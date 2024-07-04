SUPERMAN: Do Latest Set Photos Hint At The Introduction Of Another GREEN LANTERN? Possible SPOILERS

We're now in day 9 of shooting on the Cleveland set of James Gunn's Superman, and while these latest photos aren't quite as revealing as last night's first glimpse of Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced suited-up as Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl, they may hint at the introduction of a second Green Lantern.

Potential spoilers ahead.

In addition to another look at David Corenswet taking flight as the Man of Steel (in his battle-damaged suit) and a video of a very panicked-looking crowd running for cover, several shots show a woman carrying a squirrel over to Corenswet in a case, and the actor seemingly interacting with the little critter.

If you're unfamiliar with the Green Lantern comics you might be wondering what the heck this has to do with the ring-slinging heroes, but one member of the GL Corps is, in fact, an anthropomorphic squirrel named Ch'p.

There may well be another explanation, especially since if Ch'p was a part of the movie, he would almost certainly be a fully CGI character. But we're really not sure what other else could be going on here.

Check out the photos/video at the links below.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”