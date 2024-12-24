SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Why He Turned To Zack Snyder For Advice And Talks Alternate Ending

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 24, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Screen Brief

David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow being compared to Henry Cavill's Man of Steel was inevitable. Unsurprisingly, social media has been blowing up about exactly that since the first Superman trailer was released earlier this week. 

While there will always be fans who want to pit the DCU against the DCEU (or "SnyderVerse"), James Gunn and Zack Snyder don't appear to have an issue. In fact, the Superman helmer turned to the Man of Steel and Justice League director for some very specific advice about the hero's costume.

"There was a time when I was developing the Superman costume, with David Corenswet and Juliana [Makovsky], our costume designer and it was coming together, but it had the red trunks, it had the whole thing," Gunn recalled in an interview with Screen Brief. "And we really went back and forth a lot about the red trunks."

"I even talked to Zack Snyder about it. He said, 'I tried like a billion versions with the trunks and just never got there.' And I said, 'I see how that’s the case,'" the filmmaker continued. "I didn’t know about the trunks. I wanted to use the trunks, but I couldn’t, I kept taking them off. And I came in, it’s very colorful, the trunks are on, and I’m like, 'God, I don’t know. It’s just so colorful. David, how do you feel?’ He’s like, ‘I love it.’ And I’m like, 'Really, it’s that colorful.'"

"And David said, ‘I’m an alien from outer space who can fly and lift buildings, and I shoot laser beams out of my eyes that can dissolve things. I want kids to not be afraid of me. So, what am I going to wear? And I think that was really part of where the costume came from. And I saw the character in a new way," Gunn admitted. 

Most expected Superman to skip the trunks given how challenging they are to get right on screen. Since 2011's "The New 52" DC Comics relaunch, that part of the hero's costume was ditched in both the DCEU and Arrowverse, so the fact this reboot embraces them is sure to be welcomed by longtime comic book fans.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Gunn was asked whether there was ever a "kill your darlings" moment for Superman (in other words, something he had to sacrifice from the movie for one reason or another he may not have wanted to). 

"When it comes cutting stuff, I don’t I don’t have emotions over those things. I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I don’t have many emotions about killing my darlings," he confessed. "But at one point, I had a very different ending that I wrote to the Superman script that I went in and I told my wife about. I had written the first draft, and asked her, ‘And then what if this happens?’"

"And it was very different, and maybe I’ll be able to share that someday," Gunn teased. "That was hard. I had a pretty cool ending that was a little bit different than the ending we get - actually, a lot different."

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

1 2
Arthorious
Arthorious - 12/24/2024, 12:14 PM
While liked Cavill's suit they really could've brightened it up a bit. Seeing the behind scenes shows how much color it really has.
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/24/2024, 12:18 PM
@Arthorious - That MOS suit would be perfection if the blue was blue and not navy. The little extras they added you really can't see and I just love the boots. Best boots for Superman of all time imo.
Gambito
Gambito - 12/24/2024, 12:59 PM
@Steel86 - same here ,those boots look vibrant and strong
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/24/2024, 12:16 PM
He should have asked Snyder for advice about the fit, not the underwear.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/24/2024, 12:17 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 😅😅 beat me to it!
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/24/2024, 12:20 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I get the complaint but that's what he wanted. I too don't like the bagginess but if the film is good and successful there is no doubt he'll get different suits in his run. So no B.I.G
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/24/2024, 12:17 PM
If interested go and read the entire article. No doubt they'll spread it out to 10 different topics on here, LOL. Some great stuff especially if you're a Superman fan. Gunn really gets the character and I think we're in store for the most comicbook movie of all time. We shall see if and how that'll work.
Highflyer
Highflyer - 12/24/2024, 12:17 PM
It's funny how we have fandoms attacking each other's throats but the creatives they like have no real issue with each other. Hell, Gunn is a fan of Zack's Man Of Steel and said he took inspiration for the action in his Superman and his previous films. The constant arguing takes the fun out imo.
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/24/2024, 12:23 PM
@Highflyer - Alot of fans can't be objective. I said Zack is one of the best visual directors of our time and of course I got soo many comments about everyother aspects of his direction that is visual and of who does it better. Say what you want about his DCEU but one thing is true and that is his action scenes were awesome.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/24/2024, 12:30 PM
@Highflyer - I wouldn't go as far as saying Gunn is a fan of MOS 😅 dude is just saying that to get people who like cavill and the snydercucks on board.

