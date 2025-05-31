SUPERMAN: James Gunn Expected To Deliver Final Cut Next Week; Update On Negative "Sky-Is-Falling" Reports

SUPERMAN: James Gunn Expected To Deliver Final Cut Next Week; Update On Negative &quot;Sky-Is-Falling&quot; Reports

A reputable trade has now weighed in on the recent rumors relating to James Gunn's Superman, and it sounds like the studio has every confidence in the DCU reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 31, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The next big-screen outing for the Man of Steel was always going to be heavily scrutinized in the build up to its release, and James Gunn's DCU reboot arrives under the weight of enormous expectations. Gunn himself has admitted that the future of an entire franchise rests on Superman's shoulders, so it's hardly surprising that those involved with bringing the movie to the screen are doing their utmost to deliver a film that appeals to the widest possible audience.

Last-minute changes for any major studio tentpole are normal, but we have heard that some pretty major alterations were made following the most recent test-screening, with up to 25 minutes trimmed from an earlier version of the movie, that was said to "lean heavier on humor." There have also been reports of editor and composer shuffles, and a significant restructure of the plot.

THR has now weighed in to clarify a few things, and the trade seems to feel that Superman is doing just fine.

Apparently, there were three days of pick-ups, but "no major reshoots." David Fleming was indeed brought in as an additional composer to work alongside John Murphy, and both of their music will feature in the movie.

“I’m no defender of Gunn, but none of this is unusual,” says one THR source. “It’s part of honing of the movie. Any movie.” Another noted; “Gunn absolutely tests, he absolutely tinkers. He’s not one of those directors who can’t take suggestions."

Despite some "sky-is-falling" test-screening reports, the studio is said to have every confidence in Superman, and Gunn is reportedly due to deliver a final and locked movie next Friday.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Featurettes Reveal New BTS Footage After First Box Office Projections For DCU Movie Land
Related:

SUPERMAN Featurettes Reveal New BTS Footage After First Box Office Projections For DCU Movie Land
SUPERMAN Predicted To Open With $156 - 175 Million During Its Opening Domestic Weekend
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Predicted To Open With $156 - 175 Million During Its Opening Domestic Weekend

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/31/2025, 12:08 PM
Welcoming the new age of cbms with the dcu.

#InGunnWeTrust
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/31/2025, 12:19 PM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/31/2025, 12:26 PM
@AllsGood - You don't mean it, you're loyal to one brand only.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/31/2025, 12:34 PM
@marvel72 - See my comment below.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/31/2025, 12:42 PM
@marvel72 - I will be at James Gunn's DCU Superman Opening Thursday Night.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/31/2025, 1:23 PM
@AllsGood -

Don't you mean Superman's James Gunn?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/31/2025, 12:20 PM
There's been an unusual amount of hate aimed at both Gunn's Superman and Reeves' Batman, likely from the Snyder cult. These people need to realize that WB has moved on from that era, and so should they.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/31/2025, 12:41 PM
@TheJok3r - thing is, if they were smart, the Snyder fans should be concentrating on Netflix considering they are dealing with Snyder rn.

What do they expect *us* to do...
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/31/2025, 1:20 PM
@TheJok3r - I hated Snyder's Mopeyman and wasn't impressed with Reeves' emo wimp Batman at all and I'm not liking anything I've seen from this new Superman project so far either.
IvanBadsky
IvanBadsky - 5/31/2025, 1:30 PM
@TheJok3r - sorry but that's just an excuse because you cant accept that there are indeed people who dont like this direction. Also, completely justified that they wont just eat up everything WB serves them after the streak of garbage they released until now. I really believe that most of the negative voices want to be proved wrong. If someone really spends his time just waiting for updates about an upcoming movie to negatively bash it with no benefit to him, then it's a lost cause anyway - snyder bot or not.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/31/2025, 12:22 PM
Day One
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/31/2025, 1:21 PM
@EskimoJ - day one x 3 for me
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/31/2025, 12:25 PM
I'm sorry THR but that's not reassuring.

The 'sky is falling' talk is that Gunn is restructuring the film from his original conception of a week in the life with daily vignettes to being more of a traditional structure. That's madness.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/31/2025, 12:29 PM
It's one thing if Gunn's vision wasn't working, but it's been a very dangerous and risky experiment from the beginning and if it's ever gonna work at all it would have to be aligned with that original mad vision. Otherwise it's trying to fit a square peg into a round hole and all of these risky elements will only become even more head-scratchingly ridiculous when presented in the more normalised format.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/31/2025, 12:35 PM
Imagine if they'd said this about All Star Superman and turned it into something more akin to a summer Superman event with multiple writers, merging all 12 stories into one simplified Superman fights Lex and his monsters plot.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/31/2025, 12:28 PM
Lmao people start an article with "I'm no Gunn defender but..."

