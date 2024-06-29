SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Look At Clark Kent, SUPERGIRL Easter Egg, And More

We have a few more photos from the Cleveland set of James Gunn's Superman here, including a new look at David Corenswet as Clark Kent...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 29, 2024 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Filming continues on the Cleveland, Ohio set of James Gunn's Superman, and with the rubble back on the streets, it looks like they're preparing to shoot another explosive set piece.

We'll hopefully be able to bring you some shots from those sequences later on, but for now, we have a new round-up of photos from the last couple of days.

There's nothing massively revealing here, but we do have a couple of new snaps of David Corenswet as Clark Kent as he pushes his way through the crowd. The black-and-white image confirms that the Man of Steel is going to have his own merchandise in the DCU, and we also have a close-up of Kent's Daily Planet press badge.

This curly-haired take on Clark has proved to be somewhat divisive, but it's certainly one way to distinguish the mild-mannered reporter from his super-powered alter ego.

Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted a couple of new Easter-eggs relating to Supergirl and Glen Glenmorgan, aka Mr. Metropolis.

Check out the photos at the links below, along with a video of Gunn signing autographs for fans near the set.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN: Newly Spotted Easter Egg Links Mister Terrific To [SPOILER]...And A Certain Superhero Team?!
SUPERMAN Set Video Finds Mr. Terrific Behaving Very Strangely - Is He Interacting With [SPOILER]?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/29/2024, 8:18 AM
Me whenever i see that Clark Kent hairstyle...
User Comment Image

I'm sorry i can't. XD

Also, that Supergirl easter egg is a reach.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/29/2024, 8:24 AM
@Doomsday8888 - "Comet" with a white horse as the logo... Really? You don't think that's a Supergirl reference?
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 6/29/2024, 8:26 AM
@Doomsday8888 - is this how pathetic of a fan base we’ve become? That we’re complaining about hairstyles now? Especially with Superman?

Christ sake only a few years ago we were screaming out for him to have the mullet.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/29/2024, 8:40 AM
@MarkCassidy
I guess it will depend on if the world knows about Supergirl or not.


@Se4M4NSt4ine
Everything about Superman is iconic, you will NEVER see any othet superhero being under such a scrutiny.

Crazy that i have to tell this to someone in 2024 but here we are.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 6/29/2024, 8:42 AM
@Doomsday8888 - crazy I have to tell a grown man (I’m presuming) to grow up over a hairstyle in 2024.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/29/2024, 8:58 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine
Man if you're so assblasted now...i can't even imagine once the movie drops.🤧
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 6/29/2024, 9:02 AM
@Doomsday8888 - what?😂
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/29/2024, 9:13 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - weren't people complaining about cavills hairline and Gals weight? This is nothing new
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 6/29/2024, 8:27 AM
I love everything I’ve seen about this movie so far. The costume is growing on me, I thoroughly believe Gunn’s taking a Marvel approach and fixing stuff in post, like Marvel have done.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/29/2024, 8:40 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine
Oh.

So you're just a Richard Rider, my bad.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 6/29/2024, 8:45 AM
@Doomsday8888 - oh no! I’ve been exposed! God forbid I say something positive about this movie.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/29/2024, 8:56 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine
God forbid i post a silly gif about the hairstyle, do you even have a shred of self-awareness ffs???
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 6/29/2024, 9:01 AM
@Doomsday8888 - so… speaking of self awareness, you admit it was a silly thing to post? Thank you
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/29/2024, 9:11 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - I’ll admit it… the suit is kind of growing on me, ngl 🫣
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/29/2024, 9:15 AM
@FireandBlood - smh!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/29/2024, 9:16 AM
@DeadClunge - It’s all over my feed, like a song on the radio keeps playing you tried to reject except now it’s caught you humming the shit 😂
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/29/2024, 9:20 AM
@FireandBlood - 😅😅😅

I get what you mean but I just can't man, it's so fvcking baggy 😭😮‍💨 and them god dam lines I just can't lmao. Maybe if they fix the bagginess in post I might change my mind but for now 🤢🤮
tylerzero
tylerzero - 6/29/2024, 8:35 AM
Thinking positively...

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/29/2024, 8:40 AM
Almost as funny as that scuba suit 😂
Colton
Colton - 6/29/2024, 9:11 AM
The mad mop of hair makes sense to be fair.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/29/2024, 9:23 AM
Some cool Easter eggs there with Comet Trailways and Glenmorgan Square…

However that shot of Clark in a crowd with all the Superman merch behind him struck me , so good!!.

Anyway , I’m getting more & more excited for this film with every passing day!!.
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 6/29/2024, 9:33 AM
Has anyone else noticed the Superman figures in the back of the black and white Clark Kent pic? I don't know if that's supposed to be the same suit but it looks pretty skin-tight!

