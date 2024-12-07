SUPERMAN Screening Buzz Begins As James Gunn Responds To Recent Reshoots Report

We recently reported that test-screenings for Superman were taking place, and THR has now confirmed that director James Gunn has shown the DCU reboot in "its unfinished, still deep-in-post form" to at least one select group of people.

The trade mentions one screening, in particular, that was held "on the lot and with his close-knit crew of people he trusts."

This doesn't sound like an actual test-screening, so much as Gunn unveiling an early cut of the film for friends and family. In any case, THR is "keeping the buzz about the movie itself in our own Fortress of Solitude" for the time being, but we have heard that the response was very positive indeed (not exactly a huge surprise).

Hopefully, we'll start to see some reactions come in as more screenings take place. Attendees are usually under strict embargo when it comes to discussing the movies they see, but as we know, this doesn't always prevent a few details (sometimes more than a few) from finding their way online.

The site is also reporting that some reshoots are scheduled to take place in LA soon, but Gunn has clarified that it's just a day-and-a-half of pickup shots. “No scenes. No reshoots. Just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film.”

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," Gunn said in a recent interview. "It’s completely different from [Creature Commandos] in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."