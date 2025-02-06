SUPERMAN: New Comic Book Cover Sees David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Recreate ACTION COMICS #1

A new look at Superman is expected to be released during this Sunday's "Puppy Bowl." Unfortunately, with Warner Bros. skipping the Big Game, we're not expecting anything more than a TV spot revolving around Krypto the Superdog.

There's always a chance we'll be surprised, of course, but thanks to DC Comics artist Dan Mora, we have a fantastic piece of artwork to share with you today featuring David Corenswet's Superman.

Paying homage to the iconic Action Comics #1 cover by Joe Shuster, it sounds like this will be available as a variant cover for a facsimile reprint of Superman's 1938 debut (and released as part of the "Superman Day" celebrations on April 18).

It would probably be a little too on the nose for filmmaker James Gunn to recreate this in Superman but this makes for a striking piece of imagery, nonetheless.

"I really loved working with David Corenswet," Gunn said last year. "David both has that optimistic boy scout quality that Superman has, both on screen and in real life, frankly, and a real down to earth-ness."

"Besides the fact that he’s this incredibly good-looking guy, he doesn’t have any sort of arrogance or ego in that way. But he is a really phenomenally trained actor who went to school at Juilliard and is just one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. He’s incredibly nuanced, incredibly questioning all the time, figuring out how he can give the best performance."

"And there’s never a take that I look at after the dailies, and think he isn’t fully authentically Superman," he added. "He is Superman every moment he’s in the movie. And even the stuff where I’m cutting together the best performance is possible, his worst take is still great."

Check out this new Superman-inspired variant cover below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.