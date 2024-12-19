SUPERMAN Star Wendell Pierce Reveals His Perry White Look Ahead Of Today's Long-Awaited Trailer Debut

The Wire and Jack Ryan star Wendell Pierce will play the DCU's Perry White in Superman. While he has been spotted from afar in set photos, the actor just hyped up today's trailer with a new look at his cigar-chomping Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief.

We don't know what to expect from this version of Perry but on the page, he's a key supporting character in Clark Kent's world.

Pierce hasn't said much about his Superman role but, earlier this year, expressed his excitement about joining the franchise. "I did not know how big it was. I really did not know...the announcement was bigger than the story. That was a pleasant surprise," he admitted. "It's humbling, and I'm looking forward to it."

Many actors have played Perry White on screen, starting with Pierre Watkin in Columbia Pictures' popular Superman serials in the 1940s. John Hamilton, Lane Smith, Michael McKean, Jackie Cooper, Frank Langella, and Laurence Fishburne all followed, with the latter portraying the character in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

Will we see Pierce's Perry in today's Superman trailer? That remains to be seen for now, though a recent description did promise that several key supporting characters will get the spotlight.

Check out Pierce's behind-the-scenes photo from Superman below.

“Here’s a scoop! Superman trailer release in a few hours!” -Perry White pic.twitter.com/NeuRPMniNO — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) December 19, 2024

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.