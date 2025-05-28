SUPERMAN Funko Pops May Finally Confirm A Big "Hammer Of Boravia" Spoiler

The next wave of merchandise for DC Studios' Superman has gone up for pre-order today, and we're kicking things off with an official look at the latest Funko Pops.

As you can see below, the Man of Steel, the "Justice Gang," and the movie's villains (including Ultraman and The Engineer) all get the spotlight. If you're wondering where Krypto, Lex Luthor, and Lois Lane are, they were revealed in a previous wave.

There's also a potentially major spoiler regarding the Hammer of Boravia's identity, though you can skip through the spoilers below if you'd rather just take a look at the figures.

As expected, Baby Joey is indeed Metamorpho's son as they're bundled together here. That isn't a spoiler because it's also the case in the comic books...and seemingly a key plot point in Superman.

[SPOILER WARNING]

The "Chase" version of the Hammer of Boravia is Ultraman, which appears to confirm rumours that they're one and the same (they also share the same product number, which wouldn't be the case if they were two distinct characters).

It's a little surprising that the Ultraman Funko Pop will be so difficult to track down, especially as he appears to be Superman's primary villain alongside Lex Luthor. However, when he's finally unmasked, we'd bet on another Pop being included in the third, typically spoiler-filled, wave.

Based on what we've been able to piece together so far, when the Man of Steel interferes in a foreign conflict, Boravia dispatches its guardian to Metropolis. The destruction that follows plays a role in why the city turns against its protector.

Luthor is likely the one who orchestrates the whole thing, and with Ultraman beneath that formidable suit of armour, that's pretty much confirmed to be the case now.

[END SPOILERS]

You can check out the first wave of Superman Funko Pops in the X posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.