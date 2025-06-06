SUPERMAN: Robert Pattinson's Batman Joins The DCU With His Own (Fan-Made) Character Poster

A new fan-made poster for James Gunn's Superman reveals what it would be like if Robert Pattinson joined the DCU as its Batman. Somehow, this works better than we ever imagined. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Jun 06, 2025 12:06 PM EST
It's been over two years since DC Studios first revealed its slate of movies and TV shows. While Superman is now just over a month away from swooping into theaters, James Gunn and Peter Safran appear no closer to casting their Batman. 

Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold isn't taking shape anywhere near as close to becoming a reality as fans would like. The same could be said for The Batman Part II, an "Elseworlds" tale that's been in the writing stages for what's starting to feel like forever. 

For a time, it looked like Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader could join the DCU, potentially merging the two franchises. Gunn has confirmed he considered the idea, but remains resolute that Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel is still happening (outside of the world he's building). 

Now, though, a fan-made poster for Superman gives the people what they want: Pattinson's Batman in the DCU. He fits right in and would no doubt look great standing alongside David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow. 

Rumour has it that Gunn is already writing a World's Finest movie, and at this rate, that will be our introduction to the DCU's Batman before he meets his son, Damian Wayne/Robin, in The Brave and the Bold

Talking at a press event in February, Gunn said it's "certainly not the plan" for Pattinson's Batman to join the world he's creating. Safran chimed in with, "We love him, but we've got to introduce a Batman into the DCU. It's imperative. That's the plan for The Brave and the Bold."

The executive added that they "love Matt Reeves' vision for The Batman - Part II and [are] looking forward to this film as much as you are. He hasn't yet turned in a script, but what we've read so far is very encouraging." Despite recent reports that it would be done by Memorial Day, we're hearing it's yet to be delivered. 

Safran pointed out that DC Studios is "in very active development on The Brave and the Bold, and that story's also coming together very nicely."

Do you think Gunn and Safran need to convince Pattinson to join the DCU as Batman?

image host

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/6/2025, 12:22 PM
Lol! I do hope Gunn gives us a proper Superman and Batman team up movie next, and the Joker and Lex Luthor are the villains in it.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/6/2025, 12:26 PM
What's so speacial about this from all the other fan made ones? did you make this one Josh? should we hang it on the fridge?
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/6/2025, 12:56 PM
@HashTagSwagg - this hit my funnies.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/6/2025, 12:30 PM
Sloooooooow news day lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/6/2025, 12:35 PM
@SATW42 -
Six seasons and a movie!
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/6/2025, 12:31 PM
It looks stupid. Batman does not fit that background.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/6/2025, 12:31 PM
It's a reality I'd prefer to the one right now, Pattinson is a capable actor and would be wasted if not utilized more. Reeve's universe fits the DCU, why not join them?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/6/2025, 12:32 PM

Oh who cares at this point.

They haven't fired MooseSh!tty yet, which means nothing positive has happened regarding this.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/6/2025, 12:33 PM
@DocSpock - I might be out of the loop but who's MooseSh!tty and why do they deserve to be fired?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/6/2025, 12:37 PM
@Blergh -

The guy who directed that awful Flash movie.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/6/2025, 12:40 PM
@DocSpock - Ah! Gotcha, yeah not so sure about Muschietti after Flash either, wasn't a fan of the It remakes either but at least they had some whimsy to them. Flash just felt empty, soulless and studio mandated to hell 'n back.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/6/2025, 12:48 PM
@Blergh -

Yes, after crappo Flash and It, they want to turn their most bankable character Batman over to this a$$hat?

I guess they like losing money.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/6/2025, 12:33 PM
I like the original idea of keeping The Batman separate from the DCU Batman. Hope they keep it that way.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/6/2025, 12:46 PM
Sadly it’s time to move on. After Superman is a hit, they can reveal their casting for the new Batman and get the new movie rolling and quietly cancel The Batman part II OR if they are contractually obligated to release it, do so AFTER the Brave and the Bold.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/6/2025, 1:02 PM
We all see how this plays out. DISNEY & WB place all these actors under huge picture deal contracts. From there, they allow AI technology to catch up, use said actors likeness in production, slash pay of all parties invloved and produce better stories with little to no effort. 🙂😐🤨.

Don't believe me?

?si=K9foH5g3tcIei8xx



?si=JpmbFHbaWXb-SdQ5


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/6/2025, 1:06 PM
😂😂😂😂

This is bollocks

For [frick]s sake
grif
grif - 6/6/2025, 1:13 PM
who wants a poster of batman with his cowl off?

