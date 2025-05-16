SUPERMAN: Identity Of Mysterious Masked Villain And A Major Cameo Confirmed - SPOILERS

Before shooting even got underway, rumors did the rounds that David Corenswet's Man of Steel would face-off against Ultraman in DC Studios' Superman reboot (then known as Superman: Legacy), but director James Gunn appeared to debunk the report - though he chose his words carefully, noting that the movie only had one "main villain."

Even so, many people took this as a denial... until a mysterious masked character with a big "U" on his chest was spotted in set photos.

There was some speculation that the U might stand for something else (seriously), but thanks to photos of a new action figure, we now have confirmation that this is indeed Ultraman.

In the comics, Ultraman is an evil Earth-3 counterpart of Superman, but there's a good chance his origin will be altered for this movie. We have heard that Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) will engineer a clone of his arch nemesis, who may or may not become more Bizarro-like by the end of the film.

We also have confirmation that Milly Alcock's Supergirl will make an appearance thanks to an official HBO Max listing. Rumor has it that the Woman of Tomorrow will show up either towards the end of the movie or in a post-credits scene to collect Krypto from her cousin.

A great look at the ULTRAMAN figure for ‘SUPERMAN’ pic.twitter.com/bqij52bDux — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) May 15, 2025

Milly Alcock is listed as part of the cast of #Superman in HBO MAX! pic.twitter.com/XNM9RcTsgE — DCU Updates (@dcuworld) May 16, 2025

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."