If he was such a fan of MOS he wouldn't have turned down a superman movie (could made a MOS 2) and he wouldn't have produced brightburn 😅
Highflyer
Highflyer - 12/24/2024, 12:33 PM
@BraveNewClunge - Gunn literally said he was a fan of MOS way before he joined DC while he was promoting brightburn, so why would he need to lie then? Also, you can be a fan of a film, while still wanting to do your own take.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/24/2024, 12:49 PM
@Highflyer - 1. He could have done both 😅 he wanted nothing to do with the MOS story.

2. I can't find anywhere where he said he was a fan of MOS when interviewed about bright burn ( i could be wrong) do please link it 🤔
Forthas
Forthas - 12/24/2024, 12:18 PM
Give me a break. This is an attempt to get Snyder fans on board. It makes me think that the hype machine has not been as effective as the media shills have been trying to make it out ot be. Look for Warner Brothers to get Snyder to camapaign for the film. That would mean they are desperate.
ANewPope
ANewPope - 12/24/2024, 12:45 PM
@Forthas - Do y'all not get tired looking for things to be negative about?
newhire13
newhire13 - 12/24/2024, 12:51 PM
@Forthas - Don’t flatter yourselves, nobody truly gives a shit about you nuts 😂
Forthas
Forthas - 12/24/2024, 12:52 PM
@ANewPope - Just as tired as the people who spent years inventing absurd reasons why Man of Steel is "supposed" to be a bad film. Many people on this site like you who are suddenly so offended by the negative response - I hope you were equally as offended when Man of Steel came out because for some reason I don't remember anyone being pleading for others to not be neagtive for years as I defended the film.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/24/2024, 12:56 PM
@Forthas - imagine if you're a grown ass person still griping about these things. You'll be there opening night
Forthas
Forthas - 12/24/2024, 12:57 PM
@newhire13 - Then why are you responding to my post?

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 12/24/2024, 1:00 PM
@bobevanz -

Imagine being a grown ass man and blindly following James Gunn as if you are part of a cult. I GUARANTEE YOU...I will not be there opening night. People assured me that I would see Morbius on opening day. I still have not seen it!
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 12/24/2024, 12:20 PM
“We do have a battered Superman in the beginning. That is our country. I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs, their politics, are doing their best to get by and be good people — despite what it may seem like to the other side, no matter what that other side might be. This movie is about that. It’s about the basic kindness of human beings, and that it can be seen as uncool and under siege [by] some of the darker voices are some of the louder voices.” -Jimmy Gunn 🤨
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/24/2024, 12:21 PM
I'm glad Gunn is open to getting feedback for this project, I'm not a Snyder fan but I will give him credit for giving us an actually good Superman movie with Man of Steel, especially how he incorporated the various Sci Fi elements into the film like the opening with Krypton.
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/24/2024, 12:26 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I love his Krypton. It's what I always wanted. A living breathing planet. I personally call the DCEU the 50/50 universe. Because there is alot of good but also so much bad. That's why it's soo decisive.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/24/2024, 12:22 PM
They should not put the two Superman suits next to each other. Cavill's suit makes the Gunn's suit look as cartoonish as it is.
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/24/2024, 12:53 PM
@Forthas - but it’s comic accurate regardless how cartoony goofy may look with stupid underwear fans want comic accurate regardless how cartoony it looks gambit look very cartoony he was 99.99 accuate without cigarette in mouth.,

Thor love and thunder , modok , had accurate look they bad and cartoony , captain America didn’t never had accurate costume in avengers no pirate boots and gloves red color fans didn’t complain but fans demanded always Superman always should have stupid looking underwear on costume those fans refuse realize costume don’t make hero it’s there actions look Logan in Deadpool 3 no flair boots from side, no stupid blue underwear and red belt his costume wasn’t completely accurate in comics wolverine in Deadpool 3 costume could be all pink as long he had mask on fans be happy with decision.,

Look at mr fantastic pedro refuse shave off mustache , taskmaster new mask may be accurate but it’s not skill like
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/24/2024, 12:55 PM
@Forthas - The biggest issue I have with Gunn's Superman is that he doesn't look like someone who could lead the Justice League. Cavil's Superman on the other hand just commands respect. You understand why the strongest beings in the world would follow him into battle. Then again; if Gunn's other JL members look as "cheap" as his Superman, then it won't be an issue I guess.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/24/2024, 1:02 PM
@TheJok3r - That is an excellent point!
Forthas
Forthas - 12/24/2024, 1:12 PM
@dragon316 -

The suit has not been comic accurate in decades. IT HAS CHANGED.

