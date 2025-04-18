SUPERMAN: First Look At Official Tie-In Funko POP And McFarlane Toys Lines Revealed

Happy Superman Day!

Fans were hoping that a new teaser for James Gunn's DCU reboot might be released today, and while we may still see something later on, it could be a little too soon after the recent 5-minute preview that debuted during CinemaCon.

We do have a first look at some tie-in merchandise, though, with Funko and McFarlane Toys unveiling their initial toy lines.

The Man of Steel (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and Krypto POPs are now available for pre-order, and McFarlane has shared images of the Superman w/ Krypto, Lex Luthor and Mr. Terrific action figures (with more to come).

We also have a first look at the toy version of the Baby Kaiju Supes will battle in the movie.

HAPPY SUPERMAN DAY - To celebrate we have REVEALS and PRE-ORDERS based on the upcoming Superman™ feature film from DC Studios ALL DAY! Here we go...

@superman #McFarlaneToys #Superman #SupermanDay @dcofficial pic.twitter.com/N1mr5SV8F4 — McFarlane Toys (@mcfarlanetoys) April 18, 2025

FIRST LOOK - Mr. Terrific™ 7" scale action figure based on the character's appearance in the upcoming Superman™ feature film from DC Studios will be available at select retailers JUNE 2025!@superman #McFarlaneToys #Superman #MrTerrific #SupermanDay @dcofficial pic.twitter.com/bcoTYCXTMp — McFarlane Toys (@mcfarlanetoys) April 18, 2025

FIRST LOOK - Lex Luthor™ 7" scale action figure based on the character's appearance in the upcoming Superman™ feature film from DC Studios will be available at select retailers JUNE 2025!@superman #McFarlaneToys #Superman #LexLuthor #SupermanDay @dcofficial pic.twitter.com/dzENBgpMuF — McFarlane Toys (@mcfarlanetoys) April 18, 2025

'Superman' kaiju toy set pic.twitter.com/m4usGKIGtA — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) April 18, 2025

Kaiju ooze pic.twitter.com/fTLCVuAqf7 — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) April 18, 2025

You can check out the recently-released 5-minute preview below.

Superman also stars Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."