SUPERMAN Screening Buzz Begins As James Gunn Responds To Recent Reshoots Report

THR has confirmed that James Gunn recently held a screening for Superman, while also reporting that reshoots are scheduled for the coming weeks...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 07, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We recently reported that test-screenings for Superman were taking place, and THR has now confirmed that director James Gunn has shown the DCU reboot in "its unfinished, still deep-in-post form" to at least one select group of people.

The trade mentions one screening, in particular, that was held "on the lot and with his close-knit crew of people he trusts."

This doesn't sound like an actual test-screening, so much as Gunn unveiling an early cut of the film for friends and family. In any case, THR is "keeping the buzz about the movie itself in our own Fortress of Solitude" for the time being, but we have heard that the response was very positive indeed (not exactly a huge surprise).

Hopefully, we'll start to see some reactions come in as more screenings take place. Attendees are usually under strict embargo when it comes to discussing the movies they see, but as we know, this doesn't always prevent a few details (sometimes more than a few) from finding their way online.

The site is also reporting that some reshoots are scheduled to take place in LA soon, but Gunn has clarified that it's just a day-and-a-half of pickup shots. “No scenes. No reshoots. Just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film.” 

Image

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," Gunn said in a recent interview. "It’s completely different from [Creature Commandos] in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 12/7/2024, 12:03 PM
Oh no, he dared to show an unfinished cut of the film to his friends ?


Pearl clutchers whining about nepotism in 3, 2, 1...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/7/2024, 12:05 PM
Sounds good!!.

The big panels for CCXP are this weekend if I’m not mistaken so I can see them surprise debuting the trailer this weekend.
tmp3
tmp3 - 12/7/2024, 12:09 PM
Really hope we finally get a great big-screen Lex. Hackman was fun as a silver age take, but I really wanna see a version that’s closer to the cold, calculated mastermind from the post-Crisis comics. Hoult impressed me a lot w/ Juror #2, so I think he has the sauce - just gotta hope Gunn’s script has enough meat on its bone to give him an opportunity to shine
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/7/2024, 12:24 PM
Can't wait.

In Gunn we trust!!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/7/2024, 12:28 PM
Gonna be one of the greatest films ever. A cultural change like SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE was.

BRING IT!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/7/2024, 12:34 PM
@lazlodaytona - You're setting yourself up for disappointment.
Timerider
Timerider - 12/7/2024, 12:56 PM
@lazlodaytona - He’s right, it’s best to go in thinking the absolute worst, this way you won’t be disappointed.

