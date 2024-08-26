1994's THE CROW Director Alex Proyas Takes Delight In The Remake's Bad Weekend At The Box Office

1994's THE CROW Director Alex Proyas Takes Delight In The Remake's Bad Weekend At The Box Office

The Crow remake has flopped at the box office this weekend, and filmmaker Alex Proyas seems to be having great fun with its failings. You can find out what he's had to say about the movie right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 26, 2024 04:08 AM EST
Filed Under: The Crow

Rupert Sanders' much-maligned remake of The Crow has had a terrible weekend at the box office, opening at #8 and grossing a mere $4.6 million, even less than the Coraline re-release. 

It's become apparent that people didn't want a new take on the 1994 cult classic, something the director of that movie - Alex Proyas - has been saying for a while now. In a series of Facebook posts, the filmmaker had fun with The Crow's disappointing performance (it's now slipped to 19% on Rotten Tomatoes).

"Wow. Box office is a bloodbath," he commented before adding, "I thought the remake was a cynical cash-grab. Not much cash to grab it seems." 

As well as sharing screenshots of negative reviews, Proyas also posted a meme that stated, "Marked Safe From Seeing 'CROW' 2024 Today." While these comments are relatively tongue-in-cheek, they somewhat contradict what he said when the first trailer for The Crow remake was released in March (and met with an overwhelmingly negative response).

"I really don't get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmaker's work," Proyas said at the time. "And I'm certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film. So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan's response speaks volumes."

"The Crow is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That's how it should remain," he continued. "The sheer amount of dislikes on The Crow remake's trailer might be a bad sign for how the movie will perform."

Well, he wasn't wrong about that last part. 

Rochelle Davis, who played Sarah in the 1994 movie, commented on one of Proyas' recent Facebook posts and said the bad reviews were "well deserved." Shelly actor Sofia Shinas has also been asked about the remake and recently said she "totally gets why it might flop."

Shinas added, "People love Brandon in the original film. [It's] hard to imagine how his family and fiancée must be feeling knowing their loved one gave his life, unwilling to make this film and yet, once again, years later someone else is trying to eclipse that role."

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Producers include Edward R. Pressman, Samuel Hadida, Victor Hadida, John Jencks, and Molly Hassell.

Bill Skarsgård plays Eric alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow is now playing in theaters. 

POLL & Spoiler Discussion: How Would You Rate THE CROW Remake Now It's Playing In Theaters?
Related:

POLL & Spoiler Discussion: How Would You Rate THE CROW Remake Now It's Playing In Theaters?
THE CROW's CinemaScore Has Been Revealed; Director Responds To Backlash From Fans Who Are Very Active Online
Recommended For You:

THE CROW's CinemaScore Has Been Revealed; Director Responds To Backlash From Fans Who "Are Very Active Online"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/26/2024, 4:38 AM
User Comment Image
ManofSteel23
ManofSteel23 - 8/26/2024, 4:40 AM
I’ve never seen The Crow, and I had no intentions of watching this one, I have no idea what it’s about or the draw for people like me who have never seen any of them
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/26/2024, 4:51 AM
@ManofSteel23 - it's some super bad pretentious goth garbage that is only remembered because of the Brandon Lee tragedy. Some like it tho, too each their own

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder