SUPERMAN Extended Preview Reveals Closer Look At The Fortress Of Solitude...And Jor-El's Voice?

Hi-res screenshots from Superman have been released following last night's extended look, offering a closer look at all those big reveals (and is that Jor-El's voice?). Be warned that spoilers follow...

By JoshWilding - Apr 04, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Yesterday evening, the 5-minute Superman preview set to play in front of A Minecraft Movie this weekend leaked online. DC Studios' response was to release an official version, and while fewer DC fans will now head to theaters to check it out, those who do go will get a better idea of what to expect from the first DCU movie.

Some high-resolution screenshots from the sneak peek have been shared on X today. Those offer a closer look at Krypto, the Fortress of Solitude, the robots guarding the Man of Steel's hideout, and the process he goes through - using the Earth's sun - to heal. 

Filmmaker James Gunn has confirmed that Creature Commandos star Alan Tudyk is voicing "5," though we'd bet on him being revealed as Kelex. Listen closely when Superman first enters the Fortress, and a voice in the distance - saying "Kal-El" - can also be heard.

That's almost certainly Jor-El, and, yes, he sounds an awful lot like [SPOILER ALERT] Bradley Cooper [END SPOILERS].

It's an interesting first clip to share from Superman. It feels like the first half is meant to appeal to regular moviegoers with a cute, mischievous dog; the second half, meanwhile, promises comic book fans a fun, faithful take on the source material. 

"I started in the gym. That was the second thing James said to me was 'I want to work on your shoulders and your vulnerability,'" Superman star David Corenswet recently revealed. "And so, about a month into my intense gym routine I realized that I was preparing the role mentally by spending every day, several hours, by myself, lifting very heavy things."

"There's a certain solitude that comes in the gym. You're just there with yourself and you're the only one holding yourself accountable," the actor continued. "I think Superman has a certain solemn loneliness to him, where he wants so desperately to be connected to humanity, and he'll never quite be one of them, so I found a little piece of that early on."

You can check out these hi-res screenshots from Superman below, along with the 4K version of the preview from YouTube.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/4/2025, 8:37 AM
I like the changes to the fortress of solitude. In this day and age with satellite and Google maps, they'd find his layer in a second. Also I like how it rotates likes an observatory. This feels like silver age Superman and I'm here for it! [frick] the haters
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/4/2025, 8:46 AM
@bobevanz - Gunn really has thought about these details carefully.

And as @Mcmurdo has always mentioned, general audience sentiment in YT comments are positive so this has a big chance to be successful
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/4/2025, 8:37 AM
"DC Studios' response was to release an official version"

Again i would debate this was always the intention. They need as much coverage as possible to get the win out of the gate following DC's recent movie history.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/4/2025, 8:39 AM
@NoDaysOff - it was attached to Minecraft, they didn't pivot to an official release because someone leaked it 🤡
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/4/2025, 8:41 AM
@bobevanz - It was always going to come out in the next week or 2 ONLINE.*
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/4/2025, 8:42 AM
@bobevanz - 🤡
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/4/2025, 8:50 AM
@NoDaysOff - opening weekend will do great but word of mouth will be needed to get butts in seats for good box office numbers.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/4/2025, 8:53 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Yeah, it will prob hit 60 to 90mill domestic, at a minimum with the recent downward trend in Superhero movies, but if they get the marketing right and hit all their bases they could get that up to 12 to 150mill. I doubt it will break any records, but that's what sequels are usually for.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/4/2025, 8:59 AM
@bobevanz @NoDaysOff - They most definitely did. It's something Warner Bros. has done since the Suicide Squad trailer leaked from Comic-Con in 2015. You don't attach a 5-minute preview to a new film - which is meant to promote it and get more people to watch said film - only to put out an official at a random time on Thursday night right before Disney's CinemaCon panel. This was going to be released next week originally.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/4/2025, 8:38 AM
their are good ways to humanize superman...... this is not one of them
User Comment Image
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/4/2025, 8:40 AM
@harryba11zack -
If the tone was different it could have worked, but if we're meant to care about Superman it falls flat because it's just Krypto torturing him and then robot 'comedy'.

If the film doesn't take his injuries seriously, why should we?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/4/2025, 8:40 AM
@harryba11zack - anyone that has ever owned a dog would disagree
Highflyer
Highflyer - 4/4/2025, 8:44 AM
@bobevanz - I think he means the way it was executed.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/4/2025, 8:46 AM
@bobevanz - a dog being a dog is not the issue here. Supers here looks to be Near the point of death, that is not a good time to inject a comedic moment.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/4/2025, 8:49 AM
@harryba11zack - that's the genius of Gunn. He creates scenes like these without taking away the heart of the movie. You will see
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/4/2025, 8:52 AM
@vectorsigma - "genius of Gunn" I wouldn't call the guy a genius, he's mostly been a hit and mess.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/4/2025, 8:54 AM
@harryba11zack - no one is perfect and his hits and misses are all relative to how the audience sees it.

If we base it on BO, then the gotg trilogy are hits and TSS a miss. So thats 75% so that is a good start
Irregular
Irregular - 4/4/2025, 9:23 AM
@harryba11zack - "Supers here looks to be Near the point of death, that is not a good time to inject a comedic moment."

It's so cliche at this point to make everything so dramatic when it comes to your protagonist at the brink of death in a superhero movie. Especially since we have no idea why.
radamo3
radamo3 - 4/4/2025, 9:41 AM
@harryba11zack - What would you have done differently?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/4/2025, 8:48 AM
lol… this is definitely going to be the most comedic Superman movie we’ve ever gotten. I’m hoping it’s well balanced for a good adventure.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/4/2025, 8:50 AM
@slickrickdesigns - gotg was comedic and has a lot of heart. Gunn knows how to balance these
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/4/2025, 8:54 AM
Well [frick] me sideways.

That’s was Bradley Cooper’s voice.

I think I just spoiled myself🤔

For [frick]s sake
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/4/2025, 8:54 AM
It's weird I feel nothing for a superman movie 😭

I just need to force myself to get past Gunn's slapstick humor and the visual downgrade and I'll probably enjoy it 😩😩

There are elements i like dont get me wrong. A proper fortress, the colours of the suit, the tone of hope and the fact we're getting a universe that feels more like a wacky comic but man Cavill was literally super looking. Coresweat doesn't look super at all he looks weak 😮‍💨😩

Argh maybe i gotta just force myself to like this because u mfs cried and complained until you got what you wanted (a DC version of Gunns Mcu efforts).

Phuck you McMurdo *shakes fist 😅🤣😘
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 8:54 AM
I have heard people ask why Superman is screaming as he’s being healed by the yellow sun…

At the beginning of the clip, It seems like he may have some broken bones so assuming it’s his bones being put back into place which would be a painful process.

Also when they enter the fortress , it seems like you hear both Jor-El & Lara…

I couldn’t make out the voice for the latter but the former definitely sounded like Bradley Cooper!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway , it was a nice clip.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/4/2025, 9:00 AM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/4/2025, 9:12 AM
So 12 is sentient right?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/4/2025, 9:14 AM
@ObserverIO - has to be otherwise that's another silly forced joke that made 0 sense 😮‍💨😩
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/4/2025, 9:21 AM
“I want to work on your shoulders and your vulnerability.”

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/4/2025, 9:33 AM
User Comment Image

