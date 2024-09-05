SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Rumored To Have Filmed Scene As Lex Luthor For PEACEMAKER Season 2

A new rumor doing the rounds online is claiming that Nicholas Hoult has filmed at least one scene as Lex Luthor for the second season of Peacemaker...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 05, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn made it very clear that the new DCU would be a much more cohesive shared universe than the DCEU ever was when he took over as co-CEO of DC Studios, and we already know that the upcoming Superman reboot will have some connections to the second season of Peacemaker.

At the very least, it's been confirmed that Frank Grillo will appear as Rick Flag Sr. in both, and a new rumor is claiming that a much bigger character is also set to make his presence felt in Peacemaker season 2 after making his debut on the big screen.

According to Grace Randolph, Nicholas Hoult has filmed a scene as Lex Luthor for the Max show's sophomore run.

Grace isn't known as the most reliable of sources, but she has broken a few significant scoops in the past, so we'd say this is worth some attention. Plus, based on those recent set photos, Luthor is most likely funding Flag and his crew as they set about capturing the Man of Steel in Superman, so it would only make sense that he'd still be pulling Rick's strings in Peacemaker.

Gunn recently shared our first official look (from the back) of the new helmet John Cena will sport in season 2.

Though the photo has since been removed, a mural was recently spotted on set featuring John Cena's Peacemaker (wearing a slightly different costume), his father in his White Dragon outfit, and a mysterious third character who many believe will turn out to be Christopher Smith's brother, Keith.

If you watched season 1, you'll know that Chris accidentally killed his older brother by punching him in the head when their father forced them to fight for his Aryan pals' entertainment, but the theory is that this image was painted in an alternate timeline where Keith lived and joined his father and brother as part of a vigilante team.

This may seem like a bit of a stretch, but we do know that Robert Patrick is set to return as Augee Smith despite being killed off in the season 1 finale, and it would explain James Gunn's comments about season 1 not being part of the DCU.

Rather than simply pretending certain events (the Justice League cameos, for example) didn't happen, he might be planning to bring Peacemaker and the supporting characters into a whole new reality.

Danielle Brooks and Steve Agee have also been confirmed to reprise their season 1 roles, with Sol Rodríguez and David Denman joining the fray as Sasha Bordeaux and "Larry."

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!"

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show.

A premiere date has not been announced.

Forthas
Forthas - 9/5/2024, 1:37 PM
But is he in the opening dance sequence????
6of13
6of13 - 9/5/2024, 1:43 PM
Hoult is gonna kill it as Lex Luthor.
kazuma
kazuma - 9/5/2024, 1:46 PM
@6of13 - I'm excited to see his Lex.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 1:47 PM
@6of13 - yep

Dude looks so good in the role!!.

User Comment Image

It’s funny how dude auditioned for both Batman & Superman but was eventually cast as Lex lolw
The1st
The1st - 9/5/2024, 1:53 PM
@kazuma - I'm optimistic we finally get movie live action Lex proper.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 1:52 PM
Grace Randolph…

User Comment Image

Anyway , it would be cool to see Lex appear in Peacemaker S2 though…

Could certainly be a possibility since Superman and it were shooting concurrently for a bit aswell.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 9/5/2024, 1:59 PM
If Grace said it you can bet on it being incorrect

