SUPERMAN: Here's The Three Most Heatedly Debated Changes From Test Screenings

Superman director James Gunn says there were three scenes in the film that sparked the strongest, most divided reactions during early test screenings.

By MarkJulian - Jul 20, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Happy Sad Confused Podcast

As more spoiler discussions emerge from James Gunn on writing and filming Superman, he's now revealed that there are three moments in the movie that caused the most divided reactions from test screenings.

Some of these scenes, Gunn admitted that he got his way, while others, the test screening reactions resulted in the movie going another direction.

Per Gunn, the three scenes were:

  • saving the squirrel
  • Guy Gardner didn't call Superman a wuss, he called him something else (replace the 'w' with a 'p' and add a 'y' on the  end)
  • does Jimmy Olsen smile when being hugged by Eve Teschmacher

On the squirrel scene, Gunn divulged, "We had three or four things that were heatedly debated throughout this movie. [Number one] saving the squirrel- heatedly debated! Some audience members thought it was too much...I said, 'Here's a cute little squirrel that's about to be crushed by a tail.' There's a lot of squirrel haters out there and this is in Los Angeles. Michael Rooker, he eats squirrels, that's for real, that's not a joke."

For the Guy Gardner line change, Gunn stated that this was probably the most heatedly debated change, as in the first cut of the film, he called Superman a p-word. "It got an enormous laugh," said Gunn on the original version.  "Clark goes, 'Hey, there are kids here.' And Guy goes that's why 'I said don't be.' That was a big debate, whether we were going to keep that word."

For the Jimmy Olsen scene, where he's being hugged by Eve Teschmacher, Gunn stated that there were two versions shot, one where Jimmy just stares into the void with a blank face and one where Jimmy smiles, sort of admitting that deep down he kind of feels something for Eve.

"She did save the day. She is the unsung hero of the movie, selfies saved the day...I was pro void, Peter Safran was very pro-smile and we argued about this, although it wasn't as heated as the p-word arguments."

With a production budget of $225 million and an estimated $100 million, Superman has recently crossed an impressive milestone at the box office in its first full week of release. 

After facing a non-existent challenge from the Smurfs reboot this past weekend, its first real test will come in the form of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which opens on July 24 and will command much of the lucrative IMAX screens. 

SUPERMAN Passes $400M Worldwide Despite Sluggish Overseas Haul; THE FANTASTIC FOUR Eyes $130+M U.S. Start
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says Fans Hoping For [SPOILER] Twist Retcon Are S*it Out Of Luck
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2025, 1:39 PM
AND the test audience said they love Jor El sending Supes to impregnate as much human pussy as posible....BRAVO GUNN!
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/20/2025, 1:49 PM
@Malatrova15 - id have preffered lex to have doctored the end of Joe Els message. it would have spoke to deepfake AI that we are going to be dealing with if not already. I know its supposed to hit home how much his earth parents loved him but that's just it, superman was always portrayed as being loved by all his parents, as gunn said himself, superman is supposed to be one of the most stable hero. yeah he was adopted but he was always loved and happy. Does supergirl know that his parents were fascists? guess she could have known but not wanted to shatter his image of his krypton parents.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/20/2025, 2:16 PM
@NonPlayerC - they're not fascists. They're tyrants. But probably not even that. They just have a different value system.

Either way, it emphasizes that Clark is good because he is Clark, and only the powers are what he takes from Krypton, as it should be, in line with what his creators did.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/20/2025, 1:42 PM
I'll try and watch this tomorrow but I feel im going to be rolling my eyes a lot 😫😮‍💨

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/20/2025, 1:46 PM
@28ClungesLater - biggest disappointment since BvS for me
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/20/2025, 1:55 PM
@28ClungesLater - I had a few eye rolling moments and didn't love everything about it but overall I thought it was good. I was one that was skeptical with the trailers, thought they looked too silly. Corenswet isn't my favorite superman but he is a believable superman, he's got the hope and exudes goodness. Not as intimidating as Cavill but can't have everything. Like I said I had a few "huh" moments but thought it was enjoyable and a good start to the new dcu
Forthas
Forthas - 7/20/2025, 2:03 PM
@28ClungesLater - I have been meaning to ask you what you thought of it, but it looks like I will see it before you. I am heading out to see it later tonight.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/20/2025, 1:45 PM
Dude the saving the squirrel scene was peak superhero !
Idk why anyone would debate that since it’s so Superman.


I will say I didn’t like how this Jimmy Olsen was so smug and frankly he was a di** towards Miss Tesmacher , yeah she was a bit over the top but in the end she was no dummy.
So I’m glad they made him smile at the end cause she deserved it.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/20/2025, 1:49 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - Yes on both points. Even though Guy can be a total jerk, we didn’t need for Superman to be called a pu$$y.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/20/2025, 2:01 PM
@RolandD - I think id rather guy call him a pu$$y than supergirl call him a Bit*h. Don't get me wrong I liked half the supergirl cameo, thought it was great krypto poinding her into the ground with excitement as she laughs hysterically. I could see guy saying that when supes doesn't deserve it at all and is just worried about children picking up bad language. Hell my nephew has been slinging guys hand gesture for days now (wonderful use of guys powers by the way, though I do find it strange how much superman felt like a kids movie but then out of no where lex executes a guy and scenes like guy, kind of felt out of place in tone)
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/20/2025, 2:12 PM
@RolandD -

Yeah I’m glad they cut that out although it does kinda make sense since everyone is jealous of Supes basically lol
But I mean it would have been a tad bit too much
KamenRider
KamenRider - 7/20/2025, 1:52 PM
Ultimately, most big budget films make want they deserve to make. You have to give audiences something “new”. The general audience flocks to films that are epic in their visuals, scope and story-telling. While I enjoyed Superman 2025, nothing about it felt epic. Everything seemed kind of small and limited. Nothing screamed “epic” about it to me, with the exception being the pocket universe and the shot of Superman coming out of the dust, and the shot of him on the moon with Krypto. I think Supergirl will remedy this with its adventure into space. People have seen these heroes done well in the past, you have to give them something new and visually epic. Obviously it should be well-written too, but I can think of examples of visually appealing blockbuster films with bad writing and kill it at the box office. But what they all do well is take the audience somewhere new. This film didn’t really take me anywhere new visually or emotionally.
KamenRider
KamenRider - 7/20/2025, 1:56 PM
@KamenRider - sorry, the end scene of Supes watching his parents while Iggy Pop sinks “I’m a punk rocker got me, it, was visually and emotionally resonant. A great way to end the film. Metamorpho and Mr Terrific worked as well.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/20/2025, 1:55 PM
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/20/2025, 2:09 PM
Hard core DC fans be like “that squirrel was Ch’p”
KamenRider
KamenRider - 7/20/2025, 2:16 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - only if we found out he was visiting Earth, or they change his origin.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/20/2025, 2:12 PM
I can't believe we missed out on one of Krypto's most hilarious kneeslapper.

Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/20/2025, 2:18 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - I wish they left this in the movie
RolandD
RolandD - 7/20/2025, 2:29 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Gunn was right to have cut that from the movie. That would’ve been too disturbing.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/20/2025, 2:26 PM
TF? Superman values all life, why would he be cool with a squirrel dying? Especially being a farm kid who grew up taking care of animals...

