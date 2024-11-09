CANDYMAN And THE CROW Actor Tony Todd Has Passed Away At The Age Of 69

The horror community is in mourning after the loss of a true icon of the genre.

Tony Todd, known for his distinctive voice and chilling performance as Candyman in addition to numerous other roles, has sadly passed away at the age of 69. The actor reportedly died on November 6 at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness.

Todd made his film debut in 1986’s Sleepwalk, beginning a career that spanned more than 200 film and TV credits. His most famous role is the eponymous hook-handed killer in the Candyman movies, but he's also appeared in the likes of Final Destination, the '90s Night of the Living Dead remake, The Crow, Hatchet, Frankenstein and Hell Fest.

His none horror projects include The Rock, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, 21 Jump Street, Night Court, MacGyver, Matlock, Jake and the Fatman, Law & Order, The X-Files, NYPD Blue, Beverly Hills 90210, Xena: Warrior Princess and Murder, She Wrote.

As for his comic book roles, Todd provided the voices for Zoom in The Flash CW series, Darkseid in the DC Animated Movie Universe, and Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game.

“My beloved. May you rest in power,” Todd's Candyman co-star Virginia Madsen wrote in a post on Instagram. “The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you.”

You'll find some more tributes to the actor below.

In addition to his wife, Fatima, Todd is survived by his two children, Alex and Ariana.