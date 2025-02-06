SUPERMAN: New Comic Book Cover Sees David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Recreate ACTION COMICS #1

SUPERMAN: New Comic Book Cover Sees David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Recreate ACTION COMICS #1

DC Comics artist Dan Mora has created a new variant cover for "Superman Day" featuring his take on David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow recreating the iconic Action Comics #1 cover. You can see it here...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2025 03:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

A new look at Superman is expected to be released during this Sunday's "Puppy Bowl." Unfortunately, with Warner Bros. skipping the Big Game, we're not expecting anything more than a TV spot revolving around Krypto the Superdog. 

There's always a chance we'll be surprised, of course, but thanks to DC Comics artist Dan Mora, we have a fantastic piece of artwork to share with you today featuring David Corenswet's Superman.

Paying homage to the iconic Action Comics #1 cover by Joe Shuster, it sounds like this will be available as a variant cover for a facsimile reprint of Superman's 1938 debut (and released as part of the "Superman Day" celebrations on April 18). 

It would probably be a little too on the nose for filmmaker James Gunn to recreate this in Superman but this makes for a striking piece of imagery, nonetheless.

"I really loved working with David Corenswet," Gunn said last year. "David both has that optimistic boy scout quality that Superman has, both on screen and in real life, frankly, and a real down to earth-ness."

"Besides the fact that he’s this incredibly good-looking guy, he doesn’t have any sort of arrogance or ego in that way. But he is a really phenomenally trained actor who went to school at Juilliard and is just one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. He’s incredibly nuanced, incredibly questioning all the time, figuring out how he can give the best performance."

"And there’s never a take that I look at after the dailies, and think he isn’t fully authentically Superman," he added. "He is Superman every moment he’s in the movie. And even the stuff where I’m cutting together the best performance is possible, his worst take is still great."

Check out this new Superman-inspired variant cover below.

Dan Mora Action Comics 1 Golden Age Facsimile Reprint Cover for #Superman Day @jamesgunn.bsky.social @dc.com #dccomics FIRST LOOK

[image or embed]

— Ovrlord (@ovrlord.bsky.social) February 5, 2025 at 11:27 PM

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Trailer Battle: Marvel Studios' THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Vs. DC's SUPERMAN
Related:

Trailer Battle: Marvel Studios' THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Vs. DC's SUPERMAN
SUPERMAN Estate Sues WB/DC In An Attempt To Block The Release Of James Gunn's Movie In Key Territories
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Estate Sues WB/DC In An Attempt To Block The Release Of James Gunn's Movie In Key Territories

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/6/2025, 3:06 PM
He's missing a few wrinkles
grif
grif - 2/6/2025, 3:06 PM
a homage thats never been done before for sure

very original

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/6/2025, 3:07 PM
Beautiful...

DC needs to start the marketing campaign.

We should be more of David and not the bloody dog.

For [frick]s sake
grif
grif - 2/6/2025, 3:14 PM
maybe they should have gone with a spiderman 300 cover homage. less popular
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/6/2025, 3:17 PM
Superman isn't a mediocre white. However, damn sure darth algar and makeamericagrea sure are. They must've lost a promotion to Indian women that were more qualified than they are, LOL.

This film, although it still looks goofy (Snyder's has a more mature look and flow), I think it's going to surprise us. I'm all in.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder