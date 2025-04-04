SUPERMAN Extended Preview Reveals Closer Look At The Fortress Of Solitude...And Jor-El's Voice?

Yesterday evening, the 5-minute Superman preview set to play in front of A Minecraft Movie this weekend leaked online. DC Studios' response was to release an official version, and while fewer DC fans will now head to theaters to check it out, those who do go will get a better idea of what to expect from the first DCU movie.

Some high-resolution screenshots from the sneak peek have been shared on X today. Those offer a closer look at Krypto, the Fortress of Solitude, the robots guarding the Man of Steel's hideout, and the process he goes through - using the Earth's sun - to heal.

Filmmaker James Gunn has confirmed that Creature Commandos star Alan Tudyk is voicing "5," though we'd bet on him being revealed as Kelex. Listen closely when Superman first enters the Fortress, and a voice in the distance - saying "Kal-El" - can also be heard.

That's almost certainly Jor-El, and, yes, he sounds an awful lot like [SPOILER ALERT] Bradley Cooper [END SPOILERS] .

It's an interesting first clip to share from Superman. It feels like the first half is meant to appeal to regular moviegoers with a cute, mischievous dog; the second half, meanwhile, promises comic book fans a fun, faithful take on the source material.

"I started in the gym. That was the second thing James said to me was 'I want to work on your shoulders and your vulnerability,'" Superman star David Corenswet recently revealed. "And so, about a month into my intense gym routine I realized that I was preparing the role mentally by spending every day, several hours, by myself, lifting very heavy things."

"There's a certain solitude that comes in the gym. You're just there with yourself and you're the only one holding yourself accountable," the actor continued. "I think Superman has a certain solemn loneliness to him, where he wants so desperately to be connected to humanity, and he'll never quite be one of them, so I found a little piece of that early on."

You can check out these hi-res screenshots from Superman below, along with the 4K version of the preview from YouTube.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.