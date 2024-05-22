THE CROW: Bill Skarsgård's Eric Draven Is Ready For A Fight In New Still From Rupert Sanders' Remake

A new still from The Crow has been released which puts the spotlight on Bill Skarsgård's Eric Draven, but has the titular anti-hero brought a knife to a gunfight? You can see him in action right here...

News
By JoshWilding - May 22, 2024 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Crow

Created by James O'Barr as a means of dealing with the death of his fiancée at the hands of a drunk driver, The Crow #1 was released in 1989 and became an instant classic. A big screen adaptation starring the late Brandon Lee followed in 1994 and it too is beloved. 

As a result, the odds are already stacked against this summer's remake. Ghost in the Shell director Rupert Sanders is at the helm, while John Wick: Chapter 4 star Bill Skarsgård takes on the role of Eric Draven.

The response to the first trailer wasn't overly positive and the movie's take on the title character - which has replaced the iconic makeup with Joker-style face tattoos - has been similarly divisive. So, yeah, we expect The Crow to struggle when it swoops into theaters in August. 

Now, we have a new look at Skarsgård's transformation and it looks like Eric is ready for a fight. 

"I was a huge fan of the original film growing up as a kid and was so honored to take on the role of Eric Draven," the actor said back in March. "But really what drew me to it was what Rupert Sanders wanted to do with it. He wanted to completely reimagine the story and the character and tailor it towards a modern audience."

"It’s a character that I know many revere and have a strong connection to - he is unlike any I’ve ever taken on before," Skarsgård continued. "Working with the remarkably talented FKA Twigs was magical. I felt a responsibility to Eric’s story and endeavored to stay true to the spirit of the source material.

"I can’t wait for the world to see the film, and hope it resonates with audiences as strongly as it did with those of us involved."

Check out this new look at The Crow in the X post below.

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr.

 Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Bill Skarsgård plays Eric Draven alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly Webster, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow is set to arrive in theaters on August 23.

THE CROW Gets New Poster And Featurette Ahead Of 30th Anniversary Re-Release
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/22/2024, 5:56 AM
Skarsgård = bad looking Joker
Lee = STING!
Ghoul
Ghoul - 5/22/2024, 5:58 AM
Sorry, I really wanted to give this one a chance after he signed on to play Eric Draven but this just isn’t looking good. Genuinely love the first one and it’s like back to the future to me, no reason at all to remake a masterpiece nothing about the original needed updating at all.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2024, 6:27 AM
@Ghoul - but it’s not a remake , just from the trailers seems like that they are using Eric & Shelley but everything else is pretty much it’s own story

I do think maybe they should have used a new character since there’s precedent for it in the mythos.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/22/2024, 6:33 AM
Ugly Sonic this shit!
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 5/22/2024, 6:44 AM
"He wanted to completely reimagine the story and the character and tailor it towards a modern audience."

You know, if a director wants to do his own thing so bad, why would he pretend to 'adapt' a pre-existing IP rather than create his own ? Is he just hoping to get more money/exposure because of the IP ? If so, even more reason to not watch this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2024, 6:44 AM
Not really a new still since we saw it in the trailers but oh well…

While I don’t think the movie looks good so far , I also don’t think it looks as bad as some are saying either.

Not a fan of some of the tats but I’m cool with the rest of the look , plus I like Bill Skarsgard and am intrigued to see his take on the character!!.

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/22/2024, 7:07 AM
User Comment Image

