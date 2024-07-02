SUPERMAN Set Photos/Video See Supes Make A Save As New Villain Rumors Surface - Possible SPOILERS

SUPERMAN Set Photos/Video See Supes Make A Save As New Villain Rumors Surface - Possible SPOILERS

We're not quite done with the Superman set snaps for the day, as this latest batch feature the Man of Steel making a save following an explosion. We also have some more (rumored) details on the villain...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 02, 2024 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Some more photos/videos/details from the set of James Gunn's Superman have been shared online, and this time we get to see the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) make a save in the wake of an explosion.

The videos highlight what looks like a pretty exciting practical stunt, while the accompanying shots feature Supes running through the falling debris to shelter a little girl from the blast.

The photos also include a blue figure in a kneeling position. Despite speculation that this might be be a new CGI character, it's most likely just a CGI reference model for Corenswet - but a new rumor relating to the movie's unnamed villain is doing the rounds.

Possible spoilers follow.

Several fan accounts and photographers have shared (since deleted) posts indicating that revealing new details on this mysterious masked man have come to light, and after doing some digging, we're hearing that he has indeed been referred to on set as Bizarro.

This may simply be a placeholder name for a character who appears to be an amalgamation of several comic book villains, but, if accurate, it would certainly be an intriguing development.

Have a look at the photos and videos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Fan-Poster Utilizing Recent Set Photo
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Fan-Poster Utilizing Recent Set Photo
SUPERMAN Set Photos/Videos See The Man Of Steel (And Lois Lane) Take Flight And A Touching Cameo - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Photos/Videos See The Man Of Steel (And Lois Lane) Take Flight And A Touching Cameo - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/2/2024, 6:27 PM
As long as the save was consensual.
Origame
Origame - 7/2/2024, 6:31 PM
@IAmAHoot - show me on the doll where superman saved you
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 7/2/2024, 6:32 PM
@IAmAHoot - you have trouble talking to grown women I bet
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/2/2024, 6:35 PM
@IAmAHoot - that’s a really creepy and disgusting comment to make. Whats wrong with you….
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/2/2024, 6:36 PM
@Mrtoke -

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/2/2024, 6:37 PM
@TheMetaMan - Because it's how sperheroes were ended in The Incredibles.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2024, 6:27 PM
Cool!!.

I do wonder why he’s running towards the girl then flying (unless he’s just close by which could be the case).

Also definitely seems like that suit has been through a scrap now and is dirtied up.

I wonder if this is all from the third act of the film or are they just doing all their Metropolis location shooting in one go?…

I could see it being the latter.
Origame
Origame - 7/2/2024, 6:31 PM
Oh no. Superman is saving a girl. Doesn't he know girls and women don't need no help from men?

Somebody call sweet baby. Clearly they need to bring their genius to movies 🤣
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/2/2024, 6:32 PM
The cape looks to be shorter, which is an improvement, IMO.
Origame
Origame - 7/2/2024, 6:34 PM
@tylerzero - he may have a smaller cape for stunts.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2024, 6:34 PM
Also , I like that we are seeing Superman save civilians rather then just beat the bad guys.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/2/2024, 6:35 PM
snap that neck superman!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder