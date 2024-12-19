SUPERMAN Star Wendell Pierce Reveals His Perry White Look Ahead Of Today's Long-Awaited Trailer Debut

SUPERMAN Star Wendell Pierce Reveals His Perry White Look Ahead Of Today's Long-Awaited Trailer Debut

Ahead of today's highly anticipated trailer release, Superman star Wendell Pierce has taken to social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at the DCU's Perry White. You can take a closer look here...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 19, 2024 04:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The Wire and Jack Ryan star Wendell Pierce will play the DCU's Perry White in Superman. While he has been spotted from afar in set photos, the actor just hyped up today's trailer with a new look at his cigar-chomping Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief.

We don't know what to expect from this version of Perry but on the page, he's a key supporting character in Clark Kent's world. 

Pierce hasn't said much about his Superman role but, earlier this year, expressed his excitement about joining the franchise. "I did not know how big it was. I really did not know...the announcement was bigger than the story. That was a pleasant surprise," he admitted. "It's humbling, and I'm looking forward to it."

Many actors have played Perry White on screen, starting with Pierre Watkin in Columbia Pictures' popular Superman serials in the 1940s. John Hamilton, Lane Smith, Michael McKean, Jackie Cooper, Frank Langella, and Laurence Fishburne all followed, with the latter portraying the character in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League

Will we see Pierce's Perry in today's Superman trailer? That remains to be seen for now, though a recent description did promise that several key supporting characters will get the spotlight. 

Check out Pierce's behind-the-scenes photo from Superman below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms That Tomorrow's Trailer Will Feature (Mostly) New Footage
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms That Tomorrow's Trailer Will Feature (Mostly) New Footage
SUPERMAN Stars Pose For New Trailer Event Photos; Widescreen Version Of Teaser Released
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Stars Pose For New Trailer Event Photos; Widescreen Version Of Teaser Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 12/19/2024, 4:41 AM
Swanky! 🔥
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/19/2024, 4:59 AM
Looking good!!

Pierce is perfect for this role since he can play the stern boss and warm father figure aswell…

Great actor imo!!.

User Comment Image
6of13
6of13 - 12/19/2024, 5:00 AM
Can't wait! If I remember correctly, the MOS trailer dropped about 3am in the morning for me and I waited to watch it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder