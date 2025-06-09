SUPERMAN TV Spot Featuring An Abundance Of New Footage Officially Released

"Eventually, people are going to figure out you're....Superman."

"Yeah, but the glasses."

Most of the TV spots we've seen for James Gunn's Superman have reused a lot of shots from the previously-released trailers, but this latest international promo for the DCU reboot is almost entirely comprised of brand-new footage.

In addition to a fun exchange between Lois Lane and Clark Kent, the teaser features more of Lex Luthor expressing his clear contempt for the alien with a "cocky grin and a stupid outfit," Clark and Lois interacting with the Daily Planet staff, Supes throwing Ultraman to the ground with a WWE-like suplex, and Krypto getting under the Man of Steel's feet in the Fortress of Solitude.

We're going to start seeing a lot more from this movie over the next few weeks, and there's a chance the marketing might reveal some major surprises or plot points. You're safe enough with this spot, but we'll be sure to give you a spoiler warning when necessary.

Finally we have the HD version of this ‘SUPERMAN’ tv spot! pic.twitter.com/cDt9rW8knZ — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) June 9, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."