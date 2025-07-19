SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explains Supergirl's Divisive DCU Debut And [SPOILER]'s Surprise Cameo

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explains Supergirl's Divisive DCU Debut And [SPOILER]'s Surprise Cameo

Superman director James Gunn has explained his reasoning behind Supergirl's DCU debut in the movie, and also weighs in on that surprise appearance from a fan-favourite former Task Force X member...

By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Superman ends with Kal-El returning to the Fortress of Solitude, where he's soon joined by his cousin, Supergirl. She shows up to retrieve Krypto and is clearly inebriated as she lets the mischievous pooch throw her around. 

The Man of Steel tells "Gary" (a.k.a. Superman Robot #4) that Kara travels to planets with a red sun to get drunk, and the stage is then set for next year's Supergirl movie from filmmaker Craig Gillespie. However, some longtime DC Comics fans didn't like the way the character was introduced, making her cameo surprisingly divisive. 

Those of you who have read Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be aware that it features a very different take on the Maiden of Might, and for James Gunn, her appearance was also an important part of Superman's story. 

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, he explained, "The main reason for Kara showing up is to show that Superman not only risked his life to go save a dog that was his dog, that so many of us would do, he was watching the dog for somebody else. The dog's a pain in his ass. He didn't want to take that dog. She's off being irresponsible."

"He doesn't want to have to watch a dog. He's having to save the world every two seconds. And even still, he goes to the ends of the earth for that dog."

"To me, that's one of the most touching things in the movie. Earlier, when Lois says, 'It's just a dog,' and he says, 'Yeah, not even a very good one, but it's probably scared,' it just shows you the depths of his empathy," the filmmaker continued. "I find that so touching. Then, when you find out at the end, it's not even his dog; she just left it with him."

Supergirl wasn't Superman's only cameo, of course, as Peacemaker also shows up on a talk show which sees him slate Metropolis' protector and other heroes who believe they're more jacked than he is. 

After Gunn reiterated recent remarks about pocket universe technology also playing a key role in Peacemaker season 2, he confirmed that John Cena "would've been in there no matter what."

He added, "I like the idea that he's going on this incendiary talk show, and he's one of these assholes that would be on that show. Cleavis Thornwaite [Michael Ian Black]. I haven't heard many shoutouts, but to me, he's perfect in the movie. He's perfect. He shows up again, Cleavis Thornwaite, in Peacemaker."

Later, the DC Studios co-CEO addressed his philosophy when it comes to cameos: 

"A cameo is fine as a cameo, where somebody appears for two seconds, and it's fun, like with Peacemaker, or how Stan Lee would appear in the Marvel movies. I don't like cameos when it has nothing to do with the story or the plot, and is anything more than a line or seeing them for two seconds. There seems to be, in some superhero movies, cramming other people in because people like seeing these characters together."

"I don't really love that new tradition. They need to have a story reason for being in the movie. I wouldn't have put Hawkgirl and Mr. Terrific and Guy Gardner in there if they were representing something different than to what Superman represented, and if they didn't have the role in the story that they did, where they too are inspired by Superman."

Superman is now playing in theaters. Peacemaker season 2 premieres on August 21, and Supergirl swoops into theaters on June 26, 2026.

SUPERMAN Drops By Only 54% During Second Weekend; Should Pass $400 Million Worldwide This Weekend
SUPERMAN Drops By Only 54% During Second Weekend; Should Pass $400 Million Worldwide This Weekend
SUPERMAN: Were Brainiac, Bizarro And This Villain Considered Before James Gunn Landed On Lex Luthor?
SUPERMAN: Were Brainiac, Bizarro And This Villain Considered Before James Gunn Landed On Lex Luthor?

OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/19/2025, 11:08 AM
My favourite cameo by far
Forthas
Forthas - 7/19/2025, 11:26 AM
The Supergirl reveal was so juvenile!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/19/2025, 11:35 AM
It's genius to have Supergirl completely different from Superman mentality-wise.

A teenager who witnessed her parents dying and the people of her community suddenly is on a planet with creatures who physically look like what she knew but she's a million more times powerful than all of them.
What do you expect her to be like? On top of that she's known as "Superman's little cousin" but she's actually older than him.

A team up movie with those two down the road would be fun to see.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 7/19/2025, 11:50 AM
@lazlodaytona - she is older, isn’t she?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/19/2025, 11:59 AM
@fanboy03191 - this has always been played with, most of the time clark is older than her biologically but she was born before him. Its normally because she was put in the phantom zone and stopped aging but other ways are simply time dilation effects from space travel (which is actually proven but not sure if it can truly be applied in this scenario) or some other comic book silliness
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/19/2025, 11:51 AM
Uh oh. More "divisive"!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/19/2025, 11:52 AM
I'm sure that Krypto will be heavily marketed in the Supergirl trailer to convince people who are on the fence.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/19/2025, 12:02 PM
The DCU Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow ALL movies will be put on hold until it's Box Office Success.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/19/2025, 12:12 PM
Oh, a CBM CEO who gives straight answers. Not just some BS non-straight and vague answers.

Feige had his time. One thing why id like the DCU to be successful is for marvel to have competition and get back into making quality cbms.

Gunn is paving the way for the good standards in making a cbm. Feige started it. But lost his way.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/19/2025, 12:15 PM
@vectorsigma -
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 7/19/2025, 12:35 PM
@AllsGood - what’re you laughing about? He’s not wrong.
Geochili
Geochili - 7/19/2025, 12:14 PM
I like Gunn's take on this. Personally, I want a nearly invincible alien to have as much empathy and kindness as possible.
stjamesdawson
stjamesdawson - 7/19/2025, 12:30 PM
So, if she goes to a red sun planet to get drunk, how does she leave (having no powers there)? I guess she hitches a ride on somebody else's ship or something. Also, count me among those who hate Gunn's version of her as a dumb drunk. Also hated Krypto, and wasn't even crazy about Superman. Liked Mister Terrific, though.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/19/2025, 12:30 PM
@stjamesdawson - she's a prostitute.

Problem solved.

Nolanite out
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/19/2025, 12:30 PM
Marvelites are complaining about how they portrayed Supergirl...

Obviously they are a bunch of idiots who don't know anything.

Super excited for what is to come!

Nolanite out

