SUPERMAN Trailer Reportedly Debuts Next Week But The Man Of Steel May Not Be Its Main Focus

There have been rumblings about the first Superman trailer debuting in December for several weeks now and director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has only added further fuel to the fire with his recent social media posts.

We still don't know for sure whether there really is some kind of mysterious press event taking place for select journalists on Monday. However, Puck's Matthew Belloni - who previously wrote for The Hollywood Reporter and is considered a reliable insider among his peers - reports in his latest newsletter that the Superman trailer is indeed "debuting next week."

There's no word on what day it will drop but this gets the sneak peek into theaters in front of Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 next weekend.

It's previously been reported that the trailer might be similar to Barbie's in the sense that it will be more of a tease for the look and tone of the movie rather than a traditional sneak peek.

Belloni lends some weight to that report by saying, "Also, the star of the big 'Superman' trailer debuting next week is apparently... a dog?" In other words, the focus could be on Krypto rather than the Man of Steel, an interesting decision and one which should make it clear to people that this is a very different type of Superman movie.

Krypto bounding across the moon before taking a seat alongside Supes would be an undeniably effective way to tell fans and regular moviegoers alike that this isn't the DCEU's moody Kal-El and feels like a very James Gunn approach.

Here's what the filmmaker said when our first look at the Superdog was released earlier this year:

"Krypto arrives on screens in 'Superman' this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing 'Superman.' Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop." "It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?' - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than 'Adopt A Shelte Dog' Month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy."

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.