User Comment Image

But even if you want to play that silly "comic accurate" game none of the prvious suits have a collar AND the S that Cornswet has or the padding that can be seen on the suit.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/24/2024, 12:23 PM
The red trunks and yellow belt should always be there for color balance, his creators got the suit right the first time. I am happy Gunn's suit has all of the right parts and colors to it, just wish it didn't have that collar. The rest is fine, maybe not how I'd have executed it, it does look like the Star Lord/MCU Captain America material when it should be more like the Spider-Man suits' materials, but it has all of the right colors and parts finally, which alone makes it better than the snyderverse and CW, so I won't complain. It looked great in the trailer, especially the colors.
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/24/2024, 12:57 PM
@GiverOfInfo - color balance where’s color balance for wolverine in Deadpool 3 it’s all yellow even belt in comics he have stupid blue trunks and red belt no one complained about all people care about he wear mask and costume his costume could be pink fans be happy to much yellow wayyy to much yellow on wolverine costume in Deadpool 3 so Superman not having red trunks is not must cavil costume look great excellent realistic not cartoony , Batman Keaton never had trunks not 1 fan compalined how it look that it should have trunks
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/24/2024, 1:10 PM
@dragon316 - Batman's suit in the Burton movies has color balance because it is just black and yellow, so it follows the two color rule. If you don't want Superman to have trunks because you hate the true costume so much, then you need to remove all of the yellow from the suit and just have him in red and blue, take the yellow out of the S shield, take the yellow belt away, just have a red S in a shield, then give him a big red belt. But you can't just omit an element and keep everything else without throwing the entire suit design off. They are all designed together as a whole, which is why the red trunks and yellow belt are a must to be there and the suit has a timeless design to it.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Wolverine's costume in Deadpool 3 is not as good as his classic comic book design, but it is based off of the Astonishing X-men costume design for Wolverine, which kept the colors, but redesigned the suit. You will note that he doesn't just look like he is wearing a onesie with a symbol slapped on it like how Snyderman and CWman looked though, he still has blue going up and down the sides of his suit.

These are cartoon characters though... so why shouldn't they look like cartoons and be actually colorful like them?

BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/24/2024, 12:24 PM
This is so cringe

https://x.com/Superman/status/1871354059719909505?t=Vgo2VCHzpCGmf_pGRZ1TBw&s=19

There's nothing wrong with people liking the superman trailer or being excited for the movie....but a lot of them already have the merch from the movie and say 'inGunnWeTrust' 🤣 it just smells of bribery (with goodies and exposure)
RolandD
RolandD - 12/24/2024, 12:34 PM
@BraveNewClunge - So people are buying Superman merch and you call that bribery?
User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/24/2024, 12:44 PM
@RolandD - why do you assume all of these people purchased the merchandise like studios don't send certain youtube channels free gifts? 🤔
RolandD
RolandD - 12/24/2024, 12:48 PM
@BraveNewClunge - Okay. That’s a valid point.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/24/2024, 12:50 PM
@RolandD - it could be both tbh honest but that post seems a bit unnatural 😅 especially the inGunnWeTrust bit lol
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/24/2024, 12:51 PM
@BraveNewClunge - wow I worte honest after writing tbh 😮‍💨....maybe I wanna be super honest😩
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/24/2024, 12:58 PM
@BraveNewClunge - have yet feel that emotion cringe in life situations
Forthas
Forthas - 12/24/2024, 1:05 PM
@BraveNewClunge - Don't you remember when they had the special screening of the teaser for the select press. What you just wrote id the result!
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/24/2024, 1:10 PM
@Forthas - exactly, the hype is in no way as organic as that tweet suggests it is.

(Not saying that people aren't hyped)
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/24/2024, 12:33 PM
This just smells of desperation trying to win fans over by saying Zack Snyder have the suit his blessing… He really shouldn’t worry, the trailer was great otherwise, it just seems a lot of people aren’t keen on the suit, which truth be known is pretty comic accurate, it looks a bit cheesy but so does the comic book version.
1 2

