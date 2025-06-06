SUPERMAN: Robert Pattinson's Batman Joins The DCU With His Own (Fan-Made) Character Poster

It's been over two years since DC Studios first revealed its slate of movies and TV shows. While Superman is now just over a month away from swooping into theaters, James Gunn and Peter Safran appear no closer to casting their Batman.

Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold isn't taking shape anywhere near as close to becoming a reality as fans would like. The same could be said for The Batman Part II, an "Elseworlds" tale that's been in the writing stages for what's starting to feel like forever.

For a time, it looked like Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader could join the DCU, potentially merging the two franchises. Gunn has confirmed he considered the idea, but remains resolute that Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel is still happening (outside of the world he's building).

Now, though, a fan-made poster for Superman gives the people what they want: Pattinson's Batman in the DCU. He fits right in and would no doubt look great standing alongside David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow.

Rumour has it that Gunn is already writing a World's Finest movie, and at this rate, that will be our introduction to the DCU's Batman before he meets his son, Damian Wayne/Robin, in The Brave and the Bold.

Talking at a press event in February, Gunn said it's "certainly not the plan" for Pattinson's Batman to join the world he's creating. Safran chimed in with, "We love him, but we've got to introduce a Batman into the DCU. It's imperative. That's the plan for The Brave and the Bold."

The executive added that they "love Matt Reeves' vision for The Batman - Part II and [are] looking forward to this film as much as you are. He hasn't yet turned in a script, but what we've read so far is very encouraging." Despite recent reports that it would be done by Memorial Day, we're hearing it's yet to be delivered.

Safran pointed out that DC Studios is "in very active development on The Brave and the Bold, and that story's also coming together very nicely."

Do you think Gunn and Safran need to convince Pattinson to join the DCU as Batman?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.