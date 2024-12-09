SUPERMAN Official Theater Standee Spotted At Tokyo Comic-Con

Though it doesn't feature any new imagery from the movie, an official theatre standee for James Gunn's Superman has been spotted as part of a Tokyo Comic-Con display...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 09, 2024 08:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Tokyo Comic-Con took place over the weekend, and while the event was light on major reveals, an official theatre standee for James Gunn's Superman was spotted as part of a display on the convention floor.

Unfortunately, the poster doesn't feature any new imagery from the movie, only giving us another look at the Kingdom Come-inspired logo. But if this sort of promotional material is beginning to show up in the wild, there's a good chance we'll see a new poster prior to the release of the first trailer.

Still no ETA on the highly-anticipated teaser, but we know it will be released before the end of the year.

Gunn recently confirmed that the DCU reboot has scheduled some additional pickups. "Not a few days [of additional shooting]. We’re doing a day and a half of pickup shots. No scenes. No reshoots. Just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film.”

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," Gunn said in a recent interview. "It’s completely different from [Creature Commandos] in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

RolandD
RolandD - 12/9/2024, 8:53 PM
I’m all in!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/9/2024, 9:24 PM
@RolandD - same sir
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/9/2024, 9:03 PM
I'm all out.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/9/2024, 9:24 PM
@Malatrova15 - so, you're gay?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/9/2024, 9:08 PM
Very shiny.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/9/2024, 9:08 PM
It may as well be nothing.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/9/2024, 9:26 PM
@FrankenDad - yet it's something. you seemed to have noticed it as something since you posted about this nothingness.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/9/2024, 9:13 PM
Once again, this site leaves me feeling ripped off.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 12/9/2024, 9:18 PM
@GeneralZod - but we still come back (because this is honestly the best cbm site comment section out there)
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/9/2024, 9:25 PM
@KaptainKhaos - so agree with that
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2024, 9:21 PM
I dig the Kingdom Come-esque symbol!!.

It’s got a nice feel of both being alien but also looking like a regular S in a way that humans could understand…

Maybe it’s reading too much into it it could be a nice indicator of Clark’s arc in this which is meant to be him reconciling his alien heritage with his human upbringing.

It might also tie in thematically with Superman being a source of inspiration to the world and showing the other public “heroes”what true heroism really means like in the comic.

