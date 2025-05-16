SUPERMAN: Identity Of Mysterious Masked Villain And A Major Cameo Confirmed - SPOILERS

SUPERMAN: Identity Of Mysterious Masked Villain And A Major Cameo Confirmed - SPOILERS

Superman merchandise has confirmed the identity of the masked villain fans have been speculating about since those early set photos, and the character's name has now been confirmed...

By MarkCassidy - May 16, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Before shooting even got underway, rumors did the rounds that David Corenswet's Man of Steel would face-off against Ultraman in DC Studios' Superman reboot (then known as Superman: Legacy), but director James Gunn appeared to debunk the report - though he chose his words carefully, noting that the movie only had one "main villain."

Even so, many people took this as a denial... until a mysterious masked character with a big "U" on his chest was spotted in set photos.

There was some speculation that the U might stand for something else (seriously), but thanks to photos of a new action figure, we now have confirmation that this is indeed Ultraman.

In the comics, Ultraman is an evil Earth-3 counterpart of Superman, but there's a good chance his origin will be altered for this movie. We have heard that Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) will engineer a clone of his arch nemesis, who may or may not become more Bizarro-like by the end of the film.

We also have confirmation that Milly Alcock's Supergirl will make an appearance thanks to an official HBO Max listing. Rumor has it that the Woman of Tomorrow will show up either towards the end of the movie or in a post-credits scene to collect Krypto from her cousin.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Could Be Eyeing A $175 Million Opening Weekend - But What's The Latest From Test Screenings?
New SUPERMAN Poster Released; James Gunn Clarifies Rick Flag Sr.'s Role After Confusing Trailer Mention
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/16/2025, 12:35 PM
In all black colors and completely masked up... total opposite of Superman's primary colors and transparency.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 12:38 PM
@Pictilli - Sunlight has the opposite effect on him so the gimp suit makes sense. I just hope he's a stick around and not a one movie throwaway villian. Killing the crime syndicate concept right away would be a suck.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/16/2025, 12:44 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I wonder if he is the real Ultraman tho and not a clone.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/16/2025, 12:53 PM
@Pictilli - Why would Ultraman hide his identity though if he is the real Ultraman?

I'm going to call it now, its Parasite. And Ultraman is a marketing gimmick within the Superman world for Lex to counter Superman. "Who needs Superman when we have "Ultraman?" kind of thinking

Also explains why Lex was able to enter the Fortress so easily too.
Kadara
Kadara - 5/16/2025, 1:04 PM
@Irregular - Yeah he wouldn't have to hide his face. Which leads me to think this is a clone made by Lex and they're trying to hide it.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/16/2025, 1:05 PM
@Irregular - because he has the same face as Superman probably
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/16/2025, 1:05 PM
@Pictilli - I can all but guarantee he's actually just Bizarro. Ultramarine in name only. Unmasked he will look like a superbly disfigured Clark.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/16/2025, 1:05 PM
@McMurdo - yeah I agree
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/16/2025, 1:06 PM
@Irregular - because underneath the mask he looks deformed
Irregular
Irregular - 5/16/2025, 1:07 PM
@McMurdo - Thats possible. I truly believe it will be an amalagatation of different characters. But I'm sticking with Parasite till it comes out.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/16/2025, 1:24 PM
@Pictilli - Yeah but if it was Ultraman from Earth 3, why would he want to hide from Superman is what I'm saying or even listen to Lex?

I do believe it's some sort of organism that Lex created (which most likely is Parasite or Bizarro) that is either a clone of him or something that could mimic everything Superman can do.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/16/2025, 1:26 PM
@Irregular - yeah I see what you mean. I think they are just using the name and he actually isn't from a different earth
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2025, 12:35 PM
so he's gonna do the black noir plot thing
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/16/2025, 12:37 PM
I mean the super strength, flight and overly purple costume was kind of a giveaway outside of a villain like Parasite.


grif
grif - 5/16/2025, 12:40 PM
there is a huge [frick]ing u on his chest. come on
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 5/16/2025, 1:23 PM
@grif - this, lol.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/16/2025, 1:53 PM
@grif - It's so simple it's almost too simple...

dragon316
dragon316 - 5/16/2025, 12:49 PM
Maybe his suit get damaged see his true costume underneath that make him weak in movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 12:58 PM
Man , that bums me out a bit tbh since this means we’ll likely not get the Crime Syndicate version of the character in this universe because I always enjoyed that element…

Anyway , him being an apparent clone of Superman is fine and willing to see where it goes…

Honestly I could see someone like Lex in his hatred for Superman creating his own hero and name him Ultraman because it just sounds bigger lol.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/16/2025, 12:59 PM
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 1:01 PM
The dude changes clothes and removes his mask and suddenly has the body and face of a gal.
Kadara
Kadara - 5/16/2025, 1:05 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Girls get it done!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 5/16/2025, 1:11 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - we ain't talking about Trump now, so calm down
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 5/16/2025, 1:10 PM
Hammer of Boravia -> Ultraman -> Bizarro.

Just to Make sure we don't need to see two of those characters in the future
dracula
dracula - 5/16/2025, 1:15 PM
Ultraman is Lex’s name for him

Its Bizarro
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 5/16/2025, 1:26 PM
@dracula - Both, but I actually kinda understand it. Super/Ultraman just showing Lex's ego that he made "superior" one.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/16/2025, 1:24 PM
This will go down in history as the worst Superman casting ever
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/16/2025, 1:44 PM
@TheNewYorker - This is why your words will be forgotten in history, because of statements like this.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/16/2025, 1:38 PM
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 5/16/2025, 1:49 PM
@SuperCat -

SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/16/2025, 1:55 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - My favorite when I was a kid!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 5/16/2025, 2:00 PM
@SuperCat - I feel sorry for you then and for myself, because mine was power Rangers.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/16/2025, 1:43 PM
As long as they don't Black Noir him into a not-Homelander.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/16/2025, 1:46 PM
harryba11zack - Dangit... this is the gamble of not reading the previous comments first.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 5/16/2025, 1:53 PM
Yeah, we know Supergirl shows up. It's how we knew Milly was cast.
It's as much a surprise as Superman showing up.

View Recorder