THE CROW Flops During Second Weekend In Theaters...And It's Fared No Better Overseas

The Crow just wrapped up its second weekend in theaters and, for the most part, it feels like the remake has already been forgotten. Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised seeing as it debuted at #8 during its opening weekend and has already slipped to #11.

The movie flopped during its first frame with a $4.6 million debut and made only $1.8 million this weekend to take its current domestic total to a mere $8.5 million. Overseas, it's performed no better and sits at just $13.2 million at the worldwide box office.

With a $50 million budget, this is nothing short of a disaster for Lionsgate and The Crow will likely go down as one of 2024's biggest flops.

With 22% on Rotten Tomatoes, Rupert Sanders' remake has a slightly better 65% score from audiences; however, that's done little to help its box office prospects and we'd imagine a Digital release is now imminent (it took only weeks for Borderlands to be released digitally, for example).

1994's The Crow starring the late Brandon Lee is a beloved cult classic and a movie many of its fans have long argued should be left alone and never remade. That's not how Hollywood typically works and this remake, based on the 1989 comic book series by James O'Barr, has been wholly rejected by audiences.

Last month, we asked you to cast your votes and share your thoughts on The Crow. Here are the results:

I haven't watched it/don't plan on watching - 55.3%

⭐ -14.24%

⭐⭐⭐ - 9.93%

⭐⭐⭐⭐ - 8.94%

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - 6.29%

⭐⭐ - 5.3% (16 votes)

Did you track The Crow down in theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place.

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Producers include Edward R. Pressman, Samuel Hadida, Victor Hadida, John Jencks, and Molly Hassell.

Bill Skarsgård plays Eric alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow is now playing in theaters.