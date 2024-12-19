SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Hopes Movie Can Unify People And Explains Trailer's Bloody Opening Shot

Without getting into recent elections and other pressing social issues, it's not unfair to say the world is a very divided place right now. Social media only seems to make that worse and fanbases are often every bit as divided as political parties.

Talking to IGN earlier this week, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn shared his desire to highlight "the simplicity of the morals and goodness and love" the character embodies in next summer's reboot.

The filmmaker went on to share his hope that a character like Superman might, just for a moment, help people put their differences to one side.

"Listen, I do think that things have become really polarizing, and my life is just not that," he explained. "I also think that the internet has become polarizing and it's much more polarizing than life is. I live in rural Georgia and I have friends of all different political persuasions. I'm not a person that believes in cutting someone out because their politics are different than mine."

"And I think at the end of the day, most of us are trying to do our best, and most of us are making the best choices we can for ourselves and trying to do things compassionately," Gunn continued. "I know that's hard to believe in this time when everything is so black and white on the internet in terms of what's good and what's bad, what choices are good and what choices are bad."

"But I would hope that Superman does unify us a little bit because he is just about those core values that I think everyone believes in. Not everyone, but almost everyone believes in," he added. "And so hopefully this is outside of that realm of political discourse in that respect."

"I do think that if we can focus on our humanity, which is what Superman is about as a character and as a movie, and focus on doing the best we can day-to-day, then it's a little bit healing, but not a lot."

Superman's teaser trailer - you can watch it here - opens with a shot of a beaten and bloodied Man of Tomorrow calling out to Krypto for help. It's a surprising way to reveal the character and one that, for many fans, has reminded them of the DCEU.

"At the beginning of this trailer, Superman wants Krypto to take him home," Gunn explained. "And I think that this is a place where we can all go home, to a character that we love, to the simplicity of the morals and goodness and love that Superman embodies as a character, and that we can all go home this summer to Superman. I think it’s something that could be a good thing for us."

Talking to Variety, the Superman helmer reiterated that this movie is "not a fascistic power fantasy" and quickly pointed out, "I’m not saying that about other hero movies in general...But it felt good to be doing so it was about a person’s kindness."

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.