As tho being a "Gunn defender" is some kind of bad thing? Seriously. What would be wrong with that? He is a great filmmaker and great person. Snyderbots and people who can't take a joke and haven't updated their firmware on cancel culture 15 years ago need to just go stick their heads in the sand.

I trust Gunn.

Gunn will deliver. He has never made a bad film.

Gunn knows character, story structure, and narrative better than anyone else doing CBMs.

He understands Superman. His cast is great, I can't wait to see the film.

HAIL JAMES GUNN!!!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/31/2025, 1:24 PM
@Pictilli - logical things written on this post that are still heiroglyphics to many here.

River of tears come july 😭
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/31/2025, 12:32 PM
All of these rumors are laughable, hurr durr he changed the whole movie a month before it's release hurr durr. Like who [frick]ing believes this shit? THR and other trades solely exist just to stir the pot, they're used for fake ass drama just to please these suits. I'm sure all those Sinners articles and how it needed a bazillion dollars to become successful were meaningful and truthful.. it's amazing how they shit on original concepts time and time again. Now they're in the business of stirring the pot on every movie just for the sake of controversy. The product speaks for itself, I love seeing these clowns backtrack when their shit hits the fan.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/31/2025, 12:40 PM
@bobevanz - and of course



🤡😤😉😘
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/31/2025, 1:05 PM
@bobevanz - Even Netflix Studios Fired Zack Snyder that's bad.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/31/2025, 1:30 PM
@bobevanz - all we can do is sit back and laugh at them for eventually losing all of their credibility.

Nolanite out
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/31/2025, 12:33 PM
DC Comic Book Readers and fans have been to Hell and Back. All Deserve James Gunn's DCU Superman to be a Success.

User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/31/2025, 12:40 PM
“I’m no defender of Gunn"

Why would someone need to mention this?👀

Is it because of the amount of Gunn Glazing going on that he has to reassure us that he's an impartial party 🤔😅
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/31/2025, 1:27 PM
@JurassicClunge - because his bosses at disney/marvel will notice and no one wants to lose a payday on this economy 😅

The industry of shilling is real
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/31/2025, 12:48 PM
I mean I said this when the original articles came out. They have a lot riding on Superman. Genuinely the whole universe, why wouldn’t they tinker to the end
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/31/2025, 12:50 PM
Hack Snyder is the Worse Director in Hollwood and Single Handley Destroyed the DC Universe.

If Hack Snyder is so Great Why are all Studios Dumping him? Today there is NO Studio in Hollywood will hire him.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/31/2025, 1:00 PM
@AllsGood - How Bad is Zack Snyder? Even Netflix Fired Him.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 5/31/2025, 1:05 PM
@AllsGood - but I do miss the days on here of Snyder fan meltdowns. Jollem brought a lot of humor to the 30-40 pages of DCEU flame wars
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/31/2025, 1:00 PM
Hyped for this, this feels like the closest we've ever gotten to a live-action episode of Justice League United.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/31/2025, 1:05 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Could Not agree more or said it better myself. JLU is the BEST version/incarnation of Superman that ive ever seen... so hoping this comes close to the magic the JLU brought to Supes
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/31/2025, 1:04 PM
Gunn.

The little tinker.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/31/2025, 1:05 PM
Just see this interview with Chris McQuarrie and it’ll show you that all big movies are pretty much tinkered with till the end whether that’s picture lock or release…

?si=ja-SbBkQdOCz_IYJ

It’s great that Gunn is willing to see what works or not for the betterment of of the film rather then adhere to his ego like some directors might.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 5/31/2025, 1:16 PM
Hope this movies soars
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/31/2025, 1:31 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer -

I hope it gets hit with apathy and disdain kryptonite and plummets to the Earth.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/31/2025, 1:16 PM
"James Gunn Expected To Deliver Final Cut Next Week; Update On Negative "Sky-Is-Falling" Reports"

James Gunn to shareholders and fans...
User Comment Image
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 5/31/2025, 1:20 PM
Relax folks.🤣 Superman's gonna be a safe, comedic, action-packed, family-friendly comic book movie.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/31/2025, 1:33 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME -

Nothings say family friendly like James "here's how a boy..." Gunn.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/31/2025, 1:28 PM
Final draft being turned in while The Fantastic Flop is still in the editing phase.

I wouldn't be surprised if Kevin Feige himself is shitting in his pants trying to put together the movie.

I seriously hope that The Fantastic Flop screens in front of someone and that they spoil the whole movie online.

Wouldn't that be some shit.

Nolanite out
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/31/2025, 1:35 PM
@Nolanite -

Kevin Fartie wants Fantastic Bore to be bad.

There's no other explanation for it looking so bad.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder