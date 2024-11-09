CANDYMAN And THE CROW Actor Tony Todd Has Passed Away At The Age Of 69

CANDYMAN And THE CROW Actor Tony Todd Has Passed Away At The Age Of 69

We're very sad to report the sad news that a true icon of the horror genre, Candyman star Tony Todd, has passed away at the age of 69 following a long illness...

The horror community is in mourning after the loss of a true icon of the genre.

Tony Todd, known for his distinctive voice and chilling performance as Candyman in addition to numerous other roles, has sadly passed away at the age of 69. The actor reportedly died on November 6 at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness.

Todd made his film debut in 1986’s Sleepwalk, beginning a career that spanned more than 200 film and TV credits. His most famous role is the eponymous hook-handed killer in the Candyman movies, but he's also appeared in the likes of Final Destination, the '90s Night of the Living Dead remake, The Crow, Hatchet, Frankenstein and Hell Fest.

His none horror projects include The Rock, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, 21 Jump Street, Night Court, MacGyver, Matlock, Jake and the Fatman, Law & Order, The X-Files, NYPD Blue, Beverly Hills 90210, Xena: Warrior Princess and Murder, She Wrote.

As for his comic book roles, Todd provided the voices for Zoom in The Flash CW series, Darkseid in the DC Animated Movie Universe, and Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game.

“My beloved. May you rest in power,” Todd's Candyman co-star Virginia Madsen wrote in a post on Instagram. “The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you.”

You'll find some more tributes to the actor below.

In addition to his wife, Fatima, Todd is survived by his two children, Alex and Ariana.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/9/2024, 7:56 AM
His voice was extremely iconic.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/9/2024, 8:04 AM
Great voice,R.I.P Mr.Tony Todd
deamon
deamon - 11/9/2024, 8:09 AM
Some years ago, I wanted him for Apocalypse.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/9/2024, 8:12 AM
You will be missed
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 11/9/2024, 8:21 AM
Be my victim-Candyman
RIP Tony Todd
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 11/9/2024, 8:21 AM
May he have the most peaceful of rests.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 11/9/2024, 8:23 AM
As a kid, he actually had me scared to say it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/9/2024, 8:29 AM
That sucks he didn’t seem sick met him nice humble guy will be missed forgot title of last movie he will be in the activated man with kane hodder
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/9/2024, 8:40 AM
I loved him as Kurn.
R.I.P.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/9/2024, 8:41 AM
Legend. His work in Platoon is underrated. I will still never say Candyman three times in a mirror.
X75
X75 - 11/9/2024, 9:01 AM
@MisterBones - *five times
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 11/9/2024, 8:56 AM
Very sad! I had no idea he was ill, but to hear of this, another of the great ones is gone. RIP Tony, you will be missed.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 11/9/2024, 9:04 AM
Helluva resume. Rest in peace king.

