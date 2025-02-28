SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New BTS Photo To Mark Anniversary Of Filming Commencing In Svalbard

One year ago today, production on the DCU Superman reboot commenced in Svalbard, Norway, and director James Gunn has now shared a new behind-the-scenes photo to mark the occasion.

The shot features star David Corenswet suited-up as our new Man of Steel, but only shows his feet standing in the snow. At the very least, we do have our best look yet at the costume's boots!

The new costume design has proven to be somewhat divisive overall, but a lot of fans were won over when we saw Corenswet in action in the first trailer following the various set photos that found their way online shortly after filming got underway.

There's a lot of speculation that the mystery project Gunn mentioned during the recent DCU slate update will be a Superman sequel, but some - including The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider - believe it will actually be a Superman/Batman team-up movie.

It's all just guess-work at this point, but knowing Gunn, he will want to begin working towards uniting the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight on the big screen sooner rather than later.

One year ago today. Longyearbyen, Svalbard. Faster than a speeding bullet toward July 11, 2025. #Superman pic.twitter.com/3YaejQCLYw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 28, 2025

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."