SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Look At Clark Kent, SUPERGIRL Easter Egg, And More

Filming continues on the Cleveland, Ohio set of James Gunn's Superman, and with the rubble back on the streets, it looks like they're preparing to shoot another explosive set piece.

We'll hopefully be able to bring you some shots from those sequences later on, but for now, we have a new round-up of photos from the last couple of days.

There's nothing massively revealing here, but we do have a couple of new snaps of David Corenswet as Clark Kent as he pushes his way through the crowd. The black-and-white image confirms that the Man of Steel is going to have his own merchandise in the DCU, and we also have a close-up of Kent's Daily Planet press badge.

This curly-haired take on Clark has proved to be somewhat divisive, but it's certainly one way to distinguish the mild-mannered reporter from his super-powered alter ego.

Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted a couple of new Easter-eggs relating to Supergirl and Glen Glenmorgan, aka Mr. Metropolis.

Check out the photos at the links below, along with a video of Gunn signing autographs for fans near the set.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”