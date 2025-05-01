SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On New Spin On Lois & Clark's Relationship And A "Flawed" Man Of Steel

The first trailer for Superman made it pretty clear that Lois Lane and the Man of Steel were an item, but it seems the former is going to have some doubts about the relationship in the upcoming DC reboot.

While speaking to ABC, director James Gunn explained where we'll find Lois and Clark at the beginning of the movie.

“He’s in love with her. She’s the one that needs the convincing in the relationship. It’s not him. You really see where he needs her in his life.”

As for the Man of Tomorrow, it sounds like this interpretation of the iconic hero is going to be depicted as being far from perfect.

"[The film is] a personal journey for Superman that’s entirely new,” says Gunn. "He’s a character who is pretty damn good, but flawed.”

Some feel that Superman shouldn't be seen to display any flaws, but the character has never been immune to experiencing the same highs and lows that plague the humans he protects.

“He’s a public facing character, he’s a symbol,” adds David Corenswet. “There’s a presentational element to it, because he does want to present an image of calm and authority. While he doesn’t always feel that way, he always wants to make other people feel that way as Superman.”

The actor also confirmed that he drew inspiration from the All-Star Superman comic run, as well as his brother-in-law, who is 6’8” and 270 pounds, but is the “quietest, most wonderful man.”

“That’s where I sort of took the spirit of Clark. He’s this big presence, but he’s desperately trying to be as small as possible and as quiet as possible.”

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."