krypto for help. It's a surprising way to reveal the character and one that, for many fans, has reminded them of the DCEU. 

"At the beginning of this trailer, Superman wants Krypto to take him home," Gunn explained. "And I think that this is a place where we can all go home, to a character that we love, to the simplicity of the morals and goodness and love that Superman embodies as a character, and that we can all go home this summer to Superman. I think it’s something that could be a good thing for us."

Talking to Variety, the Superman helmer reiterated that this movie is "not a fascistic power fantasy" and quickly pointed out, "I’m not saying that about other hero movies in general...But it felt good to be doing so it was about a person’s kindness."

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/19/2024, 11:11 AM
2006 - Bryan Singer slavishly attempts to duplicate the look, sound, and feel of the Richard Donner/ Christopher Reeve version of Superman. With its dearth of original ideas and sluggish pace, the film is divisive at best, reviled at worst.

2025 - James Gunn slavishly attempts to duplicate the look, sound, and feel of the Richard Donner/ Christopher Reeve version of Superman. With its limited budget and overstuffed roster of characters...
Forthas
Forthas - 12/19/2024, 11:15 AM
@Lisa89 - History repeats!!! Great observation!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/19/2024, 11:18 AM
@Lisa89 - except James Gunn nailed the characterization in the first teaser. Superman falls to earth, struggling to breathe and bleeding. Gunn humanizes him immediately in this trailer. The first scene evokes empathy off the bat. The character is in good hands this go round.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/19/2024, 11:51 AM
@McMurdo - So, like this?

?si=uTpcBIL5MNh6TWhv

Still one of the greatest teaser trailers of all time.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/19/2024, 11:51 AM
@Lisa89 - Brandon Routh was by far a better looking Superman than this guy.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/19/2024, 11:54 AM
@Lisa89 - Singer and Gunn have different styles.

And Singer is nothing compared to Gunn's comicbook knowledge and experience
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/19/2024, 11:54 AM
@McMurdo - Off the BAT you say???

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/19/2024, 11:55 AM
@McMurdo - funny that it might be an indirect shade to snyder cultists on the "do you bleed" line 😅
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/19/2024, 11:58 AM
@Lisa89 -

2030 - the DCU is the gold standard of CBMs and Marvel slavishly attempts to duplicate the DCU of creative freedom but cant hire decent creatives anymore and continues on relying on lazy cameos
MG0019
MG0019 - 12/19/2024, 12:03 PM
@Lisa89 - except, Singer tries to make it a direct sequel to Donner’s second film. But also redesigns everything. While also being a soft reboot of Donner’s first movie. (Lex is a land grabber again?). It was messy, convoluted, and did not know how to treat Lois/Clark and made him a stalker.

Gunn’s is just a trailer so far. I wouldn’t even say he’s trying to emulate Donner at all. The only direct connection is the John Williams motif. The vibrant colors and hopeful atmosphere just means both Donner & Gunn are referencing a colorful hopeful character, lol.

As to “too many characters,” that makes no sense. There is a Supporting Cast in every movie, play, tv show, puppet show, theatrical production. In MOS, some Superman’s supporting cast was an army general, and an army scientist. Literal no names in that film. In this film, that supporting cast happens to be a Green Lantern. That’s the only difference. It’s still Superman’s story; but why wouldn’t he have superhero friends? Why couldn’t the “scientist” who hatches the third act plan be another hero? It’s part of the world, and doesn’t require MCU levels of LOOOK HERE & CAMEO TIMEEEE!

It makes Superman’s universe feel lived in, and where Superheroes are common place.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/19/2024, 12:05 PM
@Lisa89 - damn that movie looks far more cinematic than Gunns superman 😭😮‍💨
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/19/2024, 12:08 PM
@MG0019 - very well said
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/19/2024, 12:08 PM
@BraveNewClunge - ok, stop with the trolling. You will still be there on day 1 and will have your 5th watch by day 7
SDCA27
SDCA27 - 12/19/2024, 12:10 PM
@Lisa89 - so you’re saying infinity war sucks because there are too many characters. Got ir.
whynot
whynot - 12/19/2024, 12:10 PM
@Lisa89 - one is a sequel to the first 2 ignoring the rest but having the baggage of living in Christopher Reeve footsteps. Add to the fact that Gunn has a far better track record then Singer and I think there’s Hughes differences in style here. Brandon Routh IMO did fantastic and doesn’t get enough credit for his depiction of Clark/superman but the story was crap. From the look at what we have here the only similarities to the original Superman film is the music so it has far less baggage. If anything the color and tone is a step up from every movie since the original Superman movie
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/19/2024, 12:11 PM
@SDCA27 - No.
SDCA27
SDCA27 - 12/19/2024, 12:15 PM
@Lisa89 - agreed. So you might want to rethink your overstuffed roster of characters comment
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/19/2024, 12:22 PM
@SDCA27 - No. Neither of us will know if Gunn got the balance right until we see the actual film. My original post was obviously polemic.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/19/2024, 12:34 PM
@vectorsigma - sharing my opinion is trolling?

