SUPERMAN Funko Pops May Finally Confirm A Big "Hammer Of Boravia" Spoiler

SUPERMAN Funko Pops May Finally Confirm A Big &quot;Hammer Of Boravia&quot; Spoiler

Much has been said about who is beneath the Hammer of Boravia's formidable armour, but the first wave of Superman Funko Pops appear to confirm that it's...well, you'll have to read on for that spoiler!

By JoshWilding - May 28, 2025 01:05 PM EST
The next wave of merchandise for DC Studios' Superman has gone up for pre-order today, and we're kicking things off with an official look at the latest Funko Pops.

As you can see below, the Man of Steel, the "Justice Gang," and the movie's villains (including Ultraman and The Engineer) all get the spotlight. If you're wondering where Krypto, Lex Luthor, and Lois Lane are, they were revealed in a previous wave

There's also a potentially major spoiler regarding the Hammer of Boravia's identity, though you can skip through the spoilers below if you'd rather just take a look at the figures. 

As expected, Baby Joey is indeed Metamorpho's son as they're bundled together here. That isn't a spoiler because it's also the case in the comic books...and seemingly a key plot point in Superman

[SPOILER WARNING]

The "Chase" version of the Hammer of Boravia is Ultraman, which appears to confirm rumours that they're one and the same (they also share the same product number, which wouldn't be the case if they were two distinct characters).

It's a little surprising that the Ultraman Funko Pop will be so difficult to track down, especially as he appears to be Superman's primary villain alongside Lex Luthor. However, when he's finally unmasked, we'd bet on another Pop being included in the third, typically spoiler-filled, wave.

Based on what we've been able to piece together so far, when the Man of Steel interferes in a foreign conflict, Boravia dispatches its guardian to Metropolis. The destruction that follows plays a role in why the city turns against its protector.

Luthor is likely the one who orchestrates the whole thing, and with Ultraman beneath that formidable suit of armour, that's pretty much confirmed to be the case now.

[END SPOILERS]

You can check out the first wave of Superman Funko Pops in the X posts below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/28/2025, 1:19 PM
We are still on this bollocks??

For [frick]s Sake
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/28/2025, 1:24 PM
What part of those toy images confirms that The Hammer is Ultraman?
kider2
kider2 - 5/28/2025, 1:27 PM
@PatientXero - Isn't it obvious they both have the giant heads. Who else could it be?
1stDalek
1stDalek - 5/28/2025, 1:34 PM
@PatientXero - Maybe the shared 583 number in the top corner? Don't see what else it could be.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/28/2025, 1:39 PM
@PatientXero - There's a four paragraph explanation I guess you missed, but they have the same product number, and Ultraman is a Chase version of the Hammer, and they typically only do that for the same characters.
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 5/28/2025, 1:32 PM
Do People still collect Funkos lol? 0.0
1stDalek
1stDalek - 5/28/2025, 1:36 PM
It's David Cornsweet as Bizzaro under the Ultraman mask, right?

