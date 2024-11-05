THE CROW Is Now Available On Home Video And We're Celebrating With A Giveaway

The Crow is now available digitally for rent or purchase, as well as on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra High Definition, and DVD and we're celebrating with an awesome giveaway for one lucky fan of the film!

The swag pack includes a copy of The Crow in 4K, a custom journal, temporary tattoos, long sleeve shirt, charcoal sticks, a printed charcoal drawing, and a set of button pins! You can see everything that's included, as well as find out how to enter, below!

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Producers include Edward R. Pressman, Samuel Hadida, Victor Hadida, John Jencks, and Molly Hassell.

Bill Skarsgård plays Eric alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Published in 1989 by Caliber Press, The Crow is a dark, poignant revenge story infused with themes of love, loss, and redemption. O'Barr wrote and illustrated the comic to cope with the personal tragedy of his fiancée's death, which deeply influences the story's tone and character motivations.

The plot revolves around Eric Draven, a man who is brutally murdered alongside his fiancée, Shelly, by a gang of criminals. Eric returns from the dead, guided by a supernatural crow, to exact vengeance on those responsible for their deaths. His resurrection is fueled by an unbreakable love and a profound sense of justice, allowing him to confront the people who wronged him in violent, often symbolic ways.

Themes of gothic romance, existential pain, and the cycle of violence heavily influence the story. Eric's journey is not just about revenge; it's a means for him to find closure and, in some ways, redemption. His love for Shelly remains at the heart of the narrative, and much of the story's atmosphere and tone reflect O'Barr's own feelings of grief and sorrow.

The Crow's artwork is deeply atmospheric, relying on stark contrasts, shadow, and a raw, almost sketch-like quality that adds to the comic's haunting nature. O'Barr's use of black and white imagery enhances the tragic beauty of Eric's story, giving readers a visual experience that mirrors the raw, emotional weight of the narrative.

The Crow became a cult classic almost immediately upon its release, praised for its raw storytelling and unique style. Its success led to adaptations, including a 1994 film directed by Alex Proyas starring the late Brandon Lee. The film, which gained its cult following, closely follows the comic's storyline and aesthetic but incorporates more dialogue and cinematic elements. Tragically, Brandon Lee died during filming due to an on-set accident, which added another layer of dark mystique to the story's legacy.

The comic has since inspired sequels, spin-offs, and reinterpretations by other writers and artists, each adding their spin to the mythos of The Crow. The character of Eric Draven and the underlying themes of love, loss, and retribution continue to resonate with readers, making The Crow a defining work within independent comics and a timeless piece in the graphic novel genre.

