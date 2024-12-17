Full SUPERMAN Trailer Description Leaks Online And It Sounds Unbelievably Awesome - SPOILERS

A full, in-depth description of this Thursday's Superman trailer has just landed and it sounds like we're in store for something special with James Gunn's take on the Man of Steel. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Dec 17, 2024 12:12 PM EST
The first Superman teaser trailer will be released this Thursday at 9am ET/6am PT/2pm BST. Not only is excitement high, but expectations are also through the roof and the pressure is on James Gunn and DC Studios to blow us all away. 

After all, Superman marks the first big screen DCU project and, following the zany antics of Creature Commandos, it has to set the tone for a new slate of movies and TV shows with the potential to rival the MCU. 

Following in the footsteps of the DCEU and what proved to be two disastrous years for the brand in theaters will not be easy. That started with Shazam! Fury of the Gods in 2023 and ended with Joker: Folie à Deux this past October (Blue Beetle was perhaps the only bright spot). Simply put, fans and regular moviegoers alike have soured on the DC brand.

And that is why the Superman teaser trailer needs to deliver. 

Following a press event yesterday, leaker @MyTimeToShineH has shared a full description of the footage - we've been unable to verify its accuracy but have read similar breakdowns from other sources - and we're sure you'll agree that it sounds...super. 

"The teaser trailer opens with Superman [crashing] into a snowy landscape, battered and struggling to rise. Silence breaks as he softly whistles, and Crypto bursts through the snow in response. Superman, resolute but in pain, whispers, 'Take me home.' The moment crescendos with a distorted electric guitar riff of John Williams’ iconic Superman theme—blending nostalgia with a modern edge."

"The teaser relies on visuals and music to carry its emotional weight, offering powerful glimpses of themes and conflicts rather than a clear narrative. Superman saves a little girl from an explosion, Clark Kent appears briefly at the Daily Planet, and Lois Lane shares a floating kiss with him, grounding their bond amid chaos."

"Lex Luthor looms ominously, hinting at darker plans, while the Fortress of Solitude reappears with its iconic crystal formations. Surprising moments include Superman clashing with Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl’s blink-and-miss-it shot, and Superman walking stoically through a hostile crowd, unfazed as tension rises."

"The trailer shifts to hope: people in a desperate third-world setting rally under a Superman flag, a young boy whispering his name with reverence. Quick highlights add layers—Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern exudes charisma, and a heartfelt porch moment with Pa Kent reveals Superman’s humanity. The teaser ends on a quiet yet powerful note: Superman and Lois stand together, hand-in-hand, looking toward the sky, embodying love, trust, and hope."

Could this be the Man of Tomorrow we've all been waiting to see on screen? Superman & Lois achieved that on The CW, of course, but the DC Studios movie does sound like a much-needed reset for Kal-El. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The movie also stars Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Composer John Murphy Shares 30-Second Theme From SUPERMAN Ahead Of Trailer Release
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 12/17/2024, 12:16 PM
Sounds good to me
MahN166A
MahN166A - 12/17/2024, 12:16 PM
I’m ready!
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 12/17/2024, 12:17 PM
User Comment Image
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 12/17/2024, 12:18 PM
As someone who doesnt really care about Superman.

I cant wait.
BuzzKillington
BuzzKillington - 12/17/2024, 12:20 PM
Already sounds better than Man of Steel
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/17/2024, 12:30 PM
@BuzzKillington - Go on.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/17/2024, 12:21 PM
Please be good

I really want to be Hyped for CBM again

I bet we get the full trailer for Superbowl Sunday

also trailers for

Thunderbolts (Sentry full reveal)
Fantastic Four
stevezegers
stevezegers - 12/17/2024, 12:22 PM
Krypto. With a K! Ive never been so offended.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 12/17/2024, 12:23 PM
So the leaked trailer was fake and AI
ImmovableForce
ImmovableForce - 12/17/2024, 12:27 PM
I've known for a very long time that the crystal fortress was one of many versions. I guess I don't care which version they go with. It bugs me that they're relying so much on sticking with things just because they were in the Donner film. Yeah, their logic is probably that Zack Snyder strayed from that and created so much division, but most of that division was about the character himself, and yeah some other aspects as well. Just don't be Zack Snyder!
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/17/2024, 12:31 PM
Excited for it like Superman movies not fan of books so much believe it trailer when we see it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2024, 12:33 PM
Sounds good if true!!.

“𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐢𝐬 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐡𝐢𝐦, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐨𝐬”.

User Comment Image

I do hope they don’t lean too much into him being a God as seems to be the case in the trailer a bit with the boy saying his name in reverence because I feel that’s where Snyder’s fault with the character was…

He focused too much on the “Super” and not enough imo on the Man.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/17/2024, 12:35 PM
I assumed it was fake because it wasn't Krypto focused




/s

