SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares A (Disappointing?) Update On When We'll See The Movie's Next Trailer

Last week, DC Studios released nearly 5 minutes of footage from Superman. The extended sneak peek debuted in theaters before A Minecraft Movie and revealed the Man of Tomorrow's arrival at the Fortress of Solitude alongside Krypto.

The expectation is that we might get a new trailer on Superman Day (April 18). However, filmmaker James Gunn appears to have dismissed the possibility during an exchange with a fan on social media.

"We just released five minutes of footage in theaters so it will be a beat," the DC Studios co-CEO confirmed after being asked when a second trailer will arrive.

While we'd bet on something dropping during Friday's Superman Day celebrations, a poster now seems far more likely than a full-blown trailer. If Superman is following Barbie's marketing campaign, a new sneak peek dropping sometime in May might be the current plan.

Talking at CinemaCon earlier this month, Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane, said, "I remember we shot a scene where we were walking through a field at night and the moon was behind [David]. The trees were blowing the distance. It was magic."

Addressing co-star David Corenswet, the actress said, "I think I turned to you - and I don’t know if I'm allowed to curse in here - but I said, 'Dude, you’re f***ing Superman. This is crazy!' And David was like, 'Yes, I know. I’ve been here for many, many months.'"

Superman is one of the year's most highly anticipated movies, and fans demanding a new trailer so soon after getting 5 minutes of footage reiterates that fact. We're also waiting on a new look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps - which opens shortly after Superman in July - though that's sure to drop in time for Thunderbolts*.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.