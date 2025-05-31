SUPERMAN Featurettes Reveal New BTS Footage After First Box Office Projections For DCU Movie Land

Superman lands in theaters less than six weeks from now, and the marketing campaign is really starting to ramp up. Following this week's merchandise reveals, two new behind-the-scenes featurettes take us to Metropolis.

In the first of those, David Corenswet embodies DC's most iconic superhero as he has fun on set with Superman's younger cast members. They're preparing to film the huge stunt sequence (the Man of Steel saving a little girl from falling debris) shown in the movie's trailers.

Next, filmmaker James Gunn takes us to The Daily Planet, where we see a little more of Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane.

A Play Ball promo has also hit social media, with a few new snippets of footage revealing Superman taking flight. If that's still not enough to get you excited, Iron Studios has unveiled a statue of Superman and Krypto side-by-side.

This comes after Box Office Theory reported that Superman could open in North American theaters with $154 million - $175+ million. However, until tickets go on sale, this is only a projection based on past experience and predictions; in other words, it's a forecast, not tracking.

If Superman does soar that high, though, then it's going to be very good news for DC Studios. It's hard to imagine The Fantastic Four: First Steps reaching numbers like this after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, but Jurassic World Rebirth winning July still seems most likely.

Tickets for Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are expected to go on sale early next month, meaning both movies will hit tracking boards by mid-June. It's then we'll get a clearer picture of how they'll fare in theaters.

Check out this new look at Superman in the social posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.