THE CROW Flops During Second Weekend In Theaters...And It's Fared No Better Overseas

THE CROW Flops During Second Weekend In Theaters...And It's Fared No Better Overseas

Much to the surprise of, well, no one, The Crow's second weekend in theaters was no better than its first and the critically panned remake has also bombed at the worldwide box office. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 02, 2024 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Crow

The Crow just wrapped up its second weekend in theaters and, for the most part, it feels like the remake has already been forgotten. Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised seeing as it debuted at #8 during its opening weekend and has already slipped to #11. 

The movie flopped during its first frame with a $4.6 million debut and made only $1.8 million this weekend to take its current domestic total to a mere $8.5 million. Overseas, it's performed no better and sits at just $13.2 million at the worldwide box office.

With a $50 million budget, this is nothing short of a disaster for Lionsgate and The Crow will likely go down as one of 2024's biggest flops. 

With 22% on Rotten Tomatoes, Rupert Sanders' remake has a slightly better 65% score from audiences; however, that's done little to help its box office prospects and we'd imagine a Digital release is now imminent (it took only weeks for Borderlands to be released digitally, for example).

1994's The Crow starring the late Brandon Lee is a beloved cult classic and a movie many of its fans have long argued should be left alone and never remade. That's not how Hollywood typically works and this remake, based on the 1989 comic book series by James O'Barr, has been wholly rejected by audiences. 

Last month, we asked you to cast your votes and share your thoughts on The Crow. Here are the results:

  • I haven't watched it/don't plan on watching - 55.3%
  • ⭐ -14.24%
  • ⭐⭐⭐ - 9.93%
  • ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - 8.94%
  • ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - 6.29%
  • ⭐⭐ - 5.3% (16 votes)

Did you track The Crow down in theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place.

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Producers include Edward R. Pressman, Samuel Hadida, Victor Hadida, John Jencks, and Molly Hassell.

Bill Skarsgård plays Eric alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow is now playing in theaters. 

Why Did THE CROW Flop? New Report Examines Bad Buzz And Possible Issues Behind The Scenes
Related:

Why Did THE CROW Flop? New Report Examines Bad Buzz And Possible Issues Behind The Scenes
1994's THE CROW Director Alex Proyas Takes Delight In The Remake's Bad Weekend At The Box Office
Recommended For You:

1994's THE CROW Director Alex Proyas Takes Delight In The Remake's Bad Weekend At The Box Office
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/2/2024, 5:12 AM
“Remember that time a movie became a cult classic because its lead actor tragically died on set? Let’s reboot that.”

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/2/2024, 5:40 AM
I think we all cawed this one
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/2/2024, 5:41 AM
@ProfessorWhy - but I'm not going to peck it apart and make a big flap
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/2/2024, 6:26 AM
@ProfessorWhy - 👏👏👏

I bow to you.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder