SUPERMAN: James Gunn Expected To Deliver Final Cut Next Week; Update On Negative "Sky-Is-Falling" Reports

The next big-screen outing for the Man of Steel was always going to be heavily scrutinized in the build up to its release, and James Gunn's DCU reboot arrives under the weight of enormous expectations. Gunn himself has admitted that the future of an entire franchise rests on Superman's shoulders, so it's hardly surprising that those involved with bringing the movie to the screen are doing their utmost to deliver a film that appeals to the widest possible audience.

Last-minute changes for any major studio tentpole are normal, but we have heard that some pretty major alterations were made following the most recent test-screening, with up to 25 minutes trimmed from an earlier version of the movie, that was said to "lean heavier on humor." There have also been reports of editor and composer shuffles, and a significant restructure of the plot.

THR has now weighed in to clarify a few things, and the trade seems to feel that Superman is doing just fine.

Apparently, there were three days of pick-ups, but "no major reshoots." David Fleming was indeed brought in as an additional composer to work alongside John Murphy, and both of their music will feature in the movie.

“I’m no defender of Gunn, but none of this is unusual,” says one THR source. “It’s part of honing of the movie. Any movie.” Another noted; “Gunn absolutely tests, he absolutely tinkers. He’s not one of those directors who can’t take suggestions."

Despite some "sky-is-falling" test-screening reports, the studio is said to have every confidence in Superman, and Gunn is reportedly due to deliver a final and locked movie next Friday.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."