SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares A LEGO Version Of The Trailer And It's A Brick-Built Delight

Christmas came early last week when DC Studios released the first Superman trailer. Now, filmmaker James Gunn has shared a LEGO version of the sneak peek created by an extremely talented fan.

It's a shot-for-shot remake of the teaser, original audio and all, but with LEGO Minifigures and bricks in place of the reboot's cast and sweeping cityscapes and sets.

In his post, Gunn promised that work continues on Superman and that it will be our gift when the movie lands in theaters next summer. We don't know when our next look at the first big screen DCU title will be released, though the Super Bowl seems likely.

If so, it will likely go head-to-head with The Fantastic Four: First Steps (with a rematch taking place in July).

During a recent Screen Brief interview, Gunn talked about opening the trailer with a shot of a beaten and bloodied Man of Steel. "I think it was an interesting decision," he started. "It shows us what we’re kind of dealing with here. We’re dealing with Superman, this symbol of really old-fashioned values and hope, and it’s an idea that’s been a bit battered over the years."

"Both that sort of concept of Superman and the concept of just kindness in general," Gunn continued. "And I think that this is about letting that be what it is, and allowing those traditional values to, manifest themselves in a completely new way."

"I think that it is different, because there are some core values to who Superman is, that maybe I didn’t feel that same way about Rocket Raccoon - who was a character who I took some elements from the comic but also created him in a different way within the MCU," he said when asked how he's approaching the character.

"And I think Superman, that sense of this goodness, of this hope, of this optimism of almost naivete, but not exactly. This belief in the goodness that he has of the human spirit," Gunn noted. "I think that is innate to the character, as well as some of the other values that Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster had there from the very beginning."

Check out this awesome LEGO trailer for Superman in the X post below.

Merry Christmas, everyone! We’re working on your gift. It will be ready in July. ❤️🎄 https://t.co/zcTDdhf7MB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 25, 2024

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.