You need to learn how to accept other opinions sir!

I won't be there on day 1 unless the trailers to come amaze me but as it's James Gunn they probably won't 😮‍💨
grif
grif - 12/19/2024, 11:13 AM
the music was absolutely terrible. at least they did not try to have all of the action beat with the music. sick of it


Forthas
Forthas - 12/19/2024, 11:14 AM
James Gunn can unify us by quitting as co-CEO of DC Films.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/19/2024, 11:19 AM
@Forthas - you're going to be really quiet when this film is a box office smash hit lol. The hype online for this trailer is crazy.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/19/2024, 12:25 PM
@McMurdo -

The Flash movie first reactions praise it as "one of the best superhero movies ever"
https://www.radiotimes.com/movies/scifi/the-flash-movie-first-reactions-newsupdate/

User Comment Image
willyburz
willyburz - 12/19/2024, 12:36 PM
@Forthas - LMFAO, DC movies suck and the only dude that could give them a chance is Gunn...and you want him gone?!?!?! You DC/Snyder clowns are hilarious.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 12/19/2024, 11:14 AM
Starting the first trailer with Superman doing the Yamcha pose was not a good idea imo. The first thing we see about an invulnerable guy is him being beaten up.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/19/2024, 11:56 AM
@Urubrodi - Taking the joke from the top youtube comment on the trailer and trying it on a different website is bold
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/19/2024, 11:59 AM
@Urubrodi - from @McMurdo

"James Gunn nailed the characterization in the first teaser. Superman falls to earth, struggling to breathe and bleeding. Gunn humanizes him immediately in this trailer. The first scene evokes empathy off the bat. The character is in good hands this go round"
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 12/19/2024, 12:17 PM
@vectorsigma - I got what he was going for, but Superman is not a relatable character, it’s not a character that I’d like to be “humanized”. I don’t wanna see freaking Superman struggling right off the bat. The guy is basically a God among mortals meant to give people hope.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 12/19/2024, 12:21 PM
@UncleHarm1 - Was the joke copyrighted? Didn’t know lol
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/19/2024, 11:14 AM
I think the biggest uphill battle this movie will have is its generic look. Everything here looks so average; nothing stands out from the rest of the comic book slop being released nowadays.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 12/19/2024, 11:14 AM
This site does it's fair share of division. Not just the usual users either. I've seen headlines and articles that lean directly into it.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 12/19/2024, 11:56 AM
@DarthOmega - Say that louder. They didnt hear you way in the back!
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 11:17 AM
And so, the tsunami of articles begins.

Well my mates, I stayed up all night for this teaser and for the fun afterwards. But I need to go to bed.

Maybe the teaser will grow on me after some shut eye.

Stay civil, kids.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 12/19/2024, 11:17 AM
Maybe someone can tell this to Eric Kripke of the Boys. He seems to think division is the best business model.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/19/2024, 11:22 AM
User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/19/2024, 11:49 AM
Where are all those “his suit won’t look like that in the movie” “they’ll fix it in post!”

The suit is still baggy af. How you have a punchy looking Superman in an ill fitted suit!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/19/2024, 12:03 PM
@TheNewYorker - i never defended the suit like that but man that is too nitpicky
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/19/2024, 12:28 PM
@vectorsigma - Yeah, but everyone admitted it was ill fitted. There were just a few people who swore “that’s how its suppose to be and it’ll get fixed in post”

But it looks the same LOL
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/19/2024, 11:50 AM
User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/19/2024, 11:50 AM
James is nice to people of all walks of life and political persusasions and was certainly nice to me when I visited the set.

However, Superman IS a "fascistic" power fantasy...but he is a wish fulfilment power fantasy to use that power to do GOOD, not evil.
1 2

