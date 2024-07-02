SUPERMAN Set Photos/Video See Supes Make A Save As New Villain Rumors Surface - Possible SPOILERS

Some more photos/videos/details from the set of James Gunn's Superman have been shared online, and this time we get to see the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) make a save in the wake of an explosion.

The videos highlight what looks like a pretty exciting practical stunt, while the accompanying shots feature Supes running through the falling debris to shelter a little girl from the blast.

The photos also include a blue figure in a kneeling position. Despite speculation that this might be be a new CGI character, it's most likely just a CGI reference model for Corenswet - but a new rumor relating to the movie's unnamed villain is doing the rounds.

Possible spoilers follow.

Several fan accounts and photographers have shared (since deleted) posts indicating that revealing new details on this mysterious masked man have come to light, and after doing some digging, we're hearing that he has indeed been referred to on set as Bizarro.

This may simply be a placeholder name for a character who appears to be an amalgamation of several comic book villains, but, if accurate, it would certainly be an intriguing development.

Have a look at the photos and